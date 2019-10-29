Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market, 2017-2019 & 2024 - Featuring Profiles on PayPal, Avenues Payments India, MoneyGram International, Western Union Co, and Ria Financial Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittance Market - Analysis By Type (Domestic, International), By Application (Consumer, Enterprise): Sizing, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.75% by value during 2019-2024.



Over recent years, the Digital Money Transfer and Remittance market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing growing urban and working population align with rising income and old population growing urbanization and Escalating application of POS systems in a number of industries such as Retail, Restaurants, Healthcare, Transportation, Ecommerce, among various others and on the other hand the ever-rising working population is diverting the consumer towards the digital payment. Amongst the countries, China accounts for the largest share in the Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market in 2018.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of digital money transfer and remittance market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Digital Money Transfer & Remittance market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Growing adoption of POS Systems by Small Businesses

Enhanced convenience of payment

Escalating number of New Market Entrants

Evolution of E-commerce

Market Restraints



Cash Still Being the Threat

Growing threats of Cyber Crime

Market Trends



Partnership between banks & Companies

E-wallet emergence

Company Profiles



PayPal Inc.

Avenues Payments India Pvt. Ltd.

MoneyGram International Inc.

Western Union Co.

Ria Financial Co.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market - Product Outlook



5. Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market: An Analysis

5.1 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billions)

5.2 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

5.3 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market: Segmental Analysis

5.3.1 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market, By Type

5.3.2 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market - By Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.3.3 Market Opportunity of Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market - By Type (Year - 2024)

5.3.4 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market Share - By Application

5.3.5 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market - By Application, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.3.6 Market Opportunity of Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market - By Application (Year-2024)



6. Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market : Regional Analysis

6.1 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market Share, By Region, 2018 (%)

6.2 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market Share, By Region, 2024 (%)

6.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market - By Region (Year - 2024)

