Global $12.2 Billion Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Outlook, 2019-2024, Featuring Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Kyocera, Yageo, Samsung Electro Mechanics, and More

The multilayer ceramic capacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $12.2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market looks promising with opportunities in the computer, telecom, consumer, automotive, and industrial sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for consumer electronic products, growing demand for premium smartphones, and increasing production of electric vehicles.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the multilayer ceramic capacitor industry, includes development of ultra-small case size capacitors for portable electronic devices.



The report forecasts that the low voltage multilayer ceramic capacitors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its wide application area and growing demand for the consumer electronics market.



Within the multilayer ceramic capacitor market, telecom will remain the largest end use market due to the increasing use of MLCC in premium smartphones. The analyst predicts that automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in electric vehicles and increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in automotive industry.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products. Increasing use of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for MLCC in this region.



Some of the multilayer ceramic capacitors companies profiled in this report include Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Kyocera, Yageo, and Samsung Electro Mechanics and others.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the multilayer ceramic capacitor market by end use industry (telecom, computer, consumer, automotive, and industrial & others), voltage (low voltage and high voltage) class (class 1, class 2, and others), case size (01005, 0201, 0402, 0603, 0805, 1206, 1219), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the multilayer ceramic capacitor market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the multilayer ceramic capacitor market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this multilayer ceramic capacitor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the multilayer ceramic capacitor market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the multilayer ceramic capacitor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this multilayer ceramic capacitor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this multilayer ceramic capacitor market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Telecom

3.3.2: Computer

3.3.3: Automotive

3.3.4: Consumer

3.3.5: Industrial & Others

3.4: Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Class

3.4.1: Class I

3.4.2: Class II

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Voltage

3.5.1: Low Voltage

3.5.2: High Voltage

3.6: Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Case Size



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Region

4.2: North American Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Indsutry: Computer, Telecom, Consumer, Automotive, and Industrial & Others

4.2.2: Market by Voltage: Low Voltage and High Voltage

4.2.3: The United States Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.2.4: Canadian Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.2.5: Mexican Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.3: European Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Computer, Telecom, Consumer, Automotive, and Industrial & Others

4.3.2: Market by Voltage: Low Voltage and High Voltage

4.3.3: Russian Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.3.4: German Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.3.5: United Kingdom Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.3.6: French Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.4: APAC Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Computer, Telecom, Consumer, Automotive, and Industrial & Others

4.4.2: Market by Voltage: Low Voltage and High Voltage

4.4.3: Chinese Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.4.4: Indian Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.4.5: Japanese Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.5: RoW Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Computer, Telecom, Consumer, Automotive, and Industrial & Others

4.5.2: Market by Voltage: Low Voltage and High Voltage



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Class

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Voltage

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion

6.3.3: Merger, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.2: Samsung Electro-Mechanics

7.3: TDK Corporation

7.4: Kyocera Corporation

7.5: Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

7.6: Yageo Corporation

7.7: KEMET Corporation

7.8: Vishay Intertechnology

7.9: Darfon Electronics

7.10: Johanson Dielectrics



