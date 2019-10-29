Global Seed Market Forecasts to 2025 - Leading Players are Bayer, Syngenta, Corteva, UPL, Groupe Limagrain, Sakata Seed Corporation, DLF, Enza Zaden, and KWS SAAT

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed Market by Type (Genetically Modified & Conventional), Trait (Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report segments the seed market based on type, crop type, trait, and region.

In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the seeds industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The global seed market size is estimated to be valued at USD 55.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 86 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.6%.

Factors such as the increasing application of cereals & grains in the feed, food, and biofuels industry alongside growing technological advancements such as the adoption of hybridization and genetically modified seeds are propelling the growth of the seeds industry.

The seeds market is a diversified and competitive one, with players of different tier levels. Key companies in the seeds market include Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Corteva (US), UPL (India), Groupe Limagrain (France), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), DLF (Denmark), Enza Zaden (Netherlands), and KWS SAAT SE (Germany).

Cereals & grains is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period



Cereals & grains is projected to hold the largest seed market share since it is consumed on a large scale as a staple food. It is also being used in the food processing and feed industries. Some of the large producers such as China, India, US, and Brazil are catering to the growing international demand for cereal crops such as rice and corn. An increase in the adoption of genetically modified seeds in corn is also one of the key factors for the growth of the cereals & grains segment.



The conventional segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period



By type, the seeds industry is segmented into conventional and genetically modified. With the increasing popularity of organic foods, the demand for conventional seeds is growing in the market. Many companies are looking at making effective use of hybrids which would be able to provide similar characteristic traits as genetically modified seeds.



North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the seed market



In 2019, North America is estimated to account for the largest market. Countries such as the US and Canada are among the major seed producers in the world. The region is also a host to some leading players in the seeds business such as Monsanto (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), and Land O' Lakes (US).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Seeds Market

4.2 Seeds Market, By Trait

4.3 North America: Seeds Market, By Key Crop Type & Country

4.4 Seeds Market, By Trait & Region

4.5 Key Geographical Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Usage of Commercial Seeds

5.2.1.2 Increase in Pesticide Usage at the Global Level

5.2.1.3 Growth in Market Demand for High-Value and Industrial Crops

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rise in the Seed Replacement Rate

5.3.1.2 Growth in Usage of Oilseeds By Animal Feed Manufacturers

5.3.1.3 Increase in Demand From the Biofuel Sector

5.3.1.4 High Demand for Protein Meals

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Uncertainty in Climatic Conditions

5.3.2.2 Price Fluctuations in Oilseeds

5.3.2.3 Low Yield of Crops in Under-Irrigated Areas

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Demand for Healthy and Organic Processed Products

5.3.3.2 Public-Private Partnerships in Varietal Development

5.3.3.3 Molecular Breeding in Seeds

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Unorganized New Entrants With Low Profit to Cost Ratio

5.3.4.2 Post-Harvest Management in Developing Countries

5.3.4.3 Commercialization of Fake Hybrid Seeds and Counterfeit of Products



6 Regulations

6.1 Regulations

6.1.1 North America

6.1.1.1 US

6.1.1.2 Canada

6.1.2 European Union

6.1.3 Asia Pacific

6.1.3.1 India

6.1.3.2 China

6.1.3.3 Bangladesh

6.1.4 Brazil

6.1.5 South Africa



7 Patent Analysis



8 Seeds Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.2.1 Soybean

8.2.1.1 Favorable Trade and Price-Related Policy to Drive the Growth of Soybean

8.2.2 Rapeseed

8.2.2.1 Rapeseed is Being Preferred as an Economically Cheaper Option to Soybean

8.2.3 Cotton

8.2.3.1 Extensive Research is Being Conducted on Commercializing Biotech Cotton Plant for Use in Food

8.2.4 Other Oilseed Crops

8.2.4.1 Higher Production of Sunflower Seeds Can Be Attributed to the Growing Demand From Food and Feed Industries

8.3 Cereals & Grains

8.3.1 Corn

8.3.1.1 Companies are Focused on Making Use of Hybrid Varieties of Corn for Improving Feed Quality

8.3.2 Wheat

8.3.2.1 Depleting Wheat Inventories Drive the Need for R&D Focused on the Development of Hybrid Varieties

8.3.3 Rice

8.3.3.1 Genetically Modified Rice Varieties Gaining Popularity Among Consumers to Tackle Vitamin Deficiencies

8.3.4 Other Cereals & Grains

8.3.4.1 Sorghum's Growth as an Industrial Crop Would Improve the Growth of Commercial Seeds

8.4 Fruits & Vegetables

8.4.1 Solanaceae

8.4.1.1 Solanaceae Ingredients Have Been Gaining Importance in the Processed Food Industry for Their Nutritional Properties

8.4.2 Cucurbits

8.4.2.1 Seedless Hybrid Variants of Cucumber to Be Used for Polyhouse Cultivation in Asian Countries

8.4.3 Brassicas

8.4.3.1 Reduced Feed Cost Makes Brassicas an Economical Option for Feed Manufacturers

8.4.4 Leafy Vegetables

8.4.4.1 Introduction of Smart Technologies has Allowed for the Improvement in Yield of Leafy Vegetables

8.4.5 Root & Bulb Vegetables

8.4.5.1 With A Greater Emphasis on Healthy Snacking Habits, Carrots are Becoming Popular in Salads

8.4.6 Other Fruits & Vegetables

8.4.6.1 The Growing Household Demand for Fresh Vegetables is Driving the Market

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Alfalfa

8.5.1.1 Government Organizations Investing in R&D for Low-Lignin Alfalfa

8.5.2 Flower Seeds

8.5.2.1 Poppy Seeds Being Used as Flavoring Ingredients in Food Products

8.5.3 Turf Grasses

8.5.3.1 Demand for Hybrid Turf Grass to Meet the Requirements of Sports Tournaments

8.5.4 Other Crops

8.5.4.1 Hydroponic Methods in Fodder Crops to Reduce Feed Costs



9 Seeds Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Conventional Seeds

9.2.1 Companies are Focusing Their R&D on Introducing Cost-Saving Hybrid Seeds

9.3 Genetically Modified Seeds

9.3.1 Genetically Modified Seeds Being Used to Combat Vitamin Deficiencies in Consumers



10 Seeds Market, By Trait

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Herbicide Tolerance

10.2.1 Industry Giants Focused on Introducing Soybean Seeds, Which Have Multiple Genes to Enhance Herbicide Tolerance

10.3 Insecticide Resistance

10.3.1 Use of Blended Seeds to Help Reduce Instances of Pest Resistance in Bt Crops

10.4 Other Traits

10.4.1 Molecular Stacking to Aid in Making the Breeding Process Easier



11 Seeds Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Presence of Major Seed Companies in the US Aiding the Growth of the Seeds Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Adoption of Cutting-Edge Technologies in Plant Breeding to Drive the Canadian Market

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Import of Genetically Modified Corn to Meet the Growing Demand From the Livestock Sector

11.3 Europe

11.3.1.1 Growth in Demand From the Livestock Sector for Oilseeds to Drive the Growth of the Market in Spain

11.3.2 Italy

11.3.2.1 Italians Adopt 220,000 Hectares Toward Seed Production Annually

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.3.1 Increase in the Land Area Being Brought Under the Cultivation of Crops is Driving the Growth of the Market

11.3.4 France

11.3.4.1 The Presence of Major Seed Companies in France has Promoted the Growth of the Commercial Seeds Market

11.3.5 Russia

11.3.5.1 High Domestic Demand for Vegetable Oil is Driving the Growth of Sunflower Seeds in the Country

11.3.6 UK

11.3.6.1 Higher Demand From the Biodiesel Industry for Rapeseed Driving the Growth in the UK

11.3.7 Netherlands

11.3.7.1 The Netherlands is Largely Focusing on the Production of Vegetable Seeds

11.3.8 Rest of Europe

11.3.8.1 Increased Demand for Biofuel Production From Rapeseed has Been A Turning Point in the Commercial Sector of Countries in This Region

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China Among the Largest Producers of Rice in the World Catering to the Growing International Demand for Grains

11.4.2 Thailand

11.4.2.1 Export of Corn Drives the Seeds Market in Thailand

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Organized Feed Market to Push the Growth of the Commercial Seeds Sector

11.4.4 Japan

11.4.4.1 Growth From Bakery & Breakfast for Cereals Would Propel the Growth of the Japanese Market

11.4.5 Australia

11.4.5.1 Growth in the Export Market for Canola to Drive the Growth of the GM Seeds Market

11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.6.1 Increased Budgetary Allocations Toward the Development of the Seed Sector in the Region

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 High Demand for Soybean From European and Asian Countries

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Argentinian Companies are Promoting the Adoption of Genetically Modified Crops

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.5.3.1 High Export of Fruits & Vegetables Alongside Other High-Value Crops Supports Market Growth

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.1.1 Presence of Subsidies and Other Government Initiatives to Drive the Growth of the Market

11.6.2 Turkey

11.6.2.1 Favorable Government Policies in the Turkish Economy Have Propelled the Growth of the Seeds Market

11.6.3 Egypt

11.6.3.1 Growth in Demand for Us-Origin Seeds in Egypt

11.6.4 Others in ROW

11.6.4.1 High Demand for Corn in Food and Feed Would Drive the Cereals & Grains Market



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Visionary Leaders

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Starting Blocks

12.5.3 Responsive Companies

12.5.4 Dynamic Companies

12.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.7 Business Strategy Excellence

12.8 Market Share of Key Players, 2017

12.9 Competitive Scenario

12.9.1 New Product Launches

12.9.2 Expansions & Investments

12.9.3 Acquisitions

12.9.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures



13 Company Profiles

13.1 BASF

13.2 Bayer Cropscience AG

13.3 Syngenta AG

13.4 KWS SAAT SE

13.5 Land O' Lakes Inc.

13.6 Sakata Seed Corporation

13.7 Groupe Limagrain

13.8 Corteva

13.9 UPL

13.1 DLF

13.11 Longping Hitech

13.12 Rallis India Limited

13.13 Enza Zaden

13.14 Takii & Co. Ltd.

13.15 Barenbrug



