Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone, Acrylic) Market, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone, Acrylic), Application (Exterior, Interior, Powertrain), Form (Liquid, Film & Tape), Substrate (Polymer, Composite, Metals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric vehicle adhesives market size is expected to grow from USD 223 million in 2019 to USD 2,158 million by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57% during the forecast period.



The major players in this market are Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Bostik SA - An Arkema company (France), L&L Products (US), Jowat SE (Germany), Ashland (US), PPG Industries, (US) and Permabond (UK).



Increasing usage of electric vehicle adhesives as a replacement to glass to drive market growth



The electric vehicle adhesives industry is driven by various factors such as EV adhesives are used in different applications of electric vehicles such as exterior, interior and electric vehicle battery. The transition of internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric vehicles will be key to the increasing consumption of EV adhesives. The increasing climate change concerns and stricter emission controls are pushing the growth of electric vehicle across the world.

Epoxy resin type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Epoxy adhesives are used in battery packs to improve the integrity and crashworthiness of it. Of all the resin type, epoxies have the greatest strength and durability in all the structural adhesives and in addition to this, the epoxy bonds have exceptional resistance to shock, vibration and impact loads. Its property of distributing stress along the entire bond helps to use thinner and lighter materials in Electric vehicle.



Electric cars are the fastest growing vehicle type in the EV adhesive market



The global battery electric car fleet has crossed 1 million and has reached a total of 1.3 million in 2018. The new registration in 2018 has doubled as compared to 2017. China remains the world's largest electric car market, which is followed by Europe and the US.

The growth of battery electric car was driven by critical policy changes adopted by the leading countries in electric mobility. These countries have introduced stricter emission standards in addition to incentives for battery electric cars and are promoting investments in the electric vehicle value chain to bring price parity between electric vehicle and ICE vehicles. The same drivers will further accelerate the growth of battery electric vehicles in the world.

In an electric vehicle, adhesive technology plays a critical part in making the electric vehicle lightweight as it is used in a number of applications. The growing electric vehicle markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific and North America will provide growth opportunities for electric vehicle adhesive manufacturers during the forecast period.



APAC to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period



APAC to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The increasing electric vehicle demand in China and other countries with supportive government policies will drive the growth of electric vehicles in the APAC region. The increasing concern of improving air quality in metropolitan cities acts as a major factor for the growth of electric buses in China and will be an important segment for the EV adhesive manufacturers during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the EV Adhesives Market

4.2 APAC EV Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type and Country, 2018

4.3 EV Adhesives Market, By Resin Type

4.4 EV Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type

4.5 EV Adhesives Market, By Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Requirement for Lightweight, Crashworthiness, and Safety Will Drive Use of Adhesives in Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Automobile Manufacturers Increasingly Investing on EV Due to Government Regulations and Purchase Incentives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Upfront Cost of Electric Vehicles and Limited Availability of Charging Stations

5.2.2.2 Lack of Standardization

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Scope for Growth of Autonomous Electric Vehicle

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Range of Electric Vehicle

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Yc, Ycc Drivers



6 EV Adhesives Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Powertrain System

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Adhesives in Battery Packs is Expected to Spur the Demand for EV Adhesives

6.3 Exterior

6.3.1 Structural Adhesives Widely Used to Address Crashworthiness and Safety Issues of Battery Systems

6.4 Interior

6.4.1 Need for Improved Performance & Aesthetics to Drive the Demand for EV Adhesives Vehicle Interiors



7 EV Adhesives Market, By Resin Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Epoxy

7.2.1 Epoxy Delivers the Highest Strength and Durability Amongst Structural Adhesives

7.3 Polyurethane

7.3.1 High Elongation and Stronger Bonding Driving Consumption of Polyurethane Adhesives

7.4 Silicone

7.4.1 Increasing Penetration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in EV to Drive Demand for This Segment

7.5 Acrylic

7.5.1 APAC to Be Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for Acrylic Segment

7.6 Others



8 EV Adhesives Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid

8.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Liquid Adhesives Witnessed in Both Exterior and Interior EVs

8.3 Film & Tape

8.3.1 Film & Tape Used for Thermal Management to Maintain Safety of EV

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Growing Hot-Melt Adhesive Application Will Drive the Others Segment



9 EV Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electric Car

9.2.1 Stricter Emission Standards and Purchase Incentives Around the World to Drive the Demand for Electric Car

9.3 Electric Bus

9.3.1 Concern for Cleaner Air in Cities are Driving the Growth of Electric Bus

9.4 Electric Bike

9.4.1 South Asian Countries Expected to Be Leading Market in Electric Bike Segment

9.5 Electric Truck

9.5.1 Use of Electric Truck Increasing for Urban Distribution and Reduction of Carbon Footprints



10 EV Adhesives Market, By Substrates

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Polymer

10.2.1 Engineering Polymers Used in EVs to Save Weight Without Compromising Safety

10.3 Composite

10.3.1 Composites Widely Used in High-End Utility EV

10.4 Metal

10.4.1 APAC is the Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for EV Adhesives in Metal Substrate

10.4.2 Others

10.4.3 Autonomous EV Expected to Drive the Use of Glass and Ceramics in the Future



11 EV Adhesives Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations and Decreasing Battery Price Will Spur Market Growth

11.2.2 Rest of North America

11.2.2.1 Demand for Adhesives in Mexico Increasing With Growing Investment in EVs Manufacturing

11.3 APAC

11.3.1 China

11.3.1.1 China is the Largest Market for EV Adhesives

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.2.1 Rising Adoption of EVs and Presence of Battery Manufacturers Driving the Market

11.3.3 India

11.3.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Commercial Electric Vehicles Government Agencies Will Foster Market Growth

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.4.1 Strong Presence in Battery Manufacturing Will Drive the Market

11.3.5 Rest of APAC

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 Germany

11.4.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for EV Adhesives in Europe

11.4.2 France

11.4.2.1 Rising Adoption of EVs and Presence of Battery Manufacturers Driving the Demand for Adhesives in France

11.4.3 UK

11.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Bus From Metropolitan Cities of the UK Will Foster the Market Growth

11.4.4 Spain

11.4.4.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Bus From Metropolitan Cities of the Spain Will Foster the Market Growth

11.4.5 Rest of Europe

11.5 Rest of World (RoW)

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Others



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Expansion

12.3.2 Merger & Acquisition

12.3.3 New Product Launch

12.3.4 Partnership & Agreement



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Henkel

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Products Offered

13.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2 H.B. Fuller

13.3 Sika AG

13.4 3M

13.5 DuPont (Dow Chemical)

13.6 Wacker Chemie AG

13.7 Bostik S.A. (An Arkema Company)

13.8 Lord Corporation

13.9 L&L Products

13.10 Jowat SE

13.11 Ashland

13.12 PPG Industries

13.13 Permabond LLC

13.14 Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

13.15 Uniseal, Inc.

13.16 Rid B.V.

13.17 Illinois Tool Works Corporation

13.18 Dymax Corporation

13.19 Weicon GmbH & Co. KG

13.20 Threebond Co. Ltd.

13.21 Evonik Industries AG

13.22 Avery Dennison

13.23 Metlok Private Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h75xv1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.