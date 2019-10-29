Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone, Acrylic) Market, 2019-2024
The electric vehicle adhesives market size is expected to grow from USD 223 million in 2019 to USD 2,158 million by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57% during the forecast period.
The major players in this market are Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Bostik SA - An Arkema company (France), L&L Products (US), Jowat SE (Germany), Ashland (US), PPG Industries, (US) and Permabond (UK).
Increasing usage of electric vehicle adhesives as a replacement to glass to drive market growth
The electric vehicle adhesives industry is driven by various factors such as EV adhesives are used in different applications of electric vehicles such as exterior, interior and electric vehicle battery. The transition of internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric vehicles will be key to the increasing consumption of EV adhesives. The increasing climate change concerns and stricter emission controls are pushing the growth of electric vehicle across the world.
Epoxy resin type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Epoxy adhesives are used in battery packs to improve the integrity and crashworthiness of it. Of all the resin type, epoxies have the greatest strength and durability in all the structural adhesives and in addition to this, the epoxy bonds have exceptional resistance to shock, vibration and impact loads. Its property of distributing stress along the entire bond helps to use thinner and lighter materials in Electric vehicle.
Electric cars are the fastest growing vehicle type in the EV adhesive market
The global battery electric car fleet has crossed 1 million and has reached a total of 1.3 million in 2018. The new registration in 2018 has doubled as compared to 2017. China remains the world's largest electric car market, which is followed by Europe and the US.
The growth of battery electric car was driven by critical policy changes adopted by the leading countries in electric mobility. These countries have introduced stricter emission standards in addition to incentives for battery electric cars and are promoting investments in the electric vehicle value chain to bring price parity between electric vehicle and ICE vehicles. The same drivers will further accelerate the growth of battery electric vehicles in the world.
In an electric vehicle, adhesive technology plays a critical part in making the electric vehicle lightweight as it is used in a number of applications. The growing electric vehicle markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific and North America will provide growth opportunities for electric vehicle adhesive manufacturers during the forecast period.
APAC to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period
APAC to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The increasing electric vehicle demand in China and other countries with supportive government policies will drive the growth of electric vehicles in the APAC region. The increasing concern of improving air quality in metropolitan cities acts as a major factor for the growth of electric buses in China and will be an important segment for the EV adhesive manufacturers during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the EV Adhesives Market
4.2 APAC EV Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type and Country, 2018
4.3 EV Adhesives Market, By Resin Type
4.4 EV Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type
4.5 EV Adhesives Market, By Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Requirement for Lightweight, Crashworthiness, and Safety Will Drive Use of Adhesives in Electric Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Automobile Manufacturers Increasingly Investing on EV Due to Government Regulations and Purchase Incentives
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Upfront Cost of Electric Vehicles and Limited Availability of Charging Stations
5.2.2.2 Lack of Standardization
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Scope for Growth of Autonomous Electric Vehicle
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Range of Electric Vehicle
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Yc, Ycc Drivers
6 EV Adhesives Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Powertrain System
6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Adhesives in Battery Packs is Expected to Spur the Demand for EV Adhesives
6.3 Exterior
6.3.1 Structural Adhesives Widely Used to Address Crashworthiness and Safety Issues of Battery Systems
6.4 Interior
6.4.1 Need for Improved Performance & Aesthetics to Drive the Demand for EV Adhesives Vehicle Interiors
7 EV Adhesives Market, By Resin Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Epoxy
7.2.1 Epoxy Delivers the Highest Strength and Durability Amongst Structural Adhesives
7.3 Polyurethane
7.3.1 High Elongation and Stronger Bonding Driving Consumption of Polyurethane Adhesives
7.4 Silicone
7.4.1 Increasing Penetration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in EV to Drive Demand for This Segment
7.5 Acrylic
7.5.1 APAC to Be Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for Acrylic Segment
7.6 Others
8 EV Adhesives Market, By Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Liquid
8.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Liquid Adhesives Witnessed in Both Exterior and Interior EVs
8.3 Film & Tape
8.3.1 Film & Tape Used for Thermal Management to Maintain Safety of EV
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Growing Hot-Melt Adhesive Application Will Drive the Others Segment
9 EV Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Electric Car
9.2.1 Stricter Emission Standards and Purchase Incentives Around the World to Drive the Demand for Electric Car
9.3 Electric Bus
9.3.1 Concern for Cleaner Air in Cities are Driving the Growth of Electric Bus
9.4 Electric Bike
9.4.1 South Asian Countries Expected to Be Leading Market in Electric Bike Segment
9.5 Electric Truck
9.5.1 Use of Electric Truck Increasing for Urban Distribution and Reduction of Carbon Footprints
10 EV Adhesives Market, By Substrates
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Polymer
10.2.1 Engineering Polymers Used in EVs to Save Weight Without Compromising Safety
10.3 Composite
10.3.1 Composites Widely Used in High-End Utility EV
10.4 Metal
10.4.1 APAC is the Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for EV Adhesives in Metal Substrate
10.4.2 Others
10.4.3 Autonomous EV Expected to Drive the Use of Glass and Ceramics in the Future
11 EV Adhesives Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations and Decreasing Battery Price Will Spur Market Growth
11.2.2 Rest of North America
11.2.2.1 Demand for Adhesives in Mexico Increasing With Growing Investment in EVs Manufacturing
11.3 APAC
11.3.1 China
11.3.1.1 China is the Largest Market for EV Adhesives
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.2.1 Rising Adoption of EVs and Presence of Battery Manufacturers Driving the Market
11.3.3 India
11.3.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Commercial Electric Vehicles Government Agencies Will Foster Market Growth
11.3.4 South Korea
11.3.4.1 Strong Presence in Battery Manufacturing Will Drive the Market
11.3.5 Rest of APAC
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 Germany
11.4.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for EV Adhesives in Europe
11.4.2 France
11.4.2.1 Rising Adoption of EVs and Presence of Battery Manufacturers Driving the Demand for Adhesives in France
11.4.3 UK
11.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Bus From Metropolitan Cities of the UK Will Foster the Market Growth
11.4.4 Spain
11.4.4.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Bus From Metropolitan Cities of the Spain Will Foster the Market Growth
11.4.5 Rest of Europe
11.5 Rest of World (RoW)
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Others
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Expansion
12.3.2 Merger & Acquisition
12.3.3 New Product Launch
12.3.4 Partnership & Agreement
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Henkel
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Products Offered
13.1.3 Recent Developments
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.2 H.B. Fuller
13.3 Sika AG
13.4 3M
13.5 DuPont (Dow Chemical)
13.6 Wacker Chemie AG
13.7 Bostik S.A. (An Arkema Company)
13.8 Lord Corporation
13.9 L&L Products
13.10 Jowat SE
13.11 Ashland
13.12 PPG Industries
13.13 Permabond LLC
13.14 Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
13.15 Uniseal, Inc.
13.16 Rid B.V.
13.17 Illinois Tool Works Corporation
13.18 Dymax Corporation
13.19 Weicon GmbH & Co. KG
13.20 Threebond Co. Ltd.
13.21 Evonik Industries AG
13.22 Avery Dennison
13.23 Metlok Private Limited
