Certificate in Employee Benefits Law: 4-Day Seminar | Atlanta Georgia, United States - April 20th-24th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Certificate in Employee Benefits Law Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Certificate in Employee Benefits Law Seminar is a 4 day program that is designed to be the most comprehensive and practical seminar available in its field. The seminar covers employee benefits issues that arise in the design and administration of employee benefit plans, the management of their assets, controversies between plan sponsors, trustees, participants and the numerous government agencies that regulate these plans. The accelerating changes in the legal environment, coupled with the complex, technical nature of the laws and regulations and increasing governmental scrutiny, make it extremely difficult to keep current in this field.



This seminar addresses this need by providing participants with insights into the many regulations, laws and their requirements, the governmental agencies which administer and enforce those laws, and the litigation and court opinions resulting from the enforcement efforts of these agencies, as well as private causes of action to enforce the provisions of these laws. The goal of this seminar is to improve the participant's ability to identify and limit risks to their organization in dealing with employee benefit plans and to provide "best practices" insights.



The 4 day Certificate in Employee Benefits Law Seminar is designed to give participants the practical information they need to be more effective professionals.

This is Accomplished by Providing the Following:

A comprehensive understanding of the requirements of federal and state laws and regulations relating to the administration of employee benefit plans and the management of their assets and how they affect plan sponsors, plan fiduciaries, and plan service providers.

The basic skills to administer employee benefit plans and manage their assets pursuant to the current requirements of the law, to recognize and avoid problem areas and to cope with regulatory requirements, to respond appropriately to compliance complaints, and to minimize the possibility of expensive and time-consuming litigation.

Information regarding current regulatory, litigation, and legislative developments and trends in the employee benefits field which will enable participants to make important contributions to the administration and management of employee benefit plans performed by their organizations, and to anticipate and cope with the ever-emerging regulatory and enforcement developments in these critical areas.

By participating in the Certificate in Employee Benefits Law Seminar you will:

Learn the best practices in this complex field, including recent developments

Improve your on-the-job skills immediately

Increase your confidence in dealing with the complex area of employee benefits

Reduce your organization's exposure to expensive and timeconsuming litigation

Update your information and knowledge in a rapidly changing field of law

Have all your employee benefits law questions answered by highly experienced attorneys and consultants

Increase your value to your organization

Meet and exchange ideas with colleagues in a stimulating environment

Earn an important credential... The Certificate in Employee Benefits Law ... from a highly respected organization...

Agenda



Block I - Retirement Plans - (Monday and Tuesday)



Overview of the Statutes and Regulatory Agencies Governing Retirement Plans

The Alphabet of Laws (ERISA, ADA, COBRA, FMLA, GATT, USERRA, HIPAA and EGTRRA) and agencies (IRS, DOL, EBSA, PBGC, EEOC, SEC and HCFA)

ERISA Title I and Title II and the division of authority between the IRS, the Department of Labor and the PBGC

Overview of plan types and qualification requirements

Fiduciary Rules and Investing Plan Assets

Overview of prohibited transactions, exemptions, penalties and corrections

Participant investment direction-Is 404(c) worth all the trouble?

Participant investment direction in an up and down market

When investments go bad, who is liable?

Plan fiduciaries, cofiduciary liability and the liability of service providers

Paying expenses from plan assets

Why is the DOL so interested in proxy voting?

The lessons being learned from Enron

Investment of education versus advice

Nondiscrimination Testing for Retirement Plans

Overview of nondiscrimination testing of participation, benefits, and contributions

Controlled groups rules

Highly compensated employee definition

Coverage rules (Code Section 410(b)), including QSLOBs

Nondiscriminatory Contributions (Code Section 401(a)(4))

Safeharbors and general rules for contributions

Testing benefits, rights, and features

Cross testing and age weighted profit sharing plans

401(k) and 401(m) testing and safe harbor plans

Dealing with failed 401(k) and 401(m) testing

Plan Administration

Day-to-Day challenges of plan administration

Participant loans

QDROs

Salary deferrals and catch-up contributions

Paperless administration

Sarbanes-Oxley and blackout periods

ERISA Section 204(h) notices

Suspension of benefits provisions

Plan Distributions

When can participants take money out of the plan?

Withholding and rollovers

Consent rules

Joint and survivor rules

Hardship distributions

Code Section 411(d)(6) Anti-cutback rules and elimination of distribution methods

Minimum required distributions at age 70

Retroactive annuity starting dates

Plan Audits and IRS and DOL Voluntary Compliance Programs

Plan Qualification: What is it?

What happens if a plan is disqualified?

IRS audit targets

Correcting errors under IRS compliance programs

Correcting errors discovered by IRS in an audit

Late forms filing and how to resolve

Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program

Compliance audits/compliance controls

Early Retirement Incentive Programs

Designing the program to achieve goals

Designing the program to comply with ADEA waiver rules

Designing to comply with 401(a)(4) rules for retirement early windows

What the courts are telling us about early retirement windows and ADEA waivers

Government and Nonprofit Employers - Qualified and Nonqualified Plans

Who is the employer? How controlled group rules apply to government and nonprofit employees

Qualification standards for government plans

Code Section 403(b) plans-contribution limits and IRS audit and voluntary correction programs

Eligible and Ineligible Code Section 457 plans

Block II - Benefit Plan Claims, Appeals and Litigation Tips and Traps (Wednesday)



ERISA Compliance

Learn which plans ERISA covers

How to deal with state law requirements

Plan documentation and reporting obligations to participants and the government

Administering benefit claims

Making your administrative decisions bullet-proof

Managing your plans to mitigate the risk of fiduciary liability under ERISA

Learn about new ERISA developments and how they impact your plan

Understanding and satisfying fiduciary obligations

Identifying and investing plan assets

Protecting your plan's right to reimbursement

Avoiding the anti-cutback rule

ERISA Litigation Advantages



ERISA Litigation Hot Topics

Block III - Welfare Benefit Plan Issues - (Thursday and Friday)



ERISA Compliance for Health & Welfare (H&W) Plans: A Hands-On Discussion for Employers and Plan Administrators

Which welfare plans are subject to ERISA

Reporting requirements (Form 5500)

Disclosure requirements (SPD, SMM, etc.)

Electronic SPDs

Plan funding rules

Trust requirements

What funds are plan assets

Cafeteria plan trust moratorium

Fiduciary Obligations

Prohibited transaction issues

DOL claim procedure requirements

ERISA 510 claims

Impact of ERISA on claims litigation

Preemption and state law regulation

Health Care Reform: A Walk Through of Compliance Requirements Every Employer Needs to Know

Introduction to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Compliance Mandates

Play or Pay and the Employer Obligation to Extend Health Coverage

Cadillac tax and How to Avoid It

HIPAA Privacy Overview

Privacy issues for health plan sponsors

Business associate contract requirements

The H & W Plan Alphabet

Impact of employment nondiscrimination laws on H & W benefits

Age Discrimination (ADEA)

Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA)

Pregnancy Discrimination Act

Americans With Disabilities Act

Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

Military leave (USERRA)

QMCSOs

Health plan mandates

Mental Health Parity

Medicare Secondary

Cancer Rights Act

Cafeteria Plan Issues

Cafeteria plan basics

Which benefits can be pre-taxed

Who can participate

The irrevocable election rule and change in status exceptions

Health and Dependent Care FSAs

Which expenses qualify

Claim substantiation rules

Transit/Parking Plans

Introduction to Private Exchanges and Consumer Driven Health Care

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)

Introduction to HRA rollover accounts

What's a Private Exchange and Why Do I Need One

Discrimination Testing Basics

Which H & W plans must comply

Basic operating rules

What to do if you fail

COBRA

COBRA basics

What the courts are telling us

Forms and procedures

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1twi7k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.