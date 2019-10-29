Providence to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, November 6

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Providence Service Corporation (the “Company” or “Providence”) (Nasdaq: PRSC) is scheduled to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after the market closes. Providence will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:00AM ET to discuss these results.



The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is (844) 244-3865, and international callers should dial (518) 444-0681. When prompted, the passcode is 9954499. Interested parties may also access the call via the Company’s website at investor.prscholdings.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 14, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 9954499 or via the Company’s website at investor.prscholdings.com .

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation, through its fully-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. The Company also holds a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network a healthcare company that provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "demonstrate," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "anticipate," "should" and "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to successful implement and execute on our organizational consolidation plan and other risks detailed in Providence's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Providence is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact

Bryan Wong – Investor Relations

(404) 888-5902



