Tyson Foods Partners with Proforest to Conduct Deforestation Risk Assessment

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is partnering with Proforest , an independent organization focused on sustainability in the forest and agricultural sectors and implementation of responsible sourcing practices, to help the company conduct a deforestation risk assessment across its global agriculture supply chain.



The assessment will be conducted to help identify if there is risk in the company’s sourcing origins, focusing on commodities such as cattle, palm oil, soy, timber, pulp and paper.

Findings will inform the development of a Tyson Foods Forest Protection Policy in 2020. The assessment is also expected to inform, if necessary, the implementation of actions to mitigate or eliminate any identified deforestation risks.

In 2017, Tyson Foods partnered with an environmentally focused non-government organization to conduct a sustainable sourcing risk assessment, which classified the company’s deforestation risk as minimal to low. Since then, the company has expanded its international presence from two countries to nine, with the acquisition of Keystone Foods and additional poultry businesses in Thailand and Europe. Given the company’s expanded footprint, the supply chain will be reassessed to identify and classify potential risks.

“We’re committed to sustainably feeding the world. As part of that, we must operate with a high degree of certainty about sourcing in our supply chains across the globe,” said John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer for Tyson Foods. “We look forward to working with Proforest to better understand potential risks and do our part on this complicated issue.”

Proforest will partner with Global Canopy , an international environmental NGO, and utilize Trase , a publicly available supply chain mapping platform developed by the Stockholm Environment Institute and Global Canopy.

In addition to the partnership with Proforest, Tyson Foods recently became a member of the Round Table on Responsible Soy (RTRS), a civil organization that promotes responsible production, processing and trading of soy on a global level. The company is also a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), a civil organization that works with stakeholders from across the palm oil industry to develop global standards to define and certify sustainable palm oil.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 121,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com

About Proforest

Proforest is an independent organisation that helps companies, governments and others to implement their commitments to the responsible production and sourcing of agricultural commodities and forest products. The group works through a combination of programmes and consultancy services in order to provide the most appropriate and up-to-date support to its partners and clients. More information on Proforest is available at www.proforest.net

Contact:

Caroline Ahn, 312-614-6047, caroline.ahn@tyson.com

Ellen Griffiths, 01865 243439 ext 139, ellen.griffiths@proforest.net

