Worthington Joint Venture, TWB Company, Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWB Company, LLC, Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) tailor welded blanking joint venture, was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors. GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.



The recognition was given to TWB’s facility in Cambridge, Ontario.

“We hold our suppliers to a high bar,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that help us earn customers for life.”

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“This prestigious award is a result of the exceptional people we have at TWB and their hard work and dedication to quality and serving the customer,” said General Manager Brad Ranly. “With more than 4,500 GM direct suppliers, we are proud to be recognized as one of the best.”

About TWB Company

TWB is North America’s market leader for tailor welded products with nine locations in Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Ontario and Mexico. Formed in 1992, TWB Company is a joint venture between Worthington Steel and BAOSteel, who merged with Wuhan Iron and Steel Company in 2017. Worthington Industries holds majority ownership and its financial results are consolidated within Worthington’s Steel Processing business segment. More information about TWB can be found at www.TWBCompany.com.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries is a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company with 2019 fiscal year net sales of $3.8 billion. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture; a global leader in manufacturing pressure cylinders for propane, refrigerant and industrial gasses and cryogenic applications, water well tanks for commercial and residential uses, CNG and LNG storage, transportation and alternative fuel tanks, oil & gas equipment, and consumer products for camping, grilling, hand torch solutions and helium balloon kits; and a manufacturer of operator cabs for heavy mobile industrial equipment; laser welded blanks for light weighting applications; automotive racking solutions; and through joint ventures, complete ceiling grid solutions; automotive tooling and stampings; and steel framing for commercial construction. Worthington employs approximately 11,000 people and operates 71 facilities in 7 countries.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("the Act"). Statements by the company which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Terri Flora

Senior Manager - Corporate Communications

614-840-4550 | terri.flora@worthingtonindustries.com



200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd | Columbus, Ohio 43085

WorthingtonIndustries.com



