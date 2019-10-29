Asian Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Markets, Forecast to 2028: Market Situation, Dynamics, Risks, Current Issues, and Future Prospects

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Outlook 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is a uniquely thorough and detailed market report, which offers an incisive and reliable overview of the solar photovoltaic sector of Asian countries for the next long term period 2019-2028.

The number of fully permitted and ready to build projects is promptly increasing. Newly installed PV capacity in this region will exceed 35 GW in 2019. The rooftop market segment in many countries is not developed and forecasted to score significant growth in the near future.

The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, risks, current issues, and future prospects. You will find more than 200 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Asian country's solar PV market. With comprehensive market data, this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors, manufacturers and service providers in their decision making process.

As 2017 and 2018 were challenging years for photovoltaic (solar PV) industry, the time for taking right decisions during 2019 and the next few years is limited. A fast-changing market environment requires relevant and accurate information. For your convenience the analyst can offer the opportunity for orders with customized report content.

Reasons to buy this market report are, but not limited to:

Solar resource potential in Asia countries

Over 50 charts, maps, and tables

Historical market data provided from 2000 to 2018 and forecasts until 2028

Overview of Asia photovoltaic (solar PV) market development 2008-2028 by countries

Development scenario of Asian countries photovoltaic (solar PV) sector until 2028

Prosumer and Net Metering models, incentives and regulatory framework

Database with 200+ major active and upcoming photovoltaic (solar PV) plants in Asian countries

Attractiveness indices for photovoltaic (solar PV) investments in Asian countries

SWOT Analysis (detailed in 5 pages)

Overview of Asia legal and regulatory framework for RES generation by countries

Project developers, EPC providers, and Consultants in Asian countries

Key organizations and stakeholders affecting the development of the photovoltaic sector by countries

A comprehensive review of smart grid development in Asian countries

Investment potential and opportunities

Key Topics Covered



FOREWORD

1. METHODOLOGY

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Limitations

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. ASIA COUNTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY POLICY LANDSCAPE

3.1. Renewable Energy Support Programs for Asian countries

3.2. Renewable energy mandatory targets for Asian countries

4. ASIA COUNTRIES ENERGY MARKET

4.1. General electricity market information

5. WORLD PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY MARKET

5.1. PV modules and PV systems costs

5.2. Market overview

5.3. Future development trends

6. EUROPEAN PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY MARKET

7. ASIA COUNTRIES SOLAR RESOURCE POTENTIAL AND MapPING

8. ASIA COUNTRIES PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY MARKET

8.1. Market overview

8.2. Country attractiveness index for photovoltaic energy investments

9. COUNTRY PROFILES

9.1. Australia

9.1.1. Australia Photovoltaic Energy Market Overview

9.1.2. Renewable Energy Incentives and Generation Capacity Mandatory Target

9.1.3. Major deals, M&A activity, major planned, development and operating photovoltaic projects

9.1.4. RES Legal and Regulatory Framework

9.1.5. Key Stakeholders, Organizations and Institutions

9.2. China

9.3. Indonesia

9.4. Japan

9.5. Malaysia

9.6. Philippines

9.7. South Korea

9.8. Thailand

9.9. Taiwan

9.10. Vietnam



10. COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF SUPPORT SCHEMES IN ASIA COUNTRIES. FEED-IN TARIFFS AND GREEN CERTIFICATES

11. COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF MANDATORY CAPACITY GENERATION TARGETS IN ASIA COUNTRIES

12. ELECTRICITY GRID NETWORK IN ASIA COUNTRIES

12.1. Transmission System Operators (TSO's)

12.2. Distribution System Operators (DSO's)

12.3. Grid connection constraints

13. SMART GRID DEVELOPMENT IN ASIA COUNTRIES

13.1. Smart Grid and Super Smart Grid Concept

13.2. Smart grids development in ASIA countries

13.3. Smart grids development in the ASIA countries

14. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE. PROJECT DEVELOPERS AND INVESTORS IN ASIA PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY MARKET

15. EPC AND O&M PROVIDERS, EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS AND CONSULTANTS IN ASIA PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY MARKET

16. SWOT ANALYSIS OF ASIA PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY MARKET

17. RISKS ABOUT PHOTOVOLTAIC INVESTMENTS IN ASIA COUNTRIES

17.1. Risks Associated with the Photovoltaic Energy Industry in ASIA countries

17.1.1. Regulatory Risk

17.1.2. Competition within the Photovoltaic Energy Industry

17.1.3. Public Attitudes towards Photovoltaic Energy Projects

17.1.4. Emerging Market Risk

17.1.5. Insurance Risk

17.1.6. Force Majeure Risk

17.2. Risks Associated with the Investor's Finance Arrangements

17.2.1. Asset Sale Risk

17.2.2. Borrowing Risk

17.2.3. Foreign Exchange Risk

17.3. Risks Associated with the Development of Photovoltaic Energy Plants

17.3.1. Variability in the Source of Photovoltaic Energy

17.3.2. Development of the Project and Construction Risk

17.3.3. Capital Cost Risk

17.3.4. Permits

17.3.5. Land Options

17.3.6. Construction

17.3.7. Dependency on Suppliers

17.3.8. Technology Risk

17.3.9. Operation and Maintenance Risk

17.3.10. Market Price of Electricity

18. INVESTMENT TRENDS, POTENTIAL AND OPPORTUNITIES IN ASIA PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY MARKET

19. CONCLUSIONS

Companies Mentioned



ABB

ATSCO

Activ Solar

Anel Enerji

China Sunergy (CSUN)

DTEK Group

EDF Energies Nouvelles

EDP Renovveis (EDPR)

ET Solar

Ekotechnik Praha

Enel Green Power

Enerjisa

FERSAR

Gehrlicher Merk Solar Enerji A..

HANWHA QCELLS SE

Hareon Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

IBC Solar

iRES

Martifier Solar

Promocion Inversolar

RENTECHNO

Renesola

Renovation Group

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Securum Equity Partners

Seul Energy Investment Corp

Siemens

Solarig

Zorlu Enerji

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n3mhv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.