Analysis on Operators' Business Services Strategies in MENA, 2019 | Featuring Etisalat, Omantel, Ooredoo, STC, and Zain

Operators in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) have recently experienced a slowdown in revenue growth from core connectivity and the consumer segment, which is compelling them to look for opportunities in the B2B sector. Operators have invested in bolstering their B2B ICT capabilities, but they have been reasonably quiet about their achievements.



This report answers the following questions:

How are telecoms operators in MENA addressing the demand for business services?

What new business products and services are being deployed by telecoms operators in MENA?

What sorts of partnerships do operators establish with vendors and professional service providers to strengthen their B2B offerings?

How are telecoms operators nurturing internal and external innovation to bring new products into the market?

What obstacles do telecoms operators face when commercialising business products and services in MENA?

Companies Mentioned



Etisalat (UAE)

Omantel (Oman)

Ooredoo (Qatar)

STC (Saudi Arabia)

Zain (Kuwait)

