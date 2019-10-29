Worldwide Wind Turbine Markets; 2013-2018 Review and 2019-2023 Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbine, Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global wind turbine market. The report offers in-depth analysis of the wind turbine market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa) and key countries (China, India, Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the UK, France, Spain) level.



The report analyzes the wind turbine market value and capacity for the historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) periods as well as global and country wise drivers and restraints affecting the market. The report also provides detailed information about key policies and regulations and the competitive landscape for key countries in 2018. Recent tenders and contracts in the wind turbine market along with upcoming key projects are also provided for each country.



The report also outlines the profiles of major global wind turbine manufacturers.



Scope



Analysis of the wind turbine market trends with a focus on market value and capacity at the global and regional level (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa).

The report provides market analysis for the key countries of China, India, Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the UK, France, and Spain.

In addition, the market capacity and value for the key markets are assessed over the historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) periods.

It provides competitive landscape at the country level for the year 2018, upcoming wind projects, recent tenders and contracts and profiles of major global players in the market.

Market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the market and key policies and regulatory environment are also dicussed.

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to:



Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data of the wind turbine market.

Develop strategies based on developments in the market.

Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the activities of major competitors in the market.

Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects.

Companies Mentioned



Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

GE Renewable Energy

Enercon GmbH

Nordex SE

Envision Energy Ltd.

Senvion S.A.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Guodian United Power Technology Co. Ltd.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd.

CSIC (Chongqing) Haizhuang Windpower Equipment Co. Ltd.

Inox Wind Ltd.

Wind Energy Group Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Executive Summary

2.1 The Wind Turbine Market is Expected to Register Aggregate Installation of 312.39 GW During the Forecast Period

2.2 China, the UK, and Germany Dominated the Offshore Wind Turbine Installations in 2018 and Are Expected to Maintain Their Position in the Forecast Period



3 Introduction

3.1 Wind Turbine Definition

3.2 Wind Turbine Classification

3.3 Wind Turbine, Value Chain

3.4 Wind Turbine, Key Components

3.5 Wind Turbine, Cost-Component Analysis

3.6 Wind Turbine, Supply Chain

3.7 Report Guidance



4 Wind Turbine, Global

4.1 Wind Turbine, Global, Market Overview

4.2 Wind Turbine, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Wind Turbine, Global, Market Capacity by Installations, 2013-2023

4.4 Wind Turbine, Global, Onshore and Offshore Capacity by Turbine Size, 2014-2018 and 2019-2023

4.5 Wind Turbine, Global, Market Value by Technology, 2013-2023

4.6 Wind Turbine, Global, Competitive Landscape, 2018



5 Wind Turbine, Asia-Pacific



6 Wind Turbine, China



7 Wind Turbine, India



8 Wind Turbine, Australia



9 Wind Turbine, Americas



10 Wind Turbine, U.S.



11 Wind Turbine, Canada



12 Wind Turbine, Brazil



13 Wind Turbine, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)



14 Wind Turbine, Germany



15 Wind Turbine, U.K.



16 Wind Turbine, France



17 Wind Turbine, Spain



18 Wind Turbine, Major Companies

18.1 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

18.2 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

18.3 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

18.4 GE Renewable Energy

18.5 Enercon GmbH



