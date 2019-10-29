Analysis on Poland's Defense Market, 2019-2024 | Expenditure Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.89% During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Polish Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

The report offers detailed analysis of the Poland's defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years.

The report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Polish defense expenditure is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period, with a cumulative spending of US$71.7 billion. With one of the fastest growing markets and a high-income economy, Poland aims to accelerate the modernization rate of its Armed Forces in the coming years. Poland like most of the other European countries increased its expenditure on armed forces at a CAGR of 10.82% in terms of local currency, making it one of the largest and the fastest growing defense markets in Central Europe.



Over 2015-2019, Poland's average capital expenditure allocation was 30.9% of the total defense budget, while its revenue expenditure allocation was 69.1%. The country's military hardware upgrade strategies, as outlined in the Modernization Plan for the Armed Forces in the Years '2015-2024' are expected to be upgraded by 2024, owing to which the average capital allocation is expected to increase to an average of 35% over the forecast period. Poland's modernization initiatives over the next 10 years are anticipated to register an increase in the demand for aircraft, helicopters, submarines, patrol crafts, coastal defense ships, missiles, radars, surveillance and unmanned aerial vehicles.



Poland's homeland security (HLS) expenditure is mainly focused on countering random acts of terrorism, foreign espionage, drug smuggling, human trafficking, organized crime, corruption and cyber-attacks. This is primarily due to the growing instances of criminal and illicit activities within the nation. The HLS expenditure, valued at US$4 billion in 2019, increased at a CAGR of 1.95% between 2015 and 2019. Over the forecast period, the budget is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% and reach US$4.4 billion by 2024.



Poland continues to expand its arms exports to Algeria and European countries like Germany and Lithuania. Although Germany emerged as the biggest arms supplier over 2014-2018, Poland had relied largely on the US for its procurement of advanced arms and ammunitions in the past. However, the benefits of having multiple import partners have encouraged Poland to procure weaponry from other European countries as well, including Finland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, France and the UK, Ukraine, Israel and Canada among others, a trend that is expected to continue over the forecast period.



In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



The Poland's defense industry market size and drivers - detailed analysis of the Poland's defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges - insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Porter's Five Force analysis of the Poland's defense industry - analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

Import and Export Dynamics - analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Poland's defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Key Findings



On a cumulative basis, the country is expected to invest US$71.7 billion for defense purposes, of which US$25.3 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure to fund defense procurements. - The government's well-defined military modernization plans are expected to stimulate the expenditure over the next few years The MoD is expected to invest in land based C4ISR, Missile Defense System, Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV), surface to air missiles, helicopters, cryptographic tools & encryption, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SIGINT aircraft, self-propeleld artillery systems and submarines among others.

Reasons to Buy

This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Polish defense industry market trends for the coming five years

The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

A deep qualitative analysis of the Polish defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts

