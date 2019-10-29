Global Calibration Services Market Forecast 2020-2024 with Profiles on 29 Industry Players
The "Calibration Services Markets Strategies and Trends With Forecasts By Type Of Calibration, By Industry and By Country 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A growing market. Key growth drivers. An industry protected from economic cycles. An industry driven forward by increasing global regulations and security. The future of the calibration services industry is explored with detailed market forecasts and strategic analysis.
Worldwide Metropolitan Market sizes are included with every report. This 2019 edition of the industry standard report provides valuable information and insight. The report doesn't just look at market size. It examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans. Look at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms. Develop new service packaging and offerings. Consider integrated marketing programs.
29 companies are profiled in this report.
If their country is not already listed purchasers can request Individual Country Market Size information, or other customization, without additional charge.
All the important facts are here. Industry growth rates. Geographic, instrumentation and industry breakdowns of market size. Explore the potential of the industry and gain an appreciation of the big picture for a relatively new industry that is expanding onto a global stage.
All report data is available in Excel format on request.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Market Definition
2. Market Overview
2.1 Manufacturer Practices
2.1.1 Difference Between Manufacturer and other Vendors
2.1.2 Difference Between Electronic and Mechanical Segments
2.3 Accreditation
2.3.1 Accreditation Recognition
2.3.2 Two Tiered Accreditation Standard
2.4 Segments and Capability
2.4.1 An Overview of Segmentation Practice
2.4.2 Segmentation by Company Size
2.4.3 On-site Service as a Segment
2.5 Industry Structure and Participants
2.5.1 The International System of Measurement - A Primer
2.5.2 Current Industry Participants
2.5.3 Industry Structure
2.6 Geographic Influences
2.6.1 Geographic Preference
2.6.2 Implications for Laboratory Management
2.6.3 Growing Demand for On Site Service
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Impact of Climate Change
3.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth
3.2.1 Recalibrate Versus Replace
3.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer
3.3.1 The Position of Trust
3.3.2 Customers Have an Equipment Management Need
3.3.3 Effect on Repair Demand
3.3.4 Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support
3.4 Services Packaging
3.4.1 Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow
3.4.2 Reduced Services Play a Role
3.4.3 Basic Calibration Changes
3.4.4 The Role of On Line Value Added Services
3.4.5 Change in Demand for Accreditation
3.4.6 Pricing for On Site to Change
3.4.7 Contract Agreements to Change
3.5 Technology Development
3.5.1 Five Important Technology Developments
3.5.2 Calibration Services Look to Installed Base
3.5.3 Calibration Intervals Change
3.5.4 Impact of Self Calibration
4. Pricing and Business Development
4.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans
4.1.1 Variable Factors in a Calibration Service
4.1.2 Fee Based Pricing
4.1.3 Approaches to Pricing
4.1.4 Pricing and Geography
4.1.5 Surcharges
4.1.6 Limited Calibration
4.1.7 Volume Discounts
4.1.8 Mobile Pricing
4.1.9 Service Plans
4.1.10 Asset Management
4.1.11 Customer Commitment
4.1.12 Personnel Rental
4.2 Promotion
4.2.1 Sales Promotion Practice
4.2.2 A Calibration Services Marketing System
4.2.3 Services Marketing Program Tools
4.2.4 Company Website and Marketing Strategy
4.3 Customer Service
4.3.1 Customer Service Measurement
4.3.2 Teamwork in Customer Service
4.3.3 The Role of Leadership
4.4 Merger and Acquisition
4.4.1 Economies of Scale
4.4.2 Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity
4.5 Competition
5. Industry Segmentation Analysis
5.1 Aerospace/Defense
5.2 Agriculture and Food Production
5.3 Automotive
5.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical
5.5 Communication
5.6 General Manufacturing
5.7 High Technology
5.8 Material Production
5.9 Other
6. Recent Market Activity
- Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
- Importance of These Developments
- How to Use This Section
- Transcat acquires Infinite Integral Solutions Inc.
- Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory
- Keysight opens a new calibration facility
- Transcat Acquires Gauge Repair Service
- Trescal Announces 3 Acquisitions
- Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory
- Instron's Calibration Laboratory goes global
- Trescal Acquires QTI and QTI Validaciones
- Trescal Announces 2 Acquisitions
- Cross Company Acquires J. A. King
- Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam
- Boonton Electronics and Noisecom Receive ISO 17025: 2017 Accreditation
- Transcat Acquires Angel's Instrumentation Inc.
- Trescal and Stahlwille UK sign partnership agreement
- Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical Instrument
- Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol
- Keysight Technologies Acquires Thales Calibration Services
- Transcat Acquires NBS Calibrations
7. Key Players
- ABB
- Ametek
- Beamex
- Bruel & Kjaer
- Consumers Energy
- e2b calibration
- Emerson
- Endress & Hauser
- ESSCO Calibration Laboratory
- Fluke
- GE Kaye
- Innocal (Cole Parmer)
- Instron
- J. A. King
- Keysight Technologies
- Lockheed Martin
- Mettler-Toledo/Troemner
- Micro Precision Calibration
- Optical Test and Calibration
- Rhode & Schwarz
- SGS
- Siemens
- Simco
- Technical Maintenance Inc.
- Tektronix
- Teseq
- Tradinco Instruments
- Transcat
- Trescal
8. The Global Market for Calibration Services
8.1 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Country
8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
8.2 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Type
8.2 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Industry
8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Industry
9. Global Calibration Markets - By Type of Calibration
9.1 Electrical Calibration
9.1.1 Table Electrical Calibration - by Country
9.1.2 Chart - Electrical Calibration Growth
9.2 Dimensional Calibration
9.2.1 Table Dimensional Calibration - by Country
9.2.2 Chart - Dimensional Calibration Growth
9.3 Mechanical Calibration
9.3.1 Table Mechanical Calibration- by Country
9.3.2 Chart - Mechanical Calibration Growth
9.4 Thermal Calibration
9.4.1 Table Thermal Calibration - by Country
9.4.2 Chart - Thermal Calibration Growth
9.5 Other Calibration
9.5.1 Table Other Calibration - by Country
9.5.2 Chart - Other Calibration Growth
10. Global Calibration Markets - By Industry
10.1 Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence
10.2.1 Table Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence - by Country
10.2.2 Chart - Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence Growth
10.2 Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical
10.2.1 Table Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical - by Country
10.2.2 Chart - Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical Growth
10.3 Calibration Market Electronic & Communications
10.3.1 Table Calibration Market Electronic & Communications - by Country
10.3.2 Chart - Calibration Market Electronic & Communications Growth
10.4 Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing
10.4.1 Table Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing - by Country
10.4.2 Chart - Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing Growth
10.5 Calibration Market Other Industry
10.5.1 Table Calibration Market Other Industry - by Country
10.5.2 Chart - Calibration Market Other Industry Growth
11. Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas
11.1 World Metropolitan Areas Datatable. 2019 Market Size Forecasts
Companies Mentioned
