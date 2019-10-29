Provident Financial Holdings Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income Increases by 41% in the September 2019 Quarter in Comparison to the September 2018 Quarter



Net Interest Margin Expands 34 Basis Points to 3.64% in the September 2019 Quarter in Comparison to the September 2018 Quarter and by 12 Basis Points in Comparison to the Prior Sequential Quarter

Classified Assets Decrease 20% to $13.0 Million at September 30, 2019 in Comparison to $16.2 Million at June 30, 2019

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced first quarter earnings results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $2.56 million, or $0.33 per diluted share (on 7.65 million average diluted shares outstanding), up 41 percent from the net income of $1.82 million, or $0.24 per diluted share (on 7.56 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. Compared to the same quarter last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to higher net interest income and lower non-interest expenses, partly offset by lower non-interest income.

“I am pleased with our financial results for the September 2019 quarter and pleased that our fundamentals continue to improve. For example, our net interest margin continues to expand, loans originated and purchased for investment increased, our credit quality metrics are very good, and our capital levels are strong,” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We believe the Company is well-positioned for fiscal 2020,” Mr. Blunden concluded.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 0.95 percent compared to 0.63 percent for the same period of fiscal 2019; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 8.46 percent compared to 6.03 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2019.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $2.56 million net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects a $1.78 million or 226 percent increase from $787,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was primarily attributable to higher net interest income and lower non-interest expenses, partly offset by lower non-interest income. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $0.33 per share, up 230 percent from the $0.10 per share during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Return on average assets was 0.95 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to 0.29 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 8.46 percent, compared to 2.60 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net interest income increased $225,000, or two percent, to $9.58 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $9.36 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2019, attributable to an increase in the net interest margin, partly offset by a lower average interest-earning assets balance. The net interest margin during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 34 basis points to 3.64 percent from 3.30 percent in the same quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in the average yield of interest-earning assets and a slight decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 33 basis points to 4.21 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from 3.88 percent in the same quarter last year; while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by one basis point to 0.63 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from 0.64 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased by $82.0 million, or seven percent, to $1.05 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $80.4 million, or eight percent, to $942.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average balance of loans receivable (including loans held for sale) decreased by $63.8 million, or seven percent, to $903.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $967.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of loans held for sale, partly offset by an increase in loans held for investment. There were no loans held for sale during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The average yield on loans receivable increased by 25 basis points to 4.46 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from an average yield of 4.21 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2019 on both the repricing of the predominantly adjustable rate loan portfolio and new loans originated at higher market interest rates as well as a lower net deferred loan cost amortization (primarily attributable to lower loan payoffs). Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $93.4 million, up 154 percent from $36.7 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. Loan principal payments received in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $50.8 million, compared to $62.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019.

The average balance of investment securities increased by $4.6 million, or five percent, to $95.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $91.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of mortgage-backed securities, partly offset by principal payments received on mortgage-backed securities. The average yield on investment securities increased 105 basis points to 2.56 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from 1.51 percent for the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in the average yield was primarily attributable to purchases of mortgage-backed securities which had higher average yields than the existing portfolio and the repricing of variable rate investment securities to higher market interest rates.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed a $143,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, unchanged from the same quarter last year.

The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits, primarily cash with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, decreased $22.8 million, or 34 percent, to $44.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $67.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 2.16 percent, up 20 basis points from 1.96 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2019 as a result of the impact of a higher targeted federal funds rate between the periods.

Average deposits decreased $72.1 million, or eight percent, to $830.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $902.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019 due to a managed run-off of higher cost time deposits consistent with the reduction in the Bank’s funding needs resulting from no loans held for sale during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The average cost of deposits remained relatively stable, decreasing by two basis points to 0.37 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from 0.39 percent in the same quarter last year.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” decreased $7.5 million, or one percent, to $640.6 million at September 30, 2019 from $648.1 million at June 30, 2019, while time deposits decreased $1.9 million, or one percent, to $191.2 million at September 30, 2019 from $193.1 million at June 30, 2019.

The average balance of borrowings, which consisted of FHLB advances, decreased $8.4 million, or seven percent, to $111.6 million while the average cost of borrowings increased four basis points to 2.56 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to an average balance of $120.0 million with an average cost of 2.52 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in the average balance of borrowings was primarily due to the maturity of short-term borrowings in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company recorded a recovery from the allowance for loan losses of $181,000, as compared to a recovery of $237,000 recorded during the same period of fiscal 2019 and a recovery of $25,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (sequential quarter).

Non-performing assets, with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $988,000, or 16 percent, to $5.2 million, or 0.47 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.57 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2019. The non-performing loans at September 30, 2019 are comprised of 17 single-family loans ($4.1 million), one construction loan ($1.1 million) and one commercial business loan ($38,000). At both September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, there was no real estate owned.

Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were $34,000 or 0.02 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable, compared to net loan recoveries of $7,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and net loan recoveries of $21,000 or 0.01 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets at September 30, 2019 were $13.0 million, comprised of $6.9 million of loans in the special mention category, $6.1 million of loans in the substandard category and no real estate owned; while classified assets at June 30, 2019 were $16.2 million, comprised of $8.6 million of loans in the special mention category, $7.6 million of loans in the substandard category and no real estate owned.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, no new loans were restructured from their original terms and classified as restructured loans, while two substandard restructured loans were paid off. The outstanding balance of restructured loans at September 30, 2019 was $1.8 million (six loans), down 53 percent from $3.8 million (eight loans) at June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, one restructured loan was classified as special mention ($431,000) and five restructured loans were classified as substandard non-accrual ($1.4 million). As of September 30, 2019, 77% or $1.4 million of the restructured loans have a current payment status.

The allowance for loan losses was $6.9 million at September 30, 2019, or 0.74 percent of gross loans held for investment, compared to $7.1 million at June 30, 2019, or 0.80 percent of gross loans held for investment. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at September 30, 2019.

Non-interest income decreased by $3.48 million, or 76 percent, to $1.07 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $4.55 million in the same period of fiscal 2019, primarily as a result of no loan sales during the current quarter. The gain on sale of loans during the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $3.1 million. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $245,000, or 19 percent, primarily as a result of the decline in the gain on sale of loans. There were no loans originated for sale during the current quarter.

Non-interest expenses decreased $4.46 million, or 38 percent, to $7.24 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $11.70 million in the same quarter last year. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses decreased $2.42 million or 25 percent from $9.66 million. The decreases in non-interest expenses for both periods were primarily due to scaling back the origination of saleable single-family mortgage loans resulting in significant reductions in salaries and employee benefits expenses due to lower incentive compensation and staff reductions and premises and occupancy expenses due to the closing of loan production offices, as well as reductions in other related expenses. In addition, deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments decreased $181,000 due primarily to a $150,000 small bank assessment credit awarded by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other expenses decreased by $320,000 due primarily to a $296,000 reversion of a previously recognized legal settlement, both of which were recognized during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Bank has $224,000 remaining in small bank assessment credits, which may be recognized in future periods when allowed for by the FDIC consistent with insurance fund levels being met.

The Company’s efficiency ratio in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 68 percent, an improvement from 84 percent in the same quarter last year and an improvement from 90 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (sequential quarter).

The Company’s provision for income tax was $1.03 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, up 68 percent from $616,000 in the same quarter last year. The effective tax rate in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 28.73% as compared to 25.26% in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company believes that the tax provision recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects its current federal and state income tax obligations.

The Company repurchased 16,924 shares of its common stock during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 at an average cost of $20.41 per share. As of September 30, 2019, a total of 68,923 shares or 18 percent of the April 2018 stock repurchase plan have been purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, leaving 304,077 shares available for future purchases.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-230-1059 and requesting the Provident Financial Holdings Earnings Release Conference Call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 6, 2019 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 and referencing access code number 473332.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to originate for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance.

Contacts: Craig G. Blunden Donavon P. Ternes Chairman and President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (951) 686-6060





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share Information)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,515 $ 70,632 $ 61,458 $ 67,359 $ 78,928 Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost 85,088 94,090 102,510 84,990 79,611 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 5,517 5,969 6,294 6,563 7,033 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,929; $7,076; $7,080; $7,061 and $7,155 respectively; includes $4,386; $5,094; $5,239; $4,995 and $4,945 at fair value, respectively 924,314 879,925 883,554 875,413 877,091 Loans held for sale, at fair value - - 30,500 57,562 78,794 Accrued interest receivabl 3,380 3,424 3,386 3,156 3,350 Real estate owned, net - - - - 524 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,199 8,199 8,199 8,199 8,199 Premises and equipment, net 11,215 8,226 8,395 8,601 8,779 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,068 14,385 15,099 15,327 15,171 Total assets $ 1,105,296 $ 1,084,850 $ 1,119,395 $ 1,127,170 $ 1,157,480 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non interest-bearing deposits $ 85,338 $ 90,184 $ 90,875 $ 78,866 $ 87,250 Interest-bearing deposits 746,398 751,087 786,009 794,018 814,862 Total deposits 831,736 841,271 876,884 872,884 902,112 Borrowings 131,092 101,107 101,121 111,135 111,149 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities 20,299 21,831 20,181 20,474 22,539 Total liabilities 983,127 964,209 998,186 1,004,493 1,035,800 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) - -

- - -

Common stock, $.01 par value (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,091,865; 18,081,365; 18,064,365; 18,053,115 and 18,048,115 shares issued, respectively; 7,479,682; 7,486,106; 7,497,357; 7,506,855 and 7,500,860 shares outstanding, respectively) 181 181 181 181 181 Additional paid-in capital 94,795 94,351 96,114 95,913 95,795 Retained earnings 192,354 190,839 191,103 192,306 191,399 Treasury stock at cost (10,612,183; 10,559,259; 10,567,008; 10,546,260 and 10,547,255 shares, respectively) (165,309 ) (164,891 ) (166,352 (165,892 (165,884 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 148 161 163 169 189 Total stockholders’ equity 122,169 120,641 121,209 122,677 121,680 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,105,296 $ 1,084,850 $ 1,119,395 $ 1,127,170 $ 1,157,480





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 10,075 $ 9,576 $ 10,011 $ 10,331 $ 10,174 Investment securities 614 661 592 444 345 FHLB – San Francisco stock 143 142 144 278 143 Interest-earning deposits 246 426 386 387 338 Total interest income 11,078 10,805 11,133 11,440 11,000 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 110 101 102 117 108 Savings deposits 134 135 139 147 151 Time deposits 532 530 600 630 621 Borrowings 720 669 680 715 763 Total interest expense 1,496 1,435 1,521 1,609 1,643 Net interest income 9,582 9,370 9,612 9,831 9,357 Provision (recovery) for loan losses (181 ) (25 ) 4 (217 ) (237 ) Net interest income, after provision (recovery) for loan losses 9,763 9,395 9,608 10,048 9,594 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 133 188 262 277 324 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net (86 ) 21 1,719 2,263 3,132 Deposit account fees 447 443 471 509 505 Gain (loss) on sale and operations of real estate owned acquired in the settlement of loans, net - - 2 (7 ) 1 Card and processing fees 390 405 373 392 398 Other 186 258 225 161 189 Total non-interest income 1,070 1,315 3,052 3,595 4,549 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,985 5,396 9,292 7,211 8,250 Premises and occupancy 878 1,133 1,286 1,274 1,345 Equipment 279 1,141 417 495 421 Professional expenses 408 493 513 411 447 Sales and marketing expenses 117 312 246 253 169 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments (16 ) 129 124 172 165 Other 587 1,053 1,122 1,059 907 Total non-interest expense 7,238 9,657 13,000 10,875 11,704 Income (loss) before taxes 3,595 1,053 (340 ) 2,768 2,439 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,033 266 (189 ) 810 616 Net income (loss) $ 2,562 $ 787 $ (151 ) $ 1,958 $ 1,823 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.34 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.33 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.24 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information )

Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter

Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return (loss) on average assets 0.95 % 0.29 % -0.05 % 0.69 % 0.63 % Return (loss) on average stockholders’ equity 8.46 % 2.60 % -0.49 % 6.42 % 6.03 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.05 % 11.12 % 10.83 % 10.88 % 10.51 % Net interest spread 3.58 % 3.46 % 3.46 % 3.48 % 3.24 % Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.52 % 3.53 % 3.54 % 3.30 % Efficiency ratio 67.95 % 90.38 % 102.65 % 81.00 % 84.17 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 111.61 % 111.45 % 111.28 % 110.98 % 110.86 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.34 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.33 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.24 Book value per share $ 16.33 $ 16.12 $ 16.17 $ 16.34 $ 16.22 Average shares used for basic EPS 7,482,435 7,496,457 7,506,770 7,506,106 7,430,967 Average shares used for diluted EPS 7,647,763 7,626,661 7,506,770 7,601,759 7,557,068 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,479,682 7,486,106 7,497,357 7,506,855 7,500,860 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage Loans: Single-family. $ 33,629 $ 31,982 $ 15,288 $ 24,180 $ 17,216 Multi-family 56,476 14,513 21,546 10,068 12,709 Commercial real estate 2,419 2,882 5,197 3,175 5,305 Construction 896 1,846 1,970 1,863 1,480 Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 93,420 $ 51,223 $ 44,001 $ 39,286 $ 36,710 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR SALE: Retail originations $ - $ 9,593 $ 72,353 $ 87,913 $ 127,133 Wholesale originations - 4,057 38,353 58,504 69,188 Total loans originated for sale $ - $ 13,650 $ 110,706 $ 146,417 $ 196,321 LOANS SOLD: Servicing released $ - $ 40,956 $ 134,264 $ 165,484 $ 211,050 Servicing retained - 2,003 2,409 2,026 758 Total loans sold $ - $ 42,959 $ 136,673 $ 167,510 $ 211,808

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of As of As of As of As of 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold $ 250 $ 250 $ 250 $ 250 $ 250 Allowance for loan losses $ 6,929 $ 7,076 $ 7,080 $ 7,061 $ 7,155 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net 0.57 % 0.71 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.78 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.47 % 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.54 % 0.64 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held for investment 0.74 % 0.80 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.81 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) (0.02 )% (0.01 )% (0.01 )% (0.05 )% - % Non-performing loans $ 5,230 $ 6,218 $ 6,115 $ 6,062 $ 6,862 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 995 $ 665 $ 699 $ 2 $ -





Quarter

Quarter Quarter

Quarter Quarter

Ended Ended Ended

Ended Ended

9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18

Recourse provision (recovery) for loans sold $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (33

) Provision (recovery) for loan losses $ (181 ) $ (25 ) $ 4 $ (217 ) $ (237

) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (34 ) $ (21 ) $ (15 ) $ (123 ) $ (7

) As of As of As of As of As of 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.21 % 10.50 % 10.17 % 9.96 % 9.59 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.32 % 18.00 % 17.24 % 17.17 % 16.62 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.32 % 18.00 % 17.24 % 17.17 % 16.62 % Total risk-based capital ratio 17.37 % 19.13 % 18.34 % 18.26 % 17.71 %





As of September 30, 2019

2018

Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity: Certificates of deposit $ 800 2.63 % $ 600 2.23 % U.S. SBA securities 2,876 2.85 2,960 2.35 U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 81,412 2.91 76,051 2.3 Total investment securities held to maturity $ 85,088 2.91 % $ 79,611 2.3 % Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS $ 3,413 3.92 % $ 4,156 3.19 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 1,851 4.72 2,561 3.96 Private issue collateralized mortgage obligations 253 4.65 316 3.95 Total investment securities available for sale $ 5,517 4.22 % $ 7,033 3.5 % Total investment securities $ 90,605 2.99 % $ 86,644 2.39 % (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)



As of September 30,

2019

2018 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Held to maturity: Single-family (1 to 4 units) $ 328,332 4.39 % $ 307,480 4.45 % Multi-family (5 or more units) 479,597 4.39 454,821 4.23 Commercial real estate 110,652 5.00 112,026 4.79 Construction 5,912 7.17 3,846 6.68 Other - - 167 6.50 Commercial business 368 6.57 416 6.44 Consumer 144 15.25 104 14.76 Total loans held for investment 925,005 4.48 % 878,860 4.40 % Advance payments of escrows 34 3 Deferred loan costs, net 6,204 5,383 Allowance for loan losses (6,929 ) (7,155 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 924,314 $ 877,091 Purchased loans serviced by others included above $ 32,441 3.77 % $ 17,363 3.36 % (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





As of September 30, 2019

2018 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) DEPOSITS: Checking accounts – non interest-bearing $ 85,338 - % $ 87,250 - % Checking accounts – interest-bearing 263,400 0.12 261,295 0.12 Savings accounts 256,880 0.2 284,705 0.21 Money market accounts 34,959 0.36 36,213 0.37 Time deposits 191,159 1.14 232,649 1.1 Total deposits $ 831,736 0.38 % $ 902,112 0.4 % BORROWINGS: Overnight $ - - % $ - - % Three months or less - - - - Over three to six months - - - - Over six months to one year - - 10,000 1.53 Over one year to two years 41,092 2.78 - - Over two years to three years 30,000 1.9 31,149 3.17 Over three years to four years 20,000 2 10,000 2.2 Over four years to five years 20,000 2.5 20,000 2 Over five years 20,000 2.7 40,000 2.6 Total borrowings $ 131,092 2.41 % $ 111,149 2.52 % (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

Quarter Ended﻿

September 30, 2019 Quarter Ended

September 30,2018 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net (2) $ 903,272 4.46 % $ 967,104 4.21 % Investment securities 95,945 2.56 % 91,301 1.51 % FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,199 6.98 % 8,199 6.98 % Interest-earning deposits 44,511 2.16 % 67,344 1.96 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,051,927 4.21 % $ 1,133,948 3.88 % Total assets $ 1,083,335 $ 1,164,228 Deposits $ 830,820 0.37 % $ 902,877 0.39 % Borrowings 111,641 2.56 % 120,013 2.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 942,461 0.63 % $ 1,022,890 0.64 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 121,182 $ 121,005 (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item. (2) Includes loans held for sale at fair value for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Asset Quality (1)

(Unaudited – Dollars in Thousands)

As of As of As of As of As of 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 Loans on non-accrual status (excluding restructured loans): Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 2,737 $ 3,315 $ 2,657 $ 2,572 $ 2,773 Construction 1,139 971 745 745 745 Total 3,876 4,286 3,402 3,317 3,518 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: - - - - - Total - - - - - Restructured loans on non-accrual status: Mortgage loans: Single-family 1,316 1,891 2,669 2,698 3,280 Commercial business loans 38 41 44 47 64 Total 1,354 1,932 2,713 2,745 3,344 Total non-performing loans 5,230 6,218 6,115 6,062 6,862 Real estate owned, net - - - - 524 Total non-performing assets $ 5,230 $ 6,218 $ 6,115 $ 6,062 $ 7,386 (1) The non-performing loans balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans and include fair value adjustments.



