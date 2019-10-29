Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair Brooklyn Announces Its Fall 2019 Artist Lineup and Programming

/EIN News/ -- Feature Highlights Include a Special Drawing Project by Brooklyn-Based Artists Mike Perry and Josh Cochran, Immersive Art Installation by Giphy Arts and Workshops

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair (“The Fair”), a leading international art fair championing emerging and independent contemporary artists, announces its features and programming for the sixth edition in Brooklyn. Presented in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin®, The Other Art Fair Brooklyn will run from November 7-10, 2019 at the Brooklyn Expo Center, where visitors can purchase artwork starting at $150 from 130 local and international independent artists. The programming for this edition is inspired by the creativity and diversity of the city, featuring special creative workshops, immersive art installations and an array of local culinary specialties. The Other Art Fair will also feature new, interactive experiences including the next edition of “Get Nude, Get Drawn,” an ongoing drawing series by artists Mike Perry and Josh Cochran.

“Brooklyn lends an inspiring and creative energy to the fair,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “As our very first U.S. city to host The Other Art Fair, Brooklyn continues to introduce new promising, emerging artists. As we continue to grow and push boundaries for our programming, our team is inspired to debut new and exciting experiences for our visitors like the ‘Get Nude, Get Drawn’ project.”

“We’re thrilled to bring the Canvas Lab workshops to The Other Art Fair Brooklyn,” says BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Brand Director Tom Spaven. “The Canvas Lab workshops are part of our larger #FindYourCanvas mission to encourage individuals to reconnect with their creative side. We hope these workshops inspire fairgoers to explore new canvases and find their own unique form of self-expression.”

‘THE CANVAS LAB’ PRESENTED BY BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

Visitors will enjoy unique workshop experiences led by local artists and creative visionaries.

Spaces are limited and tickets can be purchased here ; each workshop is $5 to participate.

‘The Canvas Lab’ workshop schedule:

Thursday, November 7

7pm - 8pm - Learning the Best Side with Ravie B.

8:30pm - 9:30pm - 'Of Rainbows ' Sustainable Fabric Dyeing workshop with Aurora James

Friday, November 8

4pm - 5:30pm - Create Your Canvas With Jessica Walsh

7pm - 9pm - 'Wear It Like a Rockstar' Garment Embellishment with Christian Joy

Saturday, November 9

12pm - 1pm - Beat Matching with DJ Amrit

3pm - 4pm - Digital Art & Activism with Ramzy

5pm - 6pm - Designing with Plants by Tula, Plants & Design

Sunday, November 10

1:30pm - 3:30pm - Botanical Patterns with Sara Boccaccini

4pm - 6pm - Create a Botanical Perfume Oil with Aba Love Apothecary

Below is a list of special projects that will be featured by ‘The Canvas Lab’:

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE PRESENTS ‘PAINTED BY EVERYONE’

Part of the brand’s #FindYourCanvas initiative, this large-scale artwork was created by thousands of people around the country with the help of robotic technology, a reminder of the unifying connective power of creativity that exists within all of us. This crowd sourced artwork will be on display at the fair.

GLASS CUSTOMIZATION BY ILLUSTRATOR CAT WILLETT

Fairgoers will be given reusable Bombay Balloon glasses onsite and will be able to have them customized by illustrator Cat Willett.

ARTIST: ADI GOODRICH

Adi has designed and fabricated custom wall sculptures for the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar and plinths for the entrance installation. Inspiration comes from the work of Yaacov Agam and the large scale sculptures of the Lipponcott metal fabrication studio in the 60's and 70's.

ARTIST: JEN MUSSARI

Jen demonstrates her custom hand drawn lettering in an interactive mural asking fair visitors ‘Why is Creativity Important?’ Visitors can then select a statement that most aligns with them and take the corresponding sticker to the bar for a BOMBAY SAPPHIRE cocktail suggestion based on your statement.

ARTIST: JOE GEIS

Drawing inspiration from the movement of gin, Joe explores the balance and movement that lines, shapes, and negative space can create in the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Canvas Lab Mural.

SOCIETY6 PRESENTS: ARTIST CAMILA ROSA

Camila Rosa is a freelance illustrator and designer from Brazil, she has created a large-scale mural for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE as part of their global partnership to ‘stir creativity’ which will be showcased at The Other Art Fair.

The Other Art Fair will also feature a central bar with wine, beer, cocktails and soft beverages on offer, as well as a pop-up café presented by Maman. Below are some highlighted features:

GET NUDE, GET DRAWN

In 2011, artists Mike Perry and Josh Cochran introduced “Get Nude Get Drawn,” an interactive art experiment that celebrates “the nude” by enlisting non-professional models using social media to pose nude for a marathon, two-day drawing session.

During The Other Art Fair, each model will pose for a 30-minute drawing session with 8 notable artists including Perry and Cochran who will create as many portraits as possible within that time frame. The models will then be presented with one of their portraits and the remaining will be sold at The Fair.

“Get Nude, Get Drawn” has been featured at New York and London exhibitions, gathering a talented roster of participating artists and over 200 models who have participated in the project to date.

GIPHY ARTS PRESENTS: THE MOVING BOOTH

Featuring artists and works with motion in mind, The Moving Booth presented by GIPHY Arts showcases dynamic artworks by five talented digital artists who are expanding the prominence of the GIF as an artistic medium and format.

Featured Artists:

Nicole Cabalquinto (@ nic.cab )

) Milton Melvin Croissant III (@ buddyiii )

) Shira Inbar (@ shira_no_filter )

) Sazan Pasori (@ sazanimation )

) Joe Winograd (@ joewinograd )

GOWANUS PRINT LAB

Gowanus Print Lab will be hosting a free program of printing workshops via their brand new mobile print lab. GPL is an artist run open-studio style, screen printing shop aiming to foster community and education.

ARTECH POP-UP EXHIBITION: PORTRAITS

The exhibition "Portraits" showcases diverse styles of portraiture by artists from ArTech Collective, from classic style to reinterpretations of famous works, moving from mute color variations to vibrant anime renditions. ArTech Collective provides opportunities for artists with disabilities to develop and express themselves through inclusive, innovative and accessible approaches to traditional and new media.

HANDPOKED TATTOOS BY BLUESTONE BABE

Brooklyn-based tattoo artist Rosa 'Bluestone Babe' Perr creates hand-poked tattoos with her beautiful and unique designs. Tattoos start at $115 and are on a first come, first served basis.

HAIKU GUYS AND GALS

The Haiku Guys and Gals will be onsite offering complimentary personalized haikus typed-up on the spot.

Thursday, November 7 (7pm-8pm & 9pm-10pm) and Saturday, November 9 (12pm-1pm & 2pm-3pm)

THE SKETCHBOOK PROJECT

The Sketchbook Project will return to The Other Art Fair Brooklyn. The team will be bringing their collection of tiny sketchbooks in their Bookmobile, down to the Brooklyn Expo Center for all to enjoy and explore the hundreds of creative sketchbooks they have collected from all over the world. Since 2006, The Sketchbook Project has been a platform for creative people to share their story. With over 2 million spreads of artwork, The Sketchbook Project has connected thousands of artists around the world and is a resource of global creativity.

THE OTHERS LIVE & FRIDAY LATE PRESENTED BY SECRET PROJECT ROBOT

The Others Live program presents a variety of DJ sets and music performances to kick off the weekend. Sounds provided by Theodore Jahng for the Private View and a series of live performances for a Friday Late program curated by Secret Project Robot. Full DJ schedule TBA.

SAATCHI ART GUIDED ART TOURS

Saatchi Art's curation team presents free guided tours exploring the many opportunities to invest in original and limited edition artworks.

Guided art tour schedule:

Friday, November 8th - 6PM

Saturday, November 9th - 3PM

Sunday, November 10th - 3PM

To view the lineup of artists exhibiting at The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, visit

https://www.saatchiart.com/theotherartfair/newyork-nov-2019

To learn more about The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, visit: http://nyc.theotherartfair.com/

Purchase Tickets for The Other Art Fair Brooklyn HERE

Private View

Thursday, November 7th: 6pm-10pm

Tickets: $30

General Entry:

Friday, November 8th: 3pm-10pm

Friday, November 8th Late Evening: 6pm-10pm

Saturday, November 9th: 11am-7pm

Sunday, November 10th: 11am-6pm

General Tickets Prices:

Adult $15 | Student/Senior $13.50 | Children (Under 16) Free

