Delivery Hero Relies on Sidekick SOTI to Help Deliver Over One Million Meals Every Day

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI Inc ., the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT management solutions, was selected by global online food delivery leader, Delivery Hero to power their business-critical mobile deployment.



The Berlin-based platform operates online ordering services that allow customers to deliver food directly from partner restaurants to their home or office. With over 310,000 restaurant partners across 40+ countries, Delivery Hero delivers more than one million meals a day.

Thanks to the SOTI ONE Platform , it is now possible for Delivery Hero to update and restart their mobile devices in all partner restaurants within minutes from their global headquarters in Berlin. Over the past year, Delivery Hero deployed over 100,000 SOTI-controlled devices to its partner restaurants, starting in its home market, Europe. Over the next few years, Delivery Hero plans a global rollout for all its 310,000 restaurant partners worldwide.

Delivery Hero’s rapid growth requires them to bring aboard new restaurant partners every day. Due to the rapid expansion of their business, Delivery Hero relies on the integration of numerous mobile order fulfillment solutions to operate their day to day business. Scalability is key as new technology cannot disrupt ongoing, time sensitive operations.

In 2016, Delivery Hero began to standardize order processing in its partner restaurants, replacing their existing devices with Lenovo Tab 4 tablets running the Android 7.1 operating system. With different country-specific solutions and over a hundred different order execution device models, the remote management and configuration of their devices was a huge challenge.

Initially, there was a basic management solution that controlled their mobile devices, but in some cases, more than a thousand restaurants had to be contacted individually by telephone in the event of an issue that required a device to be restarted. For this reason, Delivery Hero started to replace its technology with a new, comprehensive mobility solution, SOTI MobiControl , in 2018.

Due to SOTI’s industry leading technology which enables businesses to get up and running within minutes, new participating restaurants no longer require extensive training to use Delivery Hero’s fast-paced order processing technology. Partner restaurants are now immediately briefed directly by the service teams on how to use the company’s corporate devices and the corresponding delivery app. This seamless integration allows Delivery Hero to accelerate their growth even further.



Delivery Hero chose to invest in SOTI’s flagship technology solution, SOTI MobiControl, due to its industry leading comprehensive scripting functions and the ability to manage the apps installed on their devices.

“SOTI MobiControl is so powerful and easy-to-use that it allows a single IT person to manage over 100,000 Android devices located around the world,” said Julian Haberling, Product Specialist – Restaurant Partner Solutions, Delivery Hero. “With SOTI, we saw significant time and cost savings. Most importantly, our customer support improved as partner restaurants experienced fewer problems with their order processing and in-store devices.”

"We are pleased to support Delivery Hero in its dynamic, global growth. For us, it is an absolute best-case example for how mobile transformation can be implemented in modern companies," adds Stefan Mennecke, Vice President, Sales - Central and Southern Europe, at SOTI. "Although all devices are external to the organization, Delivery Hero can centrally manage, control and update them. This is an invaluable advantage for rapidly expanding companies in the growing mobile-first economy.”

About SOTI

SOTI is the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit https://www.soti.net .

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero is a leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace with number one market positions in terms of restaurants, active users and orders in more countries than any of its competitors and online and mobile platforms across 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. Delivery Hero also operates its own delivery service in 200+ high-density urban areas around the world. The Company is headquartered in Berlin and has over 17,000 employees. https://www.deliveryhero.com

