3D at Depth Demonstrates Asset Integrity Solution for Life of Field Digital Twin Capability at Norwegian Forum for Offshore Survey and Positioning

/EIN News/ -- LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D at Depth Inc., the world's leading expert in subsea laser LIDAR technology and 3D data solutions, recently conducted a successful technology showcase in partnership with the Norwegian Forum for Offshore Survey and Positioning (NOSP) and OneSubsea, to demonstrate the potential of survey grade measurements from hovering (moving) resident systems with an emphasis on utilizing subsea LiDAR technology. The event took place on October 17th in Horsoy, Norway and was developed to engage subsea energy experts to pose the question,” At what stage does the survey community need to be involved with field layout planning to ensure survey quality measurements are reliable from a resident system?” The half-day demonstration provided multi-use case studies focused on inspection, maintenance and repair applications, and leveraged whether subsea LiDAR’s unique controllable beam patterns were able to maintain measurement accuracies when scanning from static and hovering platforms.



Consistently, 3D at Depth subsea LiDAR laser scans effectively generated survey grade measurements, detected leaks, and provided a unique benefit of infield navigation from the same sensing package. Each subsea LiDAR survey scan mode produced reliable results from a hovering inspection platform while being able to repeat very high resolutions slow scans, as well as lower resolution fast scans. X, Y, Z differences between the static and hovering platform scans ranged between 1mm and 3mm. Each scan mode was completely configurable for resolution to the targets. Scan modes took 3 minutes or 5 seconds per sector respectively.

The program successfully demonstrated that from controlled survey markers (targets) placed around the survey location, 3D at Depth’s unique subsea LiDAR controlled beam repeatably acquired survey grade measurements in single sector scans while hovering. Simultaneously during the data acquisition, a small simulated gas leak was also detected - supporting 3D at Depth’s subsea LiDAR capability already observed in multiple open water surveys of subsea assets.

“Resident solutions that provide reliable survey grade measurements while capturing additional integrity measurements are the future for offshore field management,” said Neil Manning, Chief Operating Officer, 3D at Depth Inc. “Subsea LiDAR’s key differentiator is the ability to simultaneously provide accurate digital twin point clouds along with other data integrity information. These technical demonstrations show it’s possible to reliably acquire survey grade quality data by combining 3D at Depth Subsea LiDAR with a resident or remote sensing system when it is available. Solutions like these can potentially help oil and gas operators reduce costs, lower risk, and possibly decrease the loss of production period downtimes."

