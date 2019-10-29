Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Ecology and Environment Inc.

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of holders of Ecology and Environment Inc. (“Ecology”) (NASDAQ GS: EEI) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Ecology by WSP Global, Inc. (“WSP”) and Everest Acquisition Corp. (“Merger Sub”) announced on August 28, 2019 (the “Complaint”). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Ecology and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Rosenblatt v. Ecology and Environment Inc., Case No. 1:19-cv-09317 (S.D.N.Y.).



If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

On August 28, 2019, Ecology entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with WSP and Merger Sub. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Ecology will receive $15.00 in cash and a special dividend of up to $0.50 per share (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Ecology’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Ecology common stock.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 27, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.