Nokia strikes IoT deal with Hutchison 3 in Indonesia

Nokia and Hutchison 3 Indonesia (3ID) sign contract to provide IoT coverage to enterprises in Indonesia with Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING)

3ID’s enterprise customers will be able to launch IoT services across various industries faster and more reliably by using the fully virtualized WING infrastructure, offered as a managed service

The contract follows the Indonesian government’s plans to make the country a technology hub and use Industry 4.0 to boost the competitiveness of the regional economy

29 October 2019

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has signed a contract with leading telecommunications service provider Hutchison 3 Indonesia (3ID) to provide IoT coverage to enterprises in Indonesia. Utilizing the fully virtualized Nokia Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service offer, 3ID and its Indonesian enterprise customers across various industries will be able to launch end-to-end IoT solutions quickly, reliably and affordably.

Enterprise customers will be able to manage their IoT devices real-time, using the cloudified IoT core network, a single global connectivity management platform and 24/7 IoT command center capabilities. This will enable agile and secure operations, comprehensive service level agreements, whilst providing real-time insights, allowing enterprise customers to manage and adjust the connectivity according to their specific needs.

The contract follows the Indonesian government setting out its vision to become a regional technology hub in Southeast Asia by 2020. The country’s “Making Industry 4.0” provides a roadmap for major innovations in the digital technology economy, aiming to increase the global competitiveness and productivity of Indonesian businesses. The Nokia deal will enable 3ID to play a key role in this process, whilst also building up a substantial enterprise business as a new revenue stream.

3ID will be able to leverage new business models to address opportunities in various industries - with pre-packaged offer solutions available for agriculture, livestock management, asset management and logistics. 3ID will also be able to cooperate with other WING operators around the world to better provide the delivery of IoT services for global enterprises in Indonesia, as well as benefitting from IoT services originating from other WING operators and carried on the 3ID network.

M. Danny Buldansyah, Vice President Director, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, said: “The Nokia WING service will help us unlock the potential of IoT for our enterprise customers. Indonesia has ambitions to be the economic powerhouse of Southeast Asia and our ability to provide IoT to a broad range of key sectors means businesses across the country can compete on the global stage.”

Ankur Bhan, Head of Nokia WING, said: “As more operators realize the unique opportunity IoT brings to win new enterprise customers, Nokia WING continues to advance their prospects. Hutchison 3 Indonesia will now be equipped to provide end-to-end solutions for its enterprise customers and solve their IoT related needs with faster time to market. Utlimately WING is unlocking new enterprise partners and revenue streams for Hutchison 3 Indonesia and we look forward to supporting them on this exciting journey.”

About Hutchison 3 Indonesia

Hutchison 3 Indonesia under the brand ‘3’ is one of the leading mobile communication service provider in Indonesia that operates nationwide network with licensed 2G, 3G/WCDMA, 4G LTE GSM. 3 brings mobile lifestyle experience powered by 4G/4G LTE in over 10,000 villages in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Java, Bali and Lombok, with 16,000 km of fibre optic.

Along with its presence since 2007, 3 Indonesia grows as a digital lifestyle provider. 95% of its customers are smartphone young digital savvy users. The success of 3 Indonesia is established by its commitment to provide innovation, better internet experience and the spirit to empower Indonesian youth.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.



Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

