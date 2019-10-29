When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 25, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 28, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: North Bay Produce, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

North Bay Produce, Inc. of Traverse City, Michigan is voluntarily recalling 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of fresh apples due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled varieties include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious apples. Recalled apples were sold in plastic bags under the brands; Great Lakes, North Bay Produce Pure Michigan as well as unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags, and individually from retailers display trays. The recalled apples were shipped between October 16th, 2019 and October 21st, 2019 from one North Bay facility to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

Apples purchased at retail prior to October 16th are not affected by this recall, and no other North Bay Produce products are affected by this recall. At this time, we are not aware of any illnesses linked by health officials to this recall.

Consumers can identify the recalled product by the following product descriptions and photos below:

Distributed By Variety, Brand & Packaging Arrival Date(s) UPC Code PLU Number Item Number Shipped-To- Location North Bay Produce, Inc. McIntosh Great Lakes 3lb. Plastic Bag, Product of MIUSA Delivered between 10/19/19 and 10/21/19 8 13635 01012 8 Michigan Louisiana North Bay Produce, Inc. Jonathan Great Lakes 3lb. Plastic Bag, Product of MI-USA Delivered 10/21/19 8 13635 01017 3 Louisiana North Bay Produce, Inc. Honeycrisp Great Lakes 3lb. Plastic Bag, Product of MI- Delivered 10/21/19 8 13635 01018 0 Louisiana USA North Bay Produce, Inc. Jonamac Great Lakes 3lb. Plastic Bag, Product of MIUSA Delivered 10/16/19 8 13635 01019 7 Wisconsin North Bay Produce, Inc. McIntosh North Bay Pure Michigan 3lb. Plastic Bag, Product of MI-USA Delivered 10/21/19 8 13635 01012 8 Michigan North Bay Produce, Inc. Honeycrisp North Bay Pure Michigan 2lb. Plastic Bag, Product of MI-USA Delivered 10/19/19 8 13635 01130 9 Michigan North Bay Produce, Inc. Honeycrisp Quarter Peck Paper Tote Bag, Product of MIUSA Delivered 10/19/19 700116 Michigan North Bay Produce, Inc. Fuji Half Peck Plastic Tote Bags, Product of MI-USA Delivered 10/18/19 4195 All Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Stores North Bay Produce, Inc. Jonathan Bulk 600lb Corugated Bins, Product of MI-USA Delivered 10/16/19 Michigan North Bay Produce, Inc. Mcintosh Distributed in trays; Product of MI-USA Delivered 10/19/19 & 10/21/19 4019 Not sold at retail North Bay Produce, Inc. Red Delicious Distributed in trays; sold individually for retail sale, Product of MI-USA Delivered 10/21/19 4168 4167 North Carolina Department of Agriculture (Food Distribution Division- Butner) Creedmoor, North Carolina Feeding South Florida Pembroke Park, Florida < <

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. The product should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

The recall was initiated as a result of a finished product test that indicated the presence of the organism. Upon notification, we immediately ceased the production and distribution product from the identified facility and continue our investigation as to what caused the issue, in cooperation with FDA.

We have notified our commercial customers to whom we shipped the recalled product and are working with them to remove recalled product from commerce.