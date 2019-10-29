Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of NetApp, SAExploration, Mammoth Energy, and Realogy Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP), SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX), Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK), and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of NetApp, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against NetApp on August 14, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) that, as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against SAExploration on August 18, 2019.

On August 15, 2019, SAExploration revealed that certain accounting matters that arose in 2015-2016 were under investigation by the SEC. The company stated that they would restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2015 through 2018 and delay filing its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company’s Chief Executive Officer was placed on administrative leave, and its Chief Financial Officer was terminated from his position.

On this news, SAExploration’s share price fell over 33% on August 16, 2019, closing at $2.22. per share.

The complaint, filed August 18, 2019, alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company improperly did not classify Alaska Seismic Ventures, LLC (“ASV”) as a variable interest entity; (2) the company had a controlling financial interest in ASV, which required the company to consolidate ASV in its financial statements; (3) the company had deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (4) these practices were likely to lead to an investigation of the company by the SEC; (5) SAExploration would be forced to delay the filing of its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about SAExploration’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

Bragar Eagel and Squire P.C. is investigating certain officers an director of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Mammoth Energy on June 7, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Realogy Holdings, Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Realogy Holdings Corp. following a class action complaint that was filed against Realogy Holdings on July 11, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

