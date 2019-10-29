SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of VRAY and OLLI of Upcoming Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 – August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 8, 2019, after the close of trading, ViewRay disclosed operational issues and slashed its previously issued full fiscal year 2019 financial guidance.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-viewray-inc .

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 – August 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 28, 2019, Ollie’s reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7% during second quarter 2019. In addition, Ollie’s disclosed that a “bottleneck issue” had existed in its supply chain “for most all of Q2” and was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com , or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

