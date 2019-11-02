CSA Balloons Now Offers Air Inflation Kits for Your Custom Balloons

Custom balloons are great promotional tools at events

Prominent North-American balloon printer CSA Balloons is offering the hottest deals on premium air inflation kits for custom balloons.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , November 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Custom Balloon Packages CSA Balloons offers corporate custom balloon packages that can be customized based on your business’s preferences. These kits are a convenient option for any company that wants a quick order that is perfect for their event.This alternative is much easier than buying individual custom balloons and supplies. All the kits also come at affordable prices, perfect for businesses big and small.Air Inflation KitsThree different types of air inflation kits are available for order.The first kit contains two hundred printed balloons. They are printed with one-ink color. The kit also comes with a single-station electric inflator and two hundred sixteen inch balloon holding sticks. For single side imprint, this kit is $199, and for double sided imprint, this kit is $249.The second kit has five hundred printed balloons, also with one ink color. Like the first combo, this kit also comes with a single station electric inflater. It has five hundred sixteen inch balloon holding sticks. For single side imprint, this kit is $279, and for double sided imprint, it is $319.The third kit contains one thousand one ink color printed balloons. It has two single station electric inflators. It has one-thousand sixteen inch balloon holding sticks. Single side imprint is $399, and double sided is $439.Helium Inflation KitsThere are six helium inflation kits available for order.The first kit has two hundred balloons, printed with one ink color. It has two hundred valves with four-foot ribbon. The one side imprint costs $169 and the two sided imprint costs $209.The second kit has five hundred balloons, printed with one ink color. It has five hundred valves with four-foot ribbon. The one side imprint costs $239 and the two sided imprint costs $279.The third kit contains one thousand balloons, printed with one ink color. It has one thousand valves with four-foot ribbon. The one side imprint costs $329 and the two sided imprint costs $369.The last three kits come with special Hi-float gel, which can make your balloons last up to twelve days! There are kits with two hundred, five hundred, and one thousand balloons, along with the appropriate amount of yards of ribbon. The prices range from $179 to $329.Order a Custom Balloon Kit TodayBalloon kits are perfect for when you need a quick, easy, and creative promotional tool , which doubles as a decoration at an event. Large orders even come with a free 36-inch giant balloon!Order today at csaballoons.com or call 1-888-950-7878.



