Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) on Behalf of Investors

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR) on behalf of the Company’s investors. The investigation seeks to determine whether UP Fintech violated the federal securities laws in connection with and following its initial public offering (“IPO”) of securities.



In March 2019, UP Fintech completed its IPO, selling 13 million shares of American Depository Shares (“Shares”) to investors at $8.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $104 million.

In the seven months following UP Fintech’s IPO, the Company’s Shares have declined over 50% in value.

Investors who purchased UP Fintech’s Shares and suffered an investment loss are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715–1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/up-fintech/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com



