Carriage Services Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Rolling Four Quarter Outlook

Mel Payne, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter performance represented a continuation of the remarkable progress made since we began implementing dramatic changes exactly one year ago to corporate and operational leadership in combination with a complete update and reboot of the high performance funeral and cemetery operating standards that comprise our Standards Operating Model. During the third quarter, all four operating and financial profit centers that comprise Total Field EBITDA in our Trend Reports achieved higher revenue growth that produced much higher Field EBITDA growth because of substantially higher Field EBITDA Margins in each case.

As a result, on a proforma basis, Total Field EBITDA during the third quarter increased $2.9 million or 12.8% on an increase of only $3.4 million or 5.5% in Total Revenue, while Total Field EBITDA Margin increased 260 basis points to 39.0%, Consolidated EBITDA increased $2.0 million or 13.3% to $17.3 million, and Diluted EPS increased $0.12 or 92.3% to $0.25. For the first nine months, Total Revenue increased $6.3 million or 3.2% to $202.5 million, Consolidated EBITDA increased $5.4 million or 10.4% to $57.3 million, and Diluted EPS increased $0.23 or 31.9% to $0.95.

We were able to convert 85.3% of incremental revenue in the third quarter into Field EBITDA cash earnings at the individual business unit level of our portfolio, thereby benefiting substantially from the operating leverage inherent in our operating businesses when modest revenue growth is managed effectively over a high fixed cost base. We continued to make numerous moves (leadership top grading, cost reductions, pricing of products and services, etc.) throughout the third quarter in our portfolio on a business by business basis. Our goal is to finish this “year of renewal” strong by achieving a much higher comparative proforma performance in the fourth quarter that would be representative of the normalized and sustainable full year earning power of our existing portfolio of businesses in 2020 and beyond.

In order to present a more accurate comparative third quarter and nine months financial performance profile that reflects on a proforma basis the current “normalized” earning power of Carriage, we have made the following adjustments to our GAAP financial performance: excluded from 2018 third quarter and nine months results the large Ft. Lauderdale city cemetery business management contract which we divested in the third quarter of 2018; excluded from 2018 and 2019 results from two funeral businesses we divested in the third quarter of 2019; reduced 2019 third quarter and nine months Total Overhead for all changes that have been completed as of September 30, 2019 as if they had been effective December 31, 2018; and increased interest for the first six months of 2018 to reflect the balance sheet recapitalization that was completed at the end of May 2018 as if it had been effective December 31, 2017. The Pro Forma Adjusted results shown below are simply outstanding:

Third Quarter 2019 versus Third Quarter 2018

Total Revenue increased $3.4 million or 5.5% to $66.0 million;

Total Field EBITDA increased $2.9 million or 12.8% to $25.7 million;

Total Field EBITDA Margin increased 260 basis points to 39.0%;

Total Overhead increased $0.9 million or 12.0% to $8.4 million;

Total Overhead Margin increased 70 basis points to 12.8%;

Consolidated EBITDA increased $2.0 million or 13.3% to $17.3 million;

Consolidated EBITDA Margin increased 180 basis points to 26.2%; and

Diluted EPS increased $0.12 or 92.3% to $0.25.

First Nine Months of 2019 versus First Nine Months of 2018

Total Revenue increased $6.3 million or 3.2% to $202.5 million;

Total Field EBITDA increased $4.6 million or 5.9% to $81.5 million;

Total Field EBITDA Margin increased 110 basis points to 40.3%;

Total Overhead decreased $0.8 million or 3.4% to $24.2 million;

Total Overhead Margin decreased 80 basis points to 12.0%;

Consolidated EBITDA increased $5.4 million or 10.4% to $57.3 million;

Consolidated EBITDA Margin increased 190 basis points to 28.3%; and

Diluted EPS increased $0.23 or 31.9% to $0.95.

Third quarter GAAP highlights are shown below:

Third Quarter 2019 versus Third Quarter 2018

Total Revenue of $66.1 million, an increase of 2.9%;



Net Income of $0.6 million, a decrease of 73.8%; and



GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.03, a decrease of 72.7%.

First Nine Months of 2019 versus First Nine Months of 2018

Total Revenue of $203.0 million, an increase of 0.7%;



Net Income of $12.0 million, a decrease of 16.4%; and



GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.66, a decrease of 15.4%.

Given our confidence that the performance turnaround of our existing portfolio this year will continue and reach even higher levels of revenue, earnings and Free Cash Flow performance in 2020 and thereafter, I am delighted to report that we have returned to our growth capital allocation strategy by selective acquisition of only high quality larger businesses in the best strategic markets. On October 9th, we announced the acquisition of Lombardo Funeral Homes, which is the “Best in Class” funeral service provider in Buffalo, New York and largest funeral home business in Western New York with four funeral chapels serving approximately 2,000 families annually.

Additionally, I am honored and very excited to announce the acquisition, effective today, of Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery in Rockwall, Texas, which was founded in 1970 by Dewayne Cain and has grown into a premier funeral home and cemetery combination business serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery, under Dewayne’s visionary leadership over the last fifty years, has not only kept pace with the explosive growth in Rockwall and the surrounding area northeast of Dallas, the business has substantially expanded by adding two more funeral home locations in nearby Rowlett and Royse City as well as ancillary services and businesses including the onsite Northeast Texas Crematory, Care Center, The Flower Box and Pet Memories.

Given the remarkable progress we have made over the past year toward restoring the high and sustainable performance of our existing portfolio of funeral homes and cemeteries, in combination with getting back on a highly selective growth trajectory with our partnership affiliation with Lombardo Funeral Homes and Rest Haven Funeral Homes and Cemetery, plus a new LOI on a high quality combination business expected to close at the beginning of 2020, we are able to once again substantially increase Carriage’s Rolling Four Quarter Outlook, as shown below.

Range

(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $294 - $300 Consolidated EBITDA $85 - $88 Adjusted Net Income $27 - $30 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.55 - $1.65 Free Cash Flow $38 - $41

As we approach the end of 2019, a year of dramatic change and renewal with the theme ‘Carriage Services 2019: Back to the Future - A New Beginning - Part II’, I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart all those Managing Partners, Sales Managers and their winning teams of employees in each business as well as our field operations Directors of Support and all the leadership teams in our Houston Support Center who responded so magnificently to the challenges of this past year. For as surely as night follows day, because of you ‘The best is yet to come!’ for our company,” concluded Mr. Payne.

HIGH PERFORMANCE HEROES

The following are High Performance Hero Managing Partners leading us during the third quarter on our Good To Great Journey that never ends:

Ben Friberg Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory; Ft. Oglethorpe, GA David DeRubeis Cody-White Funeral Home; Milford, CT Courtney Charvet North Brevard Funeral Home; Titusville, FL John Appel Garden of Memories Cemetery; Metairie, LA Brian Binion Steen Funeral Homes; Ashland, KY Deanna Kelly Havenbrook Funeral Home; Norman, OK Brian Sisson Jay Chapel Funeral Directors; Madera, CA Jenny Chen Grant Miller Chapel; Oakland, CA Alan Kerrick Dakan Funeral Chapels; Caldwell, ID Trent Nielson Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory; Spokane, WA *Nicholas Welzenbach Darling & Fischer Funeral Homes; Los Gatos, CA; and

Los Gatos Memorial Park; San Jose, CA *Qualified for 2 Businesses

TRUST FUND PERFORMANCE



Shown below are consolidated performance metrics for the combined trust fund portfolios (preneed funeral, preneed cemetery and cemetery perpetual care) at key dates.

Investment Performance Investment Performance(1) Index Performance Discretionary Total Trust S&P 500

Stock Index High Yield

Index 70/30 index

Benchmark(2) 9 months ended 9/30/19 17.4% 15.8% 20.6% 11.4% 14.2% 1 year ended 12/31/18 (8.3%) (7.4%) (4.2%) (2.1%) (2.7%) 2 years ended 12/31/18 3.6% 4.0% 16.5% 5.3% 8.6% 3 years ended 12/31/18 24.0% 23.0% 30.4% 23.3% 25.4% 4 years ended 12/31/18 20.2% 19.7% 32.2% 17.8% 22.1% 5 years ended 12/31/18 30.3% 29.2% 50.3% 20.7% 29.5% (1) Investment performance includes realized income and unrealized appreciation (depreciation). (2) The 70/30 Benchmark is 70% weighted to the High Yield Index and 30% weighted to the S&P 500 Stock Index.





Asset Allocation as of September 30, 2019

(in thousands) Discretionary

Trust Funds Total

Trust Funds Asset Class MV % MV % Equities $ 59,101 31 % $ 61,642 27 % Fixed Income 109,136 58 % 121,839 54 % Cash 19,165 10 % 40,848 18 % Other/Insurance 2,734 1 % 2,918 1 % Total Portfolios $ 190,136 100 % $ 227,247 100 %

The total return for our Discretionary Preneed Funeral and Cemetery Trusts through the first nine months was 17.4% and flat for the third quarter.

ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

We produced Adjusted Free Cash Flow from operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 of $12.5 million and $31.6 million, respectively, compared to Adjusted Free Cash Flow from operations of $10.0 million and $32.5 million for the corresponding periods in 2018. A reconciliation of Cash Flow Provided by Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 is as follows (in thousands):

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cash flow provided by operations $ 12,436 $ 14,149 $ 38,717 $ 36,061 Cash used for maintenance capital expenditures (2,482 ) (2,006 ) (6,196 ) (6,181 ) Free Cash Flow $ 9,954 $ 12,143 $ 32,521 $ 29,880 Plus: Incremental Special Items: Severance and Retirement Costs — 298 — 1,126 Litigation Reserve — 94 — 575 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 9,954 $ 12,535 $ 32,521 $ 31,581





ROLLING FOUR QUARTER OUTLOOK

The Rolling Four Quarter Outlook (“Outlook”) reflects management’s opinion on the performance of the portfolio of existing businesses, including performance of existing trusts, and excludes size and timing of acquisitions for the Rolling Four Quarter Outlook period ending September 30, 2020 unless we have a signed Letter of Intent (LOI) and high likelihood of a closing within 90 days. This Outlook is not intended to be management estimates or forecasts of our future performance, as we believe precise estimates will be precisely wrong all the time. Rather our intent and goal is to reflect a “Roughly Right Range” most of the time of future Outlook performance as we execute our Standards Operating, Strategic Acquisition and 4E Leadership Models over time.

Factors affecting our analysis include, among others, funeral contract volumes, average revenue per funeral service, cemetery interment volumes, preneed cemetery sales, capital expenditures and the execution of our funeral and our cemetery Standards Operating Model. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share have been adjusted for accretion on our convertible notes.

The Outlook on Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share does not include any changes to our fully diluted share count that could occur related to additional share repurchases or a stock price increase and EPS dilution calculations related to our convertible notes and outstanding and exercisable stock options.

Based on these two recent acquisitions and the LOI anticipated to close within 90 days, we are increasing Carriage’s Rolling Four Quarter Outlook for the period ending September 30, 2020, as shown below:

Range

(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $294 - $300 Consolidated EBITDA $85 - $88 Adjusted Net Income $27 - $30 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.55 - $1.65 Free Cash Flow $38 - $41

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT (IN THOUSANDS - EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 % Change 2018 2019 % Change Same Store Contracts Atneed Contracts 6,060 6,492 7.1 % 19,553 19,909 1.8 % Preneed Contracts 1,360 1,418 4.3 % 4,514 4,418 (2.1 %) Total Same Store Funeral Contracts 7,420 7,910 6.6 % 24,067 24,327 1.1 % Acquisition Contracts Atneed Contracts 1,108 1,198 8.1 % 2,982 3,641 22.1 % Preneed Contracts 116 111 (4.3 %) 302 432 43.0 % Total Acquisition Funeral Contracts 1,224 1,309 6.9 % 3,284 4,073 24.0 % Total Funeral Contracts 8,644 9,219 6.7 % 27,351 28,400 3.8 % Funeral Operating Revenue Same Store Revenue $ 40,189 $ 41,470 3.2 % $ 129,574 $ 128,757 (0.6 %) Acquisition Revenue 7,400 7,750 4.7 % 20,228 24,372 20.5 % Total Funeral Operating Revenue $ 47,589 $ 49,220 3.4 % $ 149,802 $ 153,129 2.2 % Cemetery Operating Revenue Same Store Revenue $ 11,091 $ 12,817 15.6 % $ 34,228 $ 37,333 9.1 % Acquisition Revenue — — — % — — — % Total Cemetery Operating Revenue $ 11,091 $ 12,817 15.6 % $ 34,228 $ 37,333 9.1 % Financial Revenue Preneed Funeral Commission Income $ 360 $ 436 21.1 % $ 974 $ 1,124 15.4 % Preneed Funeral Trust Earnings 1,717 1,752 2.0 % 5,624 5,463 (2.9 %) Cemetery Trust Earnings 1,392 1,446 3.9 % 4,327 4,320 (0.2 %) Preneed Cemetery Finance Charges 436 345 (20.9 %) 1,239 1,118 (9.8 %) Total Financial Revenue $ 3,905 $ 3,979 1.9 % $ 12,164 $ 12,025 (1.1 %) Total Divested Revenue $ 1,656 $ 109 $ 5,281 $ 471 Total Revenue $ 64,241 $ 66,125 2.9 % $ 201,475 $ 202,958 0.7 % Field EBITDA Same Store Funeral EBITDA $ 13,788 $ 14,994 8.7 % $ 48,261 $ 48,233 (0.1 %) Same Store Funeral EBITDA Margin 34.3 % 36.2 % 190 bp 37.2 % 37.5 % 30 bp Acquisition Funeral EBITDA 2,522 2,737 8.5 % 6,968 9,073 30.2 % Acquisition Funeral EBITDA Margin 34.1 % 35.3 % 120 bp 34.4 % 37.2 % 280 bp Total Funeral EBITDA $ 16,310 $ 17,731 8.7 % $ 55,229 $ 57,306 3.8 % Total Funeral EBITDA Margin 34.3 % 36.0 % 170 bp 36.9 % 37.4 % 50 bp Same Store Cemetery EBITDA $ 3,007 $ 4,439 47.6 % $ 10,753 $ 12,909 20.1 % Same Store Cemetery EBITDA Margin 27.1 % 34.6 % 750 bp 31.4 % 34.6 % 320 bp Acquisition Cemetery EBITDA — — — % — — — % Acquisition Cemetery EBITDA Margin — % — % — bp — % — % — bp Total Cemetery EBITDA $ 3,007 $ 4,439 47.6 % $ 10,753 $ 12,909 20.1 % Total Cemetery EBITDA Margin 27.1 % 34.6 % 750 bp 31.4 % 34.6 % 320 bp Funeral Financial EBITDA $ 1,776 $ 1,922 8.2 % $ 5,797 $ 5,815 0.3 % Cemetery Financial EBITDA 1,716 1,645 (4.1 %) 5,194 5,012 (3.5 %) Total Financial EBITDA $ 3,492 $ 3,567 2.1 % $ 10,991 $ 10,827 (1.5 %) Total Financial EBITDA Margin 89.4 % 89.6 % 20 bp 90.4 % 90.0 % (40 bp) Total Divested EBITDA $ 430 $ (6 ) $ 1,504 $ 113 Total Divested EBITDA Margin 26.0 % — % 28.5 % — % Total Field EBITDA $ 23,239 $ 25,731 10.7 % $ 78,477 $ 81,155 3.4 % Total Field EBITDA Margin 36.2 % 38.9 % 270 bp 39.0 % 40.0 % 100 bp OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT (IN THOUSANDS - EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 % Change 2018 2019 % Change Overhead Total Variable Overhead $ 1,410 $ 2,852 102.3 % $ 6,666 $ 7,832 17.5 % Total Regional Fixed Overhead 903 1,062 17.6 % 3,043 3,091 1.6 % Total Corporate Fixed Overhead 5,230 4,925 (5.8 %) 15,371 14,528 (5.5 %) Total Overhead $ 7,543 $ 8,839 17.2 % $ 25,080 $ 25,451 1.5 % Overhead as a percentage of Revenue 11.7 % 13.4 % 170 bp 12.4 % 12.5 % 10 bp Consolidated EBITDA $ 15,696 $ 16,892 7.6 % $ 53,397 $ 55,704 4.3 % Consolidated EBITDA Margin 24.4 % 25.5 % 110 bp 26.5 % 27.4 % 90 bp Other Expenses and Interest Depreciation & Amortization $ 4,516 $ 4,435 (1.8 %) $ 13,100 $ 13,355 1.9 % Non-Cash Stock Compensation 915 513 (43.9 %) 2,924 1,616 (44.7 %) Interest Expense 6,285 6,283 — % 14,763 18,907 28.1 % Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes 246 61 (75.2 %) 1,961 178 (90.9 %) Net Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt — — 936 — Other, Net 347 4,076 345 3,914 Pre-Tax Income $ 3,387 $ 1,524 (55.0 %) $ 19,368 $ 17,734 (8.4 %) Provision for Income Taxes 1,028 930 5,423 5,551 Tax Adjustment Related to Certain Discrete Items 159 17 (358 ) 219 Net Tax Provision 1,187 947 5,065 5,770 GAAP Net Income $ 2,200 $ 577 (73.8 %) $ 14,303 $ 11,964 (16.4 %) Special Items, Net of Tax, except for ** Severance and Retirement Costs $ — $ 235 $ — $ 889 Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes ** 246 61 1,961 178 Net Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt — — 740 — Loss on Sale of Business and Other Costs 277 3,143 277 3,143 Goodwill and Other Impairments — 577 — 577 Litigation Reserve — 74 — 454 Tax Expense Related to Divested Business ** — 860 — 860 Gain on Insurance Reimbursements — (504 ) — (504 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 2,723 $ 5,023 84.5 % $ 17,281 $ 17,561 1.6 % Adjusted Net Profit Margin 4.2 % 7.6 % 340 bp 8.6 % 8.7 % 10 bp Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.14 $ 0.28 100.0 % $ 0.97 $ 0.97 — % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.14 $ 0.28 100.0 % $ 0.94 $ 0.97 3.2 % GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.03 (72.7 %) $ 0.80 $ 0.66 (17.5 %) GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.03 (72.7 %) $ 0.78 $ 0.66 (15.4 %) Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding 19,060 17,737 17,701 17,917 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 19,161 17,768 18,273 17,951 Reconciliation to Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Consolidated EBITDA $ 15,696 $ 16,892 7.6 % $ 53,397 $ 55,704 4.3 % Severance and Retirement Costs — 298 — 1,126 Litigation Reserve — 94 — 575 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 15,696 $ 17,284 10.1 % $ 53,397 $ 57,405 7.5 % Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 24.4 % 26.1 % 170 bp 26.5 % 28.3 % 180 bp







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 644 $ 5,812 Accounts receivable, net 18,897 17,699 Inventories 6,751 6,692 Prepaid and other current assets 3,011 1,764 Total current assets 29,303 31,967 Preneed cemetery trust investments 62,432 68,333 Preneed funeral trust investments 82,074 87,059 Preneed receivables, net 18,441 19,467 Receivables from preneed trusts 17,073 17,989 Property, plant and equipment, net 260,838 258,035 Cemetery property, net 74,958 75,064 Goodwill 303,887 299,181 Intangible and other non-current assets, net 24,425 24,028 Operating lease right-of-use assets — 22,628 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 44,071 48,397 Total assets $ 917,502 $ 952,148 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,015 $ 1,679 Current portion of finance lease obligations 312 282 Current portion of operating lease obligations — 1,524 Accounts payable 9,987 6,135 Accrued and other liabilities 22,644 29,270 Total current liabilities 34,958 38,890 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,925 6,135 Credit facility 26,145 17,099 Convertible subordinated notes due 2021 5,732 5,902 Senior notes due 2026 319,108 319,577 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 6,143 5,929 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion — 21,758 Deferred preneed cemetery revenue 45,997 45,195 Deferred preneed funeral revenue 28,606 29,522 Deferred tax liability 31,263 32,533 Other long-term liabilities 3,133 1,935 Deferred preneed cemetery receipts held in trust 62,432 68,333 Deferred preneed funeral receipts held in trust 82,074 87,059 Care trusts’ corpus 43,494 47,771 Total liabilities 696,010 727,638 Commitments and contingencies: Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 257 259 Additional paid-in capital 243,849 242,657 Retained earnings 71,680 83,644 Treasury stock (94,294 ) (102,050 ) Total stockholders’ equity 221,492 224,510 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 917,502 $ 952,148







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenues: Service revenue $ 33,003 $ 34,133 $ 103,660 $ 105,444 Property and merchandise revenue 27,026 28,002 84,741 85,458 Other revenue 4,212 3,990 13,074 12,056 64,241 66,125 201,475 202,958 Field costs and expenses: Cost of service 18,085 18,011 54,031 54,062 Cost of merchandise 22,505 21,972 67,796 66,544 Cemetery property amortization 964 972 2,763 2,990 Field depreciation expense 3,047 3,106 8,925 9,250 Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs 2,114 3,597 8,662 10,008 Other expenses 412 411 1,171 1,197 47,127 48,069 143,348 144,051 Gross profit 17,114 18,056 58,127 58,907 Corporate costs and expenses: General, administrative and other 6,344 5,755 19,342 17,059 Home office depreciation and amortization 505 357 1,412 1,115 6,849 6,112 20,754 18,174 Operating income 10,265 11,944 37,373 40,733 Interest expense (6,285 ) (6,283 ) (14,763 ) (18,907 ) Accretion of discount on convertible subordinated notes (246 ) (61 ) (1,961 ) (178 ) Net loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (936 ) — Other, net (347 ) (4,076 ) (345 ) (3,914 ) Income before income taxes 3,387 1,524 19,368 17,734 Provision for income taxes (1,028 ) (930 ) (5,423 ) (5,551 ) Tax adjustment related to certain discrete items (159 ) (17 ) 358 (219 ) Total provision for income taxes (1,187 ) (947 ) (5,065 ) (5,770 ) Net income $ 2,200 $ 577 $ 14,303 $ 11,964 Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.80 $ 0.66 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.78 $ 0.66 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.225 $ 0.225 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 19,060 17,737 17,701 17,917 Diluted 19,161 17,768 18,273 17,951







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 14,303 $ 11,964 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,100 13,355 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,511 1,188 Stock-based compensation expense 2,924 1,616 Deferred income tax expense 3,547 1,270 Amortization of deferred financing costs 420 289 Amortization of capitalized commissions on preneed contracts 449 417 Accretion of discount on convertible subordinated notes 1,961 178 Accretion of discount on senior notes 154 366 Net loss on early extinguishment of debt 936 — Net loss on sale of business and other assets 408 4,067 Gain on insurance reimbursements — (638 ) Goodwill and other impairments — 730 Other — 121 Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash: Accounts and preneed receivables (3,010 ) (2,495 ) Inventories, prepaid and other current assets (1,911 ) 1,138 Intangible and other non-current assets (345 ) (241 ) Preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments (6,104 ) (4,376 ) Accounts payable (735 ) (3,852 ) Accrued and other liabilities 3,761 6,749 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery revenue 6,292 804 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery receipts held in trust 1,056 3,411 Net cash provided by operating activities 38,717 36,061 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions and land for new construction (37,970 ) — Proceeds from insurance reimbursements — 1,247 Proceeds from the sale of business and other assets — 967 Capital expenditures (9,037 ) (11,479 ) Net cash used in investing activities (47,007 ) (9,265 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments against the term loan (127,500 ) — Borrowings from the credit facility 96,000 28,200 Payments against the credit facility (188,000 ) (37,300 ) Payment of debt issuance costs related to long-term debt (1,551 ) (113 ) Redemption of the 2.75% convertible subordinated notes (75,229 ) (27 ) Payment of transaction costs for the 2.75% convertible subordinated notes (845 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of the 6.625% senior notes 320,125 — Payments of debt issuance costs related to the 6.625% senior notes (1,367 ) — Payments on other long-term debt and obligations under finance leases (1,031 ) (1,370 ) Payments on contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date (138 ) (162 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan contributions 1,075 1,155 Taxes paid on restricted stock vestings and exercises of non-qualified options (651 ) (194 ) Dividends on common stock (4,076 ) (4,061 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (7,756 ) Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities 16,812 (21,628 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,522 5,168 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 952 644 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,474 $ 5,812





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



This press release uses Non-GAAP financial measures to present the financial performance of the Company. Our non-GAAP reporting provides a transparent framework of our operating and financial performance that reflects the earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP results are useful to investors to compare our results to previous periods, to provide insight into the underlying long-term performance trends in our business and to provide the opportunity to differentiate ourselves as the best consolidation platform in the industry against the performance of other funeral and cemetery companies.

The Company’s GAAP financial statements accompany this release. Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are provided in this press release.

The Non-GAAP financial measures include “Special Items”, “Adjusted Net Income”, “Consolidated EBITDA”, “Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA”, “Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin”, “Adjusted Free Cash Flow”, “Funeral, Cemetery and Financial EBITDA”, “Total Field EBITDA”, “Total Field EBITDA Margin”, “Divested Revenue”, “Divested EBITDA”, “Divested EBITDA Margin”, “Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share” and “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” in this press release. These financial measurements are defined as similar GAAP items adjusted for Special Items and are reconciled to GAAP in this press release. In addition, the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures in other companies’ reports. The definitions used by the Company for our internal management purposes and in this press release are as follows:

Special Items are defined as charges or credits included in our GAAP financial statements that can vary from period to period and are not reflective of costs incurred in the ordinary course of our operations. Special Items are typically taxed at the federal statutory rate, except for the accretion of the discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes, as this is a non-tax deductible item and the Tax Expense Related to a Divested Business.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income plus adjustments for Special Items and other expenses or gains that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations.

Consolidated EBITDA is defined as net income before income taxes, interest expenses, non-cash stock compensation, depreciation and amortization, and interest income and other, net.

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA is defined as Consolidated EBITDA plus adjustments for Special Items and other expenses or gains that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations.

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operations, adjusted by Special Items as deemed necessary, less cash for maintenance capital expenditures.

Funeral Field EBITDA is defined as Funeral Gross Profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, regional and unallocated costs and Financial EBITDA related to the Funeral Home segment.

Cemetery Field EBITDA is defined as Cemetery Gross Profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, regional and unallocated costs and Cemetery Financial EBITDA related to the Cemetery segment.

Funeral Financial EBITDA is defined as Funeral Financial Revenue less Funeral Financial Expenses.

Cemetery Financial EBITDA is defined as Cemetery Financial Revenue less Cemetery Financial Expenses.

Total Field EBITDA is defined as Gross Profit, excluding field depreciation, cemetery property amortization and regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs.

Total Field EBITDA Margin is defined as Total Field EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Divested Revenue is defined as revenues from three cemetery businesses that we ceased to operate on September 30, 2018, as a result of an expired management agreement and two funeral home businesses that we no longer own or operate as of September 30, 2019.

Divested EBITDA is defined as Divested Revenue, less field level and financial expenses related to the businesses we no longer own or operate noted above.

Divested EBITDA Margin is defined as Divested EBITDA as a percentage of Divested Revenue.

Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share is defined as GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share, adjusted for Special Items.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is defined as GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, adjusted for Special Items.

Funeral Field EBITDA and Cemetery Field EBITDA

Our operations are reported in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. Our Field level results highlight trends in volumes, Revenue, Field EBITDA (the individual business’ cash earning power / locally controllable business profit) and Field EBITDA Margin (the individual business’ controllable profit margin).

Funeral Field EBITDA and Cemetery Field EBITDA are defined above. Gross Profit is defined as Revenue less “Field costs and expenses” - a line item encompassing these areas of costs: i) Funeral and cemetery field costs, ii) Field depreciation and amortization expense, and iii) Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs. Funeral and cemetery field costs include cost of service, funeral and cemetery merchandise costs, operating expenses, labor and other related expenses incurred at the business level.

Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs presented in our GAAP statement consist primarily of salaries and benefits of our Regional leadership, incentive compensation opportunity to our Field employees and other related costs for field infrastructure. These costs, while necessary to operate our businesses as currently operated within our unique, decentralized platform, are not controllable operating expenses at the Field level as the composition, structure and function of these costs are determined by Executive leadership in the Houston Support Center. These costs are components of our overall overhead platform presented within Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA. We do not openly or indirectly “push down” any of these expenses to the individual business’ field level margins.

We believe that our “Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs” are necessary to support our decentralized, high performance culture operating framework, and as such, are included in Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, which more accurately reflects the cash earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.

Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are defined above. Our Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA include adjustments for Special Items and other expenses or gains that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations.

How These Measures Are Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, our Field EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that we believe are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to our historical consolidated and business level performance and operating results.

We believe our presentation of Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, key metric used internally by our management, provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

Our Field EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Our presentation is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Funeral Field EBITDA and Cemetery Field EBITDA are not consolidated measures of profitability.

Field EBITDA excludes certain costs presented in our GAAP statement that we do not allocate to the individual business’ field level margins, as noted above. A reconciliation of Field EBITDA to Gross Profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Consolidated EBITDA excludes certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. A reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of our performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes the use of certain financial measures that are not GAAP measures. The Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for additional information and are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands):

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net Income $ 2,200 $ 577 $ 14,303 $ 11,964 Special Items, Net of Tax, except for ** Severance and Retirement Costs — 235 — 889 Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes ** 246 61 1,961 178 Net Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt — — 740 — Loss on Sale of Business and Other Costs 277 3,143 277 3,143 Goodwill and Other Impairments — 577 — 577 Litigation Reserve — 74 — 454 Tax Expense Related to Divested Business ** — 860 — 860 Gain on Insurance Reimbursements — (504 ) — (504 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 2,723 $ 5,023 $ 17,281 $ 17,561 ** Special items are typically taxed at the federal statutory rate, except for the Accretion of the Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes, as this is a non-tax deductible item and the Tax Expense Related to a Divested Business.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands):

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net Income $ 2,200 $ 577 $ 14,303 $ 11,964 Total Provision for Income Taxes 1,187 947 5,065 5,770 Income Before Income Taxes 3,387 1,524 19,368 17,734 Interest Expense 6,285 6,283 14,763 18,907 Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes 246 61 1,961 178 Net Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt — — 936 — Non-Cash Stock Compensation 915 513 2,924 1,616 Depreciation & Amortization 4,516 4,435 13,100 13,355 Other, Net 347 4,076 345 3,914 Consolidated EBITDA $ 15,696 $ 16,892 $ 53,397 $ 55,704 Adjusted For: Severance and Retirement Costs — 298 — 1,126 Litigation Reserve — 94 — 575 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 15,696 $ 17,284 $ 53,397 $ 57,405 Revenue $ 64,241 $ 66,125 $ 201,475 $ 202,958 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 24.4 % 26.1 % 26.5 % 28.3 %

Reconciliation of Funeral and Cemetery Gross Profit to Field EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands):

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Funeral Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 13,644 $ 14,124 $ 45,962 $ 46,824 Depreciation & Amortization 2,732 2,791 7,936 8,322 Regional & Unallocated Costs 1,733 2,732 7,256 8,088 Funeral Financial EBITDA (1,776 ) (1,922 ) (5,797 ) (5,815 ) Funeral Divested EBITDA (23 ) 6 (128 ) (113 ) Funeral Field EBITDA $ 16,310 $ 17,731 $ 55,229 $ 57,306





For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cemetery Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 3,470 $ 3,932 $ 12,165 $ 12,083 Depreciation & Amortization 1,279 1,287 3,752 3,918 Regional & Unallocated Costs 381 865 1,406 1,920 Cemetery Financial EBITDA (1,716 ) (1,645 ) (5,194 ) (5,012 ) Cemetery Divested EBITDA (407 ) — (1,376 ) — Cemetery Field EBITDA $ 3,007 $ 4,439 $ 10,753 $ 12,909

Components of Total Field EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands):

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Funeral Field EBITDA $ 16,310 $ 17,731 $ 55,229 $ 57,306 Cemetery Field EBITDA 3,007 4,439 10,753 12,909 Funeral Financial EBITDA 1,776 1,922 5,797 5,815 Cemetery Financial EBITDA 1,716 1,645 5,194 5,012 Funeral Divested EBITDA 23 (6 ) 128 113 Cemetery Divested EBITDA 407 — 1,376 — Total Field EBITDA $ 23,239 $ 25,731 $ 78,477 $ 81,155

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019:

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.80 $ 0.66 Special Items 0.03 0.25 0.17 0.31 Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.97 $ 0.97

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019:

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.78 $ 0.66 Special Items 0.03 0.25 0.16 0.31 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.94 $ 0.97

Reconciliation of Pro Forma Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release includes the use of certain financial measures that are not GAAP measures. The Pro Forma Adjusted results presented earlier in this press release are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands):

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net Income $ 2,200 $ 577 $ 14,303 $ 11,964 Total Provision for Income Taxes 1,187 947 5,065 5,770 Income Before Income Taxes 3,387 1,524 19,368 17,734 Adjusted For: Interest Expense — — (4,000 ) — Severance and Retirement Costs — 298 — 1,126 Litigation Reserve — 94 — 575 Divestiture of Funeral Home Business — 3,840 — 3,840 Divested EBITDA (430 ) 6 (1,504 ) (113 ) Pro Forma Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 2,957 $ 5,762 $ 13,864 $ 23,162 Pro Forma Adjusted Total Provision for Income Taxes 1,056 1,541 3,524 6,345 Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income $ 1,901 $ 4,221 $ 10,340 $ 16,817

Reconciliation of Field EBITDA to Pro Forma Adjusted Field EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (in thousands):

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Field EBITDA $ 23,239 $ 25,731 $ 78,477 $ 81,155 Adjusted For: Litigation Reserve — — — 481 Divested EBITDA (430 ) 6 (1,504 ) (113 ) Pro Forma Adjusted Field EBITDA $ 22,809 $ 25,737 $ 76,973 $ 81,523 Total Overhead Costs 7,543 8,839 25,080 25,451 Adjusted For: Litigation Reserve — (94 ) — (94 ) Severance and Retirement Costs — (298 ) — (1,126 ) Pro Forma Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 15,266 $ 17,290 $ 51,893 $ 57,292 Revenue $ 64,241 $ 66,125 $ 201,475 $ 202,958 Adjusted For: Divested Revenue (1,656 ) (109 ) (5,281 ) (471 ) Pro Forma Adjusted Revenue $ 62,585 $ 66,016 $ 196,194 $ 202,487 Pro Forma Adjusted Field EBITDA Margin 36.4 % 39.0 % 39.2 % 40.3 % Pro Forma Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 24.4 % 26.2 % 26.4 % 28.3 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019:

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.78 $ 0.66 Special Items 0.03 0.25 0.16 0.31 Pro Forma Adjustments (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.22 ) (0.02 ) Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.72 $ 0.95

Supplemental Information:

Funeral homes and cemeteries purchased after December 31, 2014 are referred to as “Acquired” in our Trend Report. This classification of acquisitions has been important to management and investors in monitoring the results of these businesses and to gauge the leveraging performance contribution that a selective acquisition program can have on total company performance.

The presentation below highlights the impact of our 2014 Acquired Portfolio that moved from Acquired to Same Store beginning January 1, 2019 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Revenue EBITDA Revenue EBITDA 2014 Acquired Portfolio $ 2,899 $ 1,066 $ 12,989 $ 5,254

Reconciliation of Rolling Four Quarter Outlook:

Earlier in this press release, we present the Rolling Four Quarter Outlook (“Outlook”) which reflects management’s opinion on the performance of the portfolio of existing businesses, including performance of existing trusts, and excludes size and timing of acquisitions for the Rolling Four Quarter Outlook period ending September 30, 2020 unless we have a signed Letter of Intent with a high likelihood of a closing within 90 days. This Outlook is not intended to be management estimates or forecasts of our future performance, as we believe precise estimates will be precisely wrong all the time. The following four reconciliations are presented at the approximate midpoint of the range in this Outlook.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated EBITDA for the Rolling Four Quarters ending September 30, 2020 (in thousands):

September 30, 2020E

Net Income $ 28,800 Total Tax Provision 11,200 Pretax Income 40,000 Net Interest Expense, including Accretion of Discount on Convertible Notes 25,300 Depreciation & Amortization, including Non-cash Stock Compensation 21,600 Consolidated EBITDA $ 86,900

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income for the Rolling Four Quarters ending September 30, 2020 (in thousands):

September 30, 2020E

Net Income $ 28,800 Special Items 200 Adjusted Net Income $ 29,000

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the Rolling Four Quarters ending September 30, 2020:

September 30, 2020E

GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.60 Special Items 0.01 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.61

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow for the Rolling Four Quarters ending September 30, 2020 (in thousands):

September 30, 2020E

Cash flow Provided by Operations $ 49,500 Cash used for Maintenance Capital Expenditures (10,000 ) Free Cash Flow $ 39,500

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made herein or elsewhere by, or on behalf of, the Company that are not historical facts are intended to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to historical information, this Press Release contains certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical information, should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any projections of earnings, revenues, asset sales, cash flow, debt levels or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic and market conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. The words “may”, “will”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, “expect”, “seek”, “project”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “plan”, “anticipate” and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those summarized below:



our ability to find and retain skilled personnel;



our ability to execute our growth strategy;



the effects of competition;



the execution of our Standards Operating, 4E Leadership and Strategic Acquisition Models;



changes in the number of deaths in our markets;



changes in consumer preferences;



our ability to generate preneed sales;



the investment performance of our funeral and cemetery trust funds;



fluctuations in interest rates;

our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms to fund additional acquisitions, expansion projects, working capital requirements and the repayment or refinancing of indebtedness;



the timely and full payment of death benefits related to preneed funeral contracts funded through life insurance contracts;



the financial condition of third-party insurance companies that fund our preneed funeral contracts;



increased or unanticipated costs, such as insurance or taxes;



our level of indebtedness and the cash required to service our indebtedness;

changes in federal income tax laws and regulations and the implementation and interpretation of these laws and regulations by the Internal Revenue Service;



effects of the application of other applicable laws and regulations, including changes in such regulations or the interpretation thereof;



consolidation of the funeral and cemetery industry; and



other factors and uncertainties inherent in the funeral and cemetery industry.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A copy of the Company’s Form 10-K, other Carriage Services information and news releases are available at www.carriageservices.com.



