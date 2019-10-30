Women in Tech Bring Book to Life at Major Industry Event

Deb Ward, President and CEO, Televergence Solutions, Inc.

Tech trailblazers, Deb Ward and Nancy Ridge, along with business leader and author, Cheryl O’Donoghue, featured at The 2019 INCOMPAS Show

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “As women in technology, we may still have a way to go, but look at how much progress we’ve made,” says Deb Ward, President and CEO at Televergence Solutions, Inc. “We want to use Cheryl O'Donoghue’s book—How to Be a Woman in Technology (while Focusing on What Matters Most)—as a launching pad for our next great adventure.”

Deb is joining together with Nancy Ridge, President at Ridge Innovative and Co-Founder of the Alliance of Channel Women (allianceofchannelwomen.org), as well as author Cheryl O’Donoghue, for a panel discussion and networking event at The 2019 INCOMPAS Show. The special event, based on the book, will take place on Monday, November 4, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Olmsted Ballroom at the Omni Louisville Hotel in Louisville, KY. The session will be followed by a networking reception. Attendees will also receive a complimentary copy of the book made possible through a generous gift by Televergence.

Ward, Ridge, and O’Donoghue will share their experiences and advice so that audience members can better leverage their unique talents and step into their own power as women in tech. According to Ridge, “It’s important that we first acknowledge ourselves for BEING women in tech. There are a lot of challenges. Every day is change. And we are in the midst of major transformation, not only the digital transformation we all talk about, but also in HOW business is done. We have eco-systems replacing traditional channels and we have new opportunities made possible by the emergence of diversity and the raised awareness that women are still a minority in tech and what we can do about it.”

The event is open to all. “Men are major contributors to our journeys as women in technology, to be sure,” says O’Donoghue. "I love that the book is helping us have meaningful conversations with women and men. We all benefit from sharing an inside view of the challenges and opportunities women face as well as ways we all can support one another and play positive roles in the future of our industry.”

Those interested in attending must be registered for The 2019 INCOMPAS Show (show.incompas.org). The panel discussion and networking event is sponsored by Televergence Solutions, Inc. (televergence.com) and SRP Telecom (srptelecom.com).

All royalties earned from book purchases of How to Be a Woman in Technology support the charitable work of Mission Sisters Who Work (missionsisterswhowork.org). Mission Sisters provides women self-empowerment books, programming and scholarships needed to take charge of their lives and close their own gender, opportunity, and pay gaps. The book is published by Amazon KDP Direct. Take advantage of promotional, lower pricing now extended through the end of the year—softcover $11.99; Kindle $4.99. ISBN 978-1795357999. Visit cherylodonoghue.com for more information on the author and her books.



