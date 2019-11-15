ACC GLOBAL MEDIA Features Spiritual Wellness Coach MaryPat Potts

MaryPat Potts Founder of Vision Venturing

Spiritual Wellness Coach MaryPat Potts to be featured on ACC Global NEWS on Strength, Visualization & Self Discovery

Spiritual Wellness Coach MaryPat Potts is teaching people all over the world that "Life is our greatest adventure and we have the right to decide how we will live it".” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaryPat Potts Vision Venturing Coaching Minneapolis, MNACC NEWS Interview with MaryPatt Potts, on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18th 2019 at 12PM (12:00 p.m. EST.,)Contact: MaryPat PottsPhone: 1 (612)-418-0382Email:MaryPatP@Gmail.ComWebsite: WWW.VISIONVENTURING.COM Contact: ACC Global Media , 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global NEWS Spotlights MaryPat Potts of Vision Venturing on Strength, Visualization & Self DiscoveryACC News Talk Radio Spotlights MaryPat Potts of Vision VenturingMinneapolis, MN – Are you living out your dreams? Are you really being the person you thought you could be? Are you feeling stuck or drained by life? The everyday hustle of life can easily cause you to settle for less, forget what is truly important, or lose sight of who you want be. No matter where life takes you, it’s never too late to regain control and live life to the fullest. Certified Life Coach Practitioner and Spiritual Wellness Coach and Pastoral Minister, MaryPat Potts, is here to guide you on a journey of self-discovery, re-grounding of your spirit, and help you achieve all that you ever dreamed.With over a decade of professional experience and a plethora of personal experience, MaryPat’s personal journey began at an early age, full of self-exploration. The passing of her brother at the age of 20 years old was a major wake-up call. It caused an understandable shake up within her family and their inner-workings, testing MaryPat’s stability and mental wellness. MaryPat would go on to overcome several personal obstacles including low self-esteem, weight gain and issues with self-image/worth.MaryPat overcame these challenges and forged ahead through several incredible saving graces - her spirituality, her involvement with the Church, her then boyfriend, now husband, whom she calls her biggest champion and supporter. With this support, MaryPat decided to incorporate her experiences, the expertise of various certifications, and set out to help others in need.With the foundation of Vision Venturing, MaryPat works with people from all backgrounds who may struggle with a variety of personal and professional dilemmas, as we all do from time to time. Through various programs and spiritual adventures, MaryPat brings her result-oriented approach to every client with whom she works, acting in partnership with them to empower them to heal their spirit and open themselves up to the possibilities their lives offer. Through simple, natural and open-ended conversation, and creative activities to help people see things in new ways, MaryPat allows her clients to open up to her organically to identify the core issues and together come to genuine and long lasting solutions.From guiding a retreat, facilitating creative workshops, speaking presentations, and one-on-one or small group coaching, MaryPat is able to deeply connect with her clients. While she primarily holds sessions in person, MaryPat is accessible by Skype, phone and video conferencing. All of MaryPat’s wonderful services can be found at www.visionventuring.org “I’m a possibilities person… I open the possibilities up for people. It’s about putting the pieces together. I work with people to teach them not to just react to life, but to respond to what life throws them with power. This happens when they create new outlooks – or Vision - that create new life steps, aligned with their values and supported by their higher power. Venturing is the journey of discovering what I can do to help people bring out their truest selves,” exclaims Potts.MaryPat Potts will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Monday, November 18th at 12pm EST. For more information about MaryPat Potts visit www.visionventuring.org , email marypatp@gmail.com or call 612-418-0382Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.