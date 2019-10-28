Carriage Services Announces Acquisition of Rest Haven Funeral Homes and Cemetery in Texas

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) is pleased to announce that we have partnered with Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery in Rockwall, Texas, which represents Carriage’s entry into the large and highly attractive strategic market of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.



Mel Payne, Chairman and CEO of Carriage stated, “At the invitation of Dewayne Cain, founder and visionary leader of Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery, I am here in Rockwall this afternoon with a large contingent of Carriage’s senior leadership team as we introduce Carriage to the leadership and employees of the wonderful businesses of Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery. Tonight we will host Dewayne and his wife Ann as well as his Rest Haven leadership and advisory team at a celebratory closing dinner. Tomorrow morning Dewayne and Ann will join us as we host Carriage’s third quarter earnings conference call from Dallas. Dewayne graciously offered to comment on our conference call why he chose Carriage to preserve and build upon his legacy of service to the community for generations to come. We are honored to accept his offer.

“Rather than attempt to explain why both Dewayne and I believe that this marriage of our two ‘Being The Best’ firms will be a long term partnership that will make each of us better, I would much prefer to use Dewayne’s local announcement to the Rockwall community and area in its entirety, as follows,” concluded Mr. Payne.

REST HAVEN – THEN AND NOW

Announces Partnership with Carriage Services

2020 marks a major 50-year milestone of service for Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery. Since 1970, Dewayne Cain, founder and owner of Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery, has passionately provided Service that Exceeds Expectation to families in Rockwall and the surrounding area. A life-long resident of Rockwall, Cain has seen his entrepreneurial vision to build a full-service funeral home and perpetual care cemetery in his beloved hometown become a reality. His passion for service and hard work has established Rest Haven as a premiere funeral home/cemetery in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as well as a cutting-edge leader in the funeral industry.

Along this 50-year journey of service, Rest Haven has not only kept pace with the explosive growth in our local communities but has been a front-runner in the rapidly changing funeral industry. From its primary Rockwall location, Rest Haven has expanded to full-service funeral home locations in Rowlett and Royse City. The company has grown to include its own on-site Northeast Texas Crematory, The Flower-Box, Pet Memories, and Care Center.

Today, the collection of Rest Haven companies provides the same attentive personal service to over 3,000 families annually statewide.

Today, Rest Haven continues to vision a successful future as the plans of our partnership with Carriage Services is formally announced. Dewayne Cain stated. “My wife, Ann, and I feel immensely blessed and proud of reaching this 50-year milestone. Rest Haven has been a part of our lives since shortly before we were married. By choosing to partner with Carriage Services, we are confident that the level of excellent service and the reputation of outstanding personalized care for which Rest Haven is known will be seamlessly ensured for our community today and for generations to come,” concluded Mr. Cain.

Carriage Services is a leading U.S. provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise. Carriage operates 187 funeral homes in 29 states and 30 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.