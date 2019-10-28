Constellium posts shareholder meeting materials in connection with its contemplated move from the Netherlands to France

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (the “Company”) today announced that the invitation and other meeting materials for an Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) of Shareholders, to be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 17:00 CET (11:00 AM EST) at the offices of Stibbe, Beethovenplein 10, 1077 WM Amsterdam, the Netherlands, have been posted on its website (www.constellium.com) and are available free of charge at the Company’s Amsterdam office. This EGM is being held in connection with the Company’s contemplated move of its corporate seat from Amsterdam, the Netherlands to Paris, France.



About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.





Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations

Phone: +1 443 988 0600

Investor-relations@constellium.com Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications, NA

Phone: +1 443 420 7860

delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.