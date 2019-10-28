Global Ship Lease Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 before the open of market trading.



What: Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast When: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the conference call: Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 6579377

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. Live Internet webcast and slide presentation:

http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Friday, November 22, 2019 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 6579377 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website:

http://www.globalshiplease.com

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Global Ship Lease owns 41 ships ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, of which nine are fuel efficient new-design wide beam, with a total capacity of 224,162 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, of 12.2 years as at September 30, 2019.

Investor and Media Contact:

The IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438



