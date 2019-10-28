Dana Earhart Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strong customer service starts with leadership. Whether you’re an employee or a customer, people do business with other people they know and like and trust.

But for many entrepreneurs, leadership is not necessarily something they’ve had experience with before launching their business. These small-to-midsize business owners require additional support to develop a mindset of mentorship, accountability and leadership because that's where the magic happens.

Dana Earhart is a business growth strategist and the founder of Dana Earhart Consulting, where she helps business owners grow and scale their business through leadership development.

“Leaders have the biggest impact but I also believe it's the most direct route for long-term sustainable success,” says Earhart. “The actual business owner gives permission to themselves to get really clear on what it is that they want to be creating. Where do you want this business to be 12 months from today, 24 months from today?”

Earhart says much of leadership starts within: how are they leading themselves in their business?

“I am a firm believer that the only glass ceiling that exists for a business owner is the one that is self-imposed,” says Earhart.” Are they leading their calendar or are they allowing the calendar to lead them? That's probably one of the most common issues I see business owners falling into.

“When I'm working with a business owner, growing the business is absolutely a priority, but I want to ensure that we are never growing the business at the expense of their life outside of the office,” says Earhart. “It really is about finding their own personal rhythm. When you're feeling more fulfilled, you actually bring more productivity, more efficiency, more effectiveness to your day and that doesn't happen when you're solely focused on the business growth. I want you to work hard. I want you to work intentionally. I want you to work smart so that you can find that rhythm and consistently keep that rhythm without jeopardizing your personal life.”

Beyond how you lead yourself is how you lead your team.

“I like working with people because I realized when you're really working with someone and seeing what's possible for them,” says Earhart. “The bottom line is our mindset will make us or break us. I believe in an "and" world where you can have a successful business and a great quality of life. It requires excellent communication and creating boundaries, but it is possible, and it can be so magical when you help them flip that switch in their mind toward more abundant thinking.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dana Earhart in an interview with Jim Masters on October 29th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.danaearhart.com



