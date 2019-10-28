Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Petroleum Corp. ("Ultra Petroleum" or the “Company”) (OTCQX: UPLC) announces the timing for its third quarter earnings call.



The Company will host a conference call November 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2019 results. There will be prepared remarks from the Company’s management, followed by a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-371-5742, or 404-537-3406 for international calls, and using Conference ID: 9576414. Interested parties may also listen over the internet at www.ultrapetroleum.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an independent energy company engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company is listed on OTCQX and trades under the ticker symbol “UPLC”.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

303-708-9740, ext. 9898

Email: IR@ultrapetroleum.com



