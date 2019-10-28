RAJANT AND MULTIWIRELESS TO HIGHLIGHT INDUSTRIAL WIRELESS NETWORK FOR PORT-WIDE MOBILITY & AUTONOMY AT TOC AMERICAS 2019

Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh is an essential asset for mission-critical, mobile port operations

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future automation of seaport operations will be a key highlight at TOC Americas, where Rajant Corporation and their distributor, MultiWireless, will showcase the latest industrial wireless network advances supporting seaport operators to automate operations. Their co-exhibition will take place in TOC America’s Stand B18 in Cartagena, Columbia from Tuesday, October 29th to Thursday, October 31st, 2019. Together, they will share how Rajant’s secure and resilient Kinetic Mesh® is providing ubiquitous, port-wide mobility and unmatched network resiliency – both of which are needed to enable reliable, efficient autonomous processes.

Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh BreadCrumb® nodes can hold multiple connections simultaneously over multiple frequencies while working peer-to-peer to form connections with other nodes as they move in range. No controller node is needed, so there is no single point of failure. This is key to mobile operations and unmatched by other network providers.

Rajant Kinetic Mesh is powered by InstaMesh® protocol. Its networking protocol works in real-time to analyze and select the fastest path for delivery in the moment. If a connection becomes unavailable or blocked, for example, by a metal container, InstaMesh will dynamically route communications via the next-best available path to maintain the ultra-reliable, low-latency performance autonomous systems demand.

According to Juan Carlos Calle Aleman, Executive Director at MultiWireless, “It has been proven by various success stories that Rajant is the perfect and ideal solution for the industrial market of moving assets. One of these markets is the port industry, where rubber tired gantry (RTG) cranes, ship-to-ship (STS), reach stackers and other equipment are always in motion. As these are pivotal to port operations, it is required that elements are interconnected intelligently through a reliable network that is auto-adaptable to changes and supports mobility above all. Our presence at TOC Americas will allow Rajant, along with MultiWireless as an Authorized Kinetic Mesh Distributor, to showcase to participants a wireless telecommunications platform that will allow optimized transportation of all the critical applications for the operation of ports. This includes, but is not limited to, the terminal operating system (TOS), crane remote monitoring, reefer management, access control, and push-to-talk (PTT) over IP.”

In closing, Rajant’s VP of Business Development in Latin America, Sagar Chandra, adds, “Often in port operations, one path can become blocked. Rajant’s wireless mesh technology has machine learning capabilities that can identify and route port communications via the best available option by overcoming any obstruction instantaneously and autonomously. On-the-go connectivity is a fundamental necessity for port operators who are reliant on wireless systems and is why a solution that can overcome interference from rival port operators and ships coming into the port is key.”

MultiWireless

With more than 40 years of combined experience, MultiWireless is a leading provider of broadband and mobile solutions. We are dedicated to offering cost-effective and vanguard solutions to service providers and system integrators, aiming to help them generate new revenue streams. From business development to customization, installation, service and support, MultiWireless is there to help you to grow your business, every step of the way.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

