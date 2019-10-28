Infinite Campus Selected as Approved Vendor in State of Tennessee

/EIN News/ -- Blaine, Minn., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 28, 2019 – Blaine, Minn. – Infinite Campus, the most trusted name in student information, has earned approved vendor status with the state of Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE). This allows Tennessee school districts and the state to purchase Infinite Campus without a request for proposal (RFP) for a new student information system (SIS).

TDOE evaluates multiple SISs in pursuit of finding a solution that fits the needs of both Tennessee districts and the state. Infinite Campus has been supporting Metro Nashville Public Schools with more than 82,000 students since 2016. Infinite Campus has the proven experience to meet the diverse needs of districts and the state.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide Tennessee districts with the nation’s leading SIS, backed by our deep services and support expertise. The partnership provides districts with the best SIS available in the industry, coupled with a proven implementation methodology,” said Michael Palmer, Senior Sales Manager at Infinite Campus. “Our expertise in K12 system integrations ensures a smooth transition to Infinite Campus for Tennessee districts. We are geared towards focusing on what really matters – improving education for students.”

Infinite Campus is the industry’s innovator and has been since its founding more than 25 years ago. Infinite Campus has a long-standing history of success providing comprehensive products and services to districts across the country. Built from the ground up as the first fully Web-based, integrated system, it was significantly ahead of the competition.

Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For more than 25 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for 2,000+ customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. www.infinitecampus.com

Tennessee enrolls approximately 998,000 students, and is divided into 147 districts with both significant urban and rural populations. As a department, TDOE is dedicated to the goal of dramatically improving student achievement, and committed to the belief that children from all backgrounds can succeed when given the opportunities they deserve. www.tn.gov

