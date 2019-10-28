Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Reports Quarterly and Year to Date Results as of September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Highlights

Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $34.6 million or $0.94 per diluted common share in comparison with $33.7 million or $0.97 per diluted common share for the third quarter of the prior year

Net interest margin of 3.98%, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) of 4.02%

Return on average common equity of 8.91% and return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) of 13.78%

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) for the third quarter of 2019 of 61.92% compared to 62.51% for the third quarter of 2018

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) of 8.99% in comparison to 7.70% at September 30, 2018

Organic loan growth of $118.6 million and organic deposit growth of $361.3 million for the third quarter of 2019

Entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets and deposits and certain other liabilities of Rockford Bank and Trust Company

Completed Bank of Blue Valley systems conversion on August 23, 2019

Quarter Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 34.6 $ 33.7 $ 111.3 $ 84.8 Diluted earnings per common share 0.94 0.97 3.11 2.59 Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.07 % Return on average common equity 8.91 10.58 10.33 9.95 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.78 17.31 16.13 15.64 Net interest margin 3.98 4.32 4.05 4.25 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 4.02 4.38 4.10 4.32 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 61.92 62.51 63.95 65.03

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"Heartland completed another successful quarter with net income of $34.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Our quarterly results were highlighted by a strong net interest margin and impressive organic loan and deposit growth of $118.6 million and $361.3 million, respectively." Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported net income available to common stockholders of $34.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $33.7 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018. Return on average common equity was 8.91% and return on average assets was 1.12% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 10.58% and 1.18%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2018.

Net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $111.3 million or $3.11 per diluted common share, compared to $84.8 million or $2.59 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Return on average common equity was 10.33% and return on average assets was 1.27% for the first nine months of 2019, compared to 9.95% and 1.07% for the same period in 2018.

Commenting on Heartland’s third quarter results, Bruce K. Lee, Heartland’s president and chief executive officer, said, "Heartland completed another successful quarter with net income of $34.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Our quarterly results were highlighted by a strong net interest margin and impressive organic loan and deposit growth of $118.6 million and $361.3 million, respectively."

Recent Developments

On May 10, 2019, Heartland completed the acquisition of Blue Valley Ban Corp. ("BVBC") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of Blue Valley, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Based on Heartland's closing common stock price of $44.78 per share on May 10, 2019, the aggregate consideration paid to BVBC common shareholders was $92.3 million, which was paid by delivery of Heartland common stock. Immediately following the closing of the transaction, Bank of Blue Valley was merged with and into Heartland's wholly-owned Kansas subsidiary, Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company, and the combined entity operates under the Bank of Blue Valley brand. As of the closing date, BVBC had, at fair value, total assets of $766.2 million, total loans held to maturity of $542.0 million, and total deposits of $617.1 million. Heartland also assumed, at fair value, $16.1 million of trust preferred debt. The systems conversion for this transaction was completed on August 23, 2019.

In keeping with its focus on core businesses and execution of strategic priorities, during the second quarter of 2019, Heartland completed the sale of two branches of Dubuque Bank and Trust Company, two branches of Illinois Bank & Trust and one branch of Citywide Banks, which resulted in a reduction of loans of $27.1 million and deposits of $107.8 million. On April 30, 2019, Dubuque Bank and Trust Company closed on the sale of substantially all its mortgage servicing rights to PNC Bank, N.A. Heartland is utilizing a portion of the net gains from these sales transactions, which totaled approximately $19.8 million and were recorded in the second quarter of 2019, to invest in several new technology and process improvement projects. These projects include system upgrades, process automation, and expansion of online and mobile banking capabilities.

On August 13, 2019, Heartland's Illinois Bank & Trust subsidiary entered into a purchase and assumption agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets and substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of Rockford Bank and Trust Company ("RB&T"), headquartered in Rockford, Illinois. RB&T is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moline, Illinois-based QCR Holdings, Inc. As of September 30, 2019, RB&T had total assets of $519.5 million, which included $417.3 million of gross loans held to maturity, and $451.5 million of deposits. RB&T serves the Rockford market from two full-service banking locations. The all-cash transaction is subject to approval by federal and state bank regulators and to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. The systems conversion is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income Increases, Net Interest Margin Decreases, from Third Quarter of 2018

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.98% (4.02% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019, compared to 4.06% (4.10% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2019 and 4.32% (4.38% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2018.

Total interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $133.4 million compared to $124.9 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $8.5 million or 7%. The tax-equivalent adjustment for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans was $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. With these adjustments, total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $134.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $8.1 million or 6%, compared to total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $126.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. Average earning assets of $11.10 billion increased $948.0 million or 9% from the third quarter of 2018, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average rate on earning assets decreased 13 basis points to 4.81% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 4.94% for the same quarter in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, Heartland sold its higher yielding consumer loan portfolios, which decreased the average rate on earning assets by approximately 13 basis points for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018.

Total interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $22.1 million, an increase of $7.9 million or 55% from $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.22% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 0.86% for the third quarter of 2018, which was primarily due to recent increases in market interest rates. Average interest bearing deposits increased $666.8 million or 11% to $6.79 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from $6.13 billion in the same quarter in 2018, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing deposits increased 40 basis points to 1.05% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 0.65% for the same quarter in 2018. Average borrowings decreased $36.8 million or 9% to $382.2 million during the third quarter of 2019 from $419.0 million during the same quarter in 2018. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's borrowings was 4.26% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.91% in the third quarter of 2018.

Net interest income was $111.3 million during the third quarter of 2019 compared to $110.7 million during the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $643,000 or 1%. After the tax-equivalent adjustment discussed above, net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $112.5 million during the third quarter of 2019 compared to net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $112.2 million during the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $239,000 or less than 1%.

"Our fully tax-equivalent net interest margin remains strong at 4.02% for the third quarter of 2019, which was a decline of eight basis points from the second quarter of 2019. In response to the recent decline in interest rates, we have taken steps to help maintain our yield on loans and lower our funding costs," Lee said.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense Remain Flat from Third Quarter of 2018

Total noninterest income was $29.4 million during the third quarter of 2019 compared to $29.8 million during the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $365,000 or 1%. Significant changes by noninterest income category were:

Loan servicing income totaled $821,000 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, which was a decrease of $849,000 or 51%. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of the mortgage servicing rights of Dubuque Bank and Trust Company in the second quarter of 2019.

Securities gains, net, totaled $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net securities losses of $145,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

Net gains on sale of loans held for sale totaled $4.7 million during the third quarter of 2019 compared to $7.4 million during the same quarter in 2018, which was a decrease of $2.7 million or 37%, primarily due to the outsourcing of Heartland's legacy mortgage lending operations in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Other noninterest income totaled $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $2.1 million or 179%. Commercial swap fee income increased $1.3 million to $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $374,000 for the same quarter of 2018. Also included in other noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 was a gain on the extinguishment of debt of $375,000.

For the third quarter of 2019, total noninterest expense was $93.0 million compared to $92.5 million during the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $428,000 or less than 1%. The most significant change by noninterest expense category was in other noninterest expenses, which was $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $2.5 million or 20%. Included in this increase was a write-down of $3.1 million on a partnership investment that qualifies for solar energy tax credits.

"Our strategic initiatives and process improvement projects are positively impacting our total noninterest expense as we expected. Since the end of the third quarter of 2018, our assets increased $1.23 billion while our expenses have remained flat," said Lee.

Heartland's effective tax rate was 18.66% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 20.99% for the third quarter of 2018. Included in Heartland's third quarter 2019 and 2018 tax calculations were solar energy tax credits of $2.0 million and $223,000, respectively. Federal low-income housing tax credits included in the determination of Heartland's income taxes totaled $281,000 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $307,000 for the third quarter of 2018. Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income declined to 10.08% during the third quarter of 2019 from 13.62% during the third quarter of 2018.

Loans and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2018

Total assets were $12.57 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.16 billion or 10% from $11.41 billion at year-end 2018. Excluding $766.2 million of assets acquired at fair value in the BVBC transaction, total assets increased $395.0 million or 3% since year-end 2018. Securities represented 25% and 24% of total assets at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $7.97 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $7.41 billion at year-end 2018, an increase of $563.9 million or 8%. This change includes $542.0 million of total loans held to maturity acquired at fair value in the BVBC transaction. During the first quarter of 2019, Heartland classified $32.1 million of loans as held for sale in conjunction with the branch sales. Excluding the reclassification of loans to held for sale and the BVBC transaction, total loans held to maturity increased $54.0 million or 1% since December 31, 2018. Loan changes by category were:

Commercial and commercial real estate loans totaled $6.39 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $5.73 billion at December 31, 2018, which was an increase of $661.9 million or 12%. Excluding $14.9 million of commercial and commercial real estate loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $480.1 million of loans acquired in the BVBC transaction, commercial and commercial real estate loans increased $196.6 million or 3% since year-end.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $545.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $565.4 million at December 31, 2018, which was a decrease of $20.4 million or 4%. Excluding $6.6 million of agricultural and agricultural real estate loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $1.8 million of loans acquired in the BVBC transaction, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $15.6 million or 3% since year-end.

Residential mortgage loans decreased $83.8 million or 12% to $589.8 million at September 30, 2019, from $673.6 million at December 31, 2018. Excluding $2.0 million of residential mortgage loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $17.2 million of loans acquired in the BVBC transaction, residential mortgage loans decreased $99.0 million or 15% since year-end.

Consumer loans increased $7.6 million or 2% to $447.7 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $440.2 million at December 31, 2018. Excluding $8.6 million of loans classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2019 and $42.9 million of loans acquired in the BVBC transaction, consumer loans decreased $26.7 million or 6% since year-end.

"An important contributor to our third quarter success was organic growth in our commercial loan portfolio of $163.2 million and $196.6 million year to date. We continued to see contraction in the residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios due to declines in mortgage interest rates. Quality loan growth remains a top priority, and our pipelines indicate continued growth," said Lee.

Total deposits were $10.47 billion as of September 30, 2019, compared to $9.40 billion at year-end 2018, an increase of $1.07 billion or 11%. This increase includes $617.1 million of deposits acquired at fair value in the BVBC transaction. During the first quarter of 2019, Heartland classified $77.0 million of deposits as held for sale in conjunction with the branch sales. Exclusive of the reclassification of deposits to held for sale and the deposits acquired at fair value in the BVBC transaction, total deposits increased $533.3 million or 6% since December 31, 2018. Deposit changes by category were:

Demand deposits increased $316.4 million or 10% to $3.58 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $3.26 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding $164.9 million of demand deposits acquired in the BVBC transaction and $17.3 million of demand deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, demand deposits increased $168.8 million or 5% since year-end 2018.

Savings deposits increased $662.8 million or 13% to $5.77 billion at September 30, 2019, from $5.11 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding savings deposits of $346.2 million acquired in the BVBC transaction and $47.8 million of savings deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, savings deposits increased $364.4 million or 7% since year-end 2018.

Time deposits increased $94.2 million or 9% to $1.12 billion at September 30, 2019 from $1.02 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding time deposits of $106.0 million acquired in the BVBC transaction and $11.9 million of time deposits classified as held for sale in the first quarter of 2019, time deposits increased $100,000 or less than 1% since year-end 2018.

"We had outstanding organic non-time deposit growth of $391.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $533.3 million for the first nine months of 2019. Non-time deposits represented 89 percent of total deposits at September 30, 2019," Lee stated.

Nonperforming Assets Decrease Since December 31, 2018

Nonperforming assets decreased $595,000 or 1% to $78.7 million or 0.63% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to $79.3 million or 0.69% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming loans were $72.2 million or 0.91% of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to $72.7 million or 0.98% of total loans at December 31, 2018. At September 30, 2019, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.28% of total loans compared to 0.21% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2019, was 0.83% of loans and 91.66% of nonperforming loans, compared to 0.84% of loans and 85.27% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate Heartland's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this press release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this press release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this press release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax, divided by average common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this press release.

Tangible book value per common share is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details

Heartland will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To participate, dial 877-407-0782 at least five minutes before start time. To listen to the live webcast, log on to www.htlf.com at least 15 minutes before start time. A replay will be available until October 27, 2020, by logging on to www.htlf.com.



About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $12.57 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland's management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors in Heartland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contained, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies as they impact the company's general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the company's assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the potential impact of acquisitions and Heartland's ability to successfully integrate acquired banks; (viii) the loss of key executives or employees; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 110,566 $ 105,733 $ 317,049 $ 288,171 Interest on securities: Taxable 18,567 14,433 50,566 38,280 Nontaxable 2,119 3,490 7,766 10,653 Interest on federal funds sold — — 4 — Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 2,151 1,238 5,742 2,413 Total Interest Income 133,403 124,894 381,127 339,517 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 17,982 10,092 47,333 23,841 Interest on short-term borrowings 250 464 1,477 1,279 Interest on other borrowings 3,850 3,660 11,333 10,726 Total Interest Expense 22,082 14,216 60,143 35,846 Net Interest Income 111,321 110,678 320,984 303,671 Provision for loan losses 5,201 5,238 11,754 14,332 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 106,120 105,440 309,230 289,339 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 12,366 12,895 39,789 35,046 Loan servicing income 821 1,670 3,888 5,231 Trust fees 4,959 4,499 14,258 13,794 Brokerage and insurance commissions 962 1,111 2,724 2,895 Securities gains/(losses), net 2,013 (145 ) 7,168 1,037 Unrealized gain on equity securities, net 144 54 514 97 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,673 7,410 12,192 18,261 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (626 ) 230 (1,579 ) 12 Income on bank owned life insurance 881 892 2,668 2,206 Other noninterest income 3,207 1,149 6,556 3,536 Total Noninterest Income 29,400 29,765 88,178 82,115 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 50,027 49,921 150,307 149,389 Occupancy 6,594 6,348 19,637 18,706 Furniture and equipment 2,858 3,470 8,770 9,403 Professional fees 12,131 12,800 38,478 32,880 Advertising 2,737 2,754 7,723 6,839 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,899 2,626 9,054 6,763 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net (89 ) 784 774 2,464 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 356 912 (20,934 ) 2,243 Restructuring expenses — — 3,227 2,564 Other noninterest expenses 15,454 12,924 39,259 33,816 Total Noninterest Expense 92,967 92,539 256,295 265,067 Income Before Income Taxes 42,553 42,666 141,113 106,387 Income taxes 7,941 8,956 29,835 21,530 Net Income 34,612 33,710 111,278 84,857 Preferred dividends — (13 ) — (39 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 34,612 $ 33,697 $ 111,278 $ 84,818 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.97 $ 3.11 $ 2.59 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,835,191 34,644,187 35,817,899 32,707,481





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 110,566 $ 106,027 $ 100,456 $ 105,700 $ 105,733 Interest on securities: Taxable 18,567 16,123 15,876 15,851 14,433 Nontaxable 2,119 2,554 3,093 3,467 3,490 Interest on federal funds sold — — 4 — — Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 2,151 2,299 1,292 1,285 1,238 Total Interest Income 133,403 127,003 120,721 126,303 124,894 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 17,982 16,138 13,213 11,826 10,092 Interest on short-term borrowings 250 338 889 417 464 Interest on other borrowings 3,850 3,819 3,664 3,777 3,660 Total Interest Expense 22,082 20,295 17,766 16,020 14,216 Net Interest Income 111,321 106,708 102,955 110,283 110,678 Provision for loan losses 5,201 4,918 1,635 9,681 5,238 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 106,120 101,790 101,320 100,602 105,440 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 12,366 14,629 12,794 13,660 12,895 Loan servicing income 821 1,338 1,729 2,061 1,670 Trust fees 4,959 4,825 4,474 4,599 4,499 Brokerage and insurance commissions 962 1,028 734 1,618 1,111 Securities gains/(losses), net 2,013 3,580 1,575 48 (145 ) Unrealized gain on equity securities, net 144 112 258 115 54 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,673 4,343 3,176 3,189 7,410 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (626 ) (364 ) (589 ) (58 ) 230 Income on bank owned life insurance 881 888 899 587 892 Other noninterest income 3,207 1,682 1,667 1,226 1,149 Total Noninterest Income 29,400 32,061 26,717 27,045 29,765 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 50,027 49,995 50,285 46,729 49,921 Occupancy 6,594 6,436 6,607 6,622 6,348 Furniture and equipment 2,858 3,220 2,692 3,126 3,470 Professional fees 12,131 14,968 11,379 10,630 12,800 Advertising 2,737 2,661 2,325 2,726 2,754 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,899 3,313 2,842 2,592 2,626 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net (89 ) 162 701 574 784 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 356 (18,286 ) (3,004 ) (35 ) 912 Restructuring expenses — — 3,227 — — Other noninterest expenses 15,454 12,629 11,176 15,857 12,924 Total Noninterest Expense 92,967 75,098 88,230 88,821 92,539 Income Before Income Taxes 42,553 58,753 39,807 38,826 42,666 Income taxes 7,941 13,584 8,310 6,685 8,956 Net Income 34,612 45,169 31,497 32,141 33,710 Preferred dividends — — — — (13 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 34,612 $ 45,169 $ 31,497 $ 32,141 $ 33,697 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.94 $ 1.26 $ 0.91 $ 0.93 $ 0.97 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,835,191 35,879,259 34,699,839 34,670,180 34,644,187





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 243,395 $ 198,664 $ 174,198 $ 223,135 $ 196,847 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 204,372 443,475 318,303 50,495 240,528 Cash and cash equivalents 447,767 642,139 492,501 273,630 437,375 Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,711 4,430 4,675 4,672 5,836 Securities: Carried at fair value 3,020,568 2,561,887 2,400,460 2,450,709 2,274,215 Held to maturity, at cost 87,965 88,166 88,089 236,283 239,908 Other investments, at cost 29,042 31,366 27,506 28,396 26,656 Loans held for sale 35,427 34,575 69,716 119,801 77,727 Loans: Held to maturity 7,971,608 7,853,051 7,331,544 7,407,697 7,365,493 Allowance for loan losses (66,222 ) (63,850 ) (62,639 ) (61,963 ) (61,221 ) Loans, net 7,905,386 7,789,201 7,268,905 7,345,734 7,304,272 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 199,235 198,329 190,215 194,676 198,224 Goodwill 427,097 427,097 391,668 391,668 391,668 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,819 52,718 44,637 47,479 50,071 Servicing rights, net 6,271 7,180 28,968 31,072 32,039 Cash surrender value on life insurance 171,471 170,421 163,764 162,892 162,216 Other real estate, net 6,425 6,646 5,391 6,153 11,908 Other assets 179,078 146,135 136,000 114,841 123,017 Total Assets $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495 $ 11,408,006 $ 11,335,132 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 3,581,127 $ 3,426,758 $ 3,118,909 $ 3,264,737 $ 3,427,819 Savings 5,770,754 5,533,503 5,145,929 5,107,962 4,958,430 Time 1,117,975 1,148,296 1,088,104 1,023,730 1,125,914 Total deposits 10,469,856 10,108,557 9,352,942 9,396,429 9,512,163 Deposits held for sale — — 118,564 106,409 50,312 Short-term borrowings 107,853 107,260 104,314 227,010 131,139 Other borrowings 278,417 282,863 268,312 274,905 277,563 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 149,293 139,823 96,261 78,078 83,562 Total Liabilities 11,005,419 10,638,503 9,940,393 10,082,831 10,054,739 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 36,696 36,690 34,604 34,477 34,473 Capital surplus 838,543 837,150 745,596 743,095 742,080 Retained earnings 670,816 642,808 603,506 579,252 553,662 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 17,788 5,139 (11,604 ) (31,649 ) (49,822 ) Total Equity 1,563,843 1,521,787 1,372,102 1,325,175 1,280,393 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495 $ 11,408,006 $ 11,335,132





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average Balances Assets $ 12,293,332 $ 11,291,289 $ 11,760,120 $ 10,570,453 Loans, net of unearned 7,883,678 7,462,176 7,650,090 7,040,401 Deposits 10,253,643 9,530,743 9,803,488 8,938,297 Earning assets 11,102,581 10,154,591 10,598,465 9,547,147 Interest bearing liabilities 7,174,944 6,544,949 6,891,871 6,151,275 Common stockholders' equity 1,541,369 1,263,226 1,440,754 1,139,149 Total stockholders' equity 1,541,369 1,263,795 1,440,754 1,139,963 Tangible common stockholders' equity 1,062,568 819,966 981,449 770,884 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.12 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.07 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.91 % 10.58 % 10.33 % 9.95 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.78 % 17.31 % 16.13 % 15.64 % Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.14 % 0.28 % 0.13 % 0.17 % Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.98 % 4.32 % 4.05 % 4.25 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 4.02 % 4.38 % 4.10 % 4.32 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(1) 61.92 % 62.51 % 63.95 % 65.03 % Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 34,612 $ 33,697 $ 111,278 $ 84,818 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2) 2,291 2,075 7,153 5,343 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 36,903 $ 35,772 $ 118,431 $ 90,161 Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,541,369 $ 1,263,226 $ 1,440,754 $ 1,139,149 Less average goodwill 427,097 391,668 409,932 323,058 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 51,704 51,592 49,373 45,207 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,062,568 819,966 981,449 770,884 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.91 % 10.58 % 10.33 % 9.95 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.78 % 17.31 % 16.13 % 15.64 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 111,321 $ 110,678 $ 320,984 $ 303,671 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 1,140 1,544 3,820 4,663 Net interest income, tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 112,461 $ 112,222 $ 324,804 $ 308,334 Average earning assets $ 11,102,581 $ 10,154,591 $ 10,598,465 $ 9,547,147 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.98 % 4.32 % 4.05 % 4.25 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 4.02 % 4.38 % 4.10 % 4.32 % (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Average Balances Assets $ 12,293,332 $ 11,708,538 $ 11,267,214 $ 11,371,247 $ 11,291,289 Loans, net of unearned 7,883,678 7,648,562 7,412,855 7,436,497 7,462,176 Deposits 10,253,643 9,790,756 9,356,204 9,596,807 9,530,743 Earning assets 11,102,581 10,552,166 10,129,957 10,225,409 10,154,591 Interest bearing liabilities 7,174,944 6,872,449 6,622,149 6,557,185 6,544,949 Common stockholders' equity 1,541,369 1,442,388 1,336,250 1,290,691 1,263,226 Total stockholders' equity 1,541,369 1,442,388 1,336,250 1,290,691 1,263,795 Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 1,062,568 981,878 898,092 849,851 819,966 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.12 % 1.55 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.18 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.91 % 12.56 % 9.56 % 9.88 % 10.58 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.78 % 19.52 % 15.24 % 15.96 % 17.31 % Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.48 % 0.28 % Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.98 % 4.06 % 4.12 % 4.28 % 4.32% Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 4.02 % 4.10 % 4.18 % 4.34 % 4.38 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 61.92 % 64.81 % 65.23 % 59.35 % 62.51 % Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 34,612 $ 45,169 $ 31,497 $ 32,141 $ 33,697 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2) 2,291 2,617 2,245 2,048 2,075 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 36,903 $ 47,786 $ 33,742 $ 34,189 $ 35,772 Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,541,369 $ 1,442,388 $ 1,336,250 $ 1,290,691 $ 1,263,226 Less average goodwill 427,097 410,642 391,668 391,668 391,668 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 51,704 49,868 46,490 49,172 51,592 Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,062,568 $ 981,878 $ 898,092 $ 849,851 $ 819,966 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.91 % 12.56 % 9.56 % 9.88 % 10.58 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.78 % 19.52 % 15.24 % 15.96 % 17.31 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 111,321 $ 106,708 $ 102,955 $ 110,283 $ 110,678 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 1,140 1,268 1,412 1,565 1,544 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 112,461 $ 107,976 $ 104,367 $ 111,848 $ 112,222 Average earning assets $ 11,102,581 $ 10,552,166 $ 10,129,957 $ 10,225,409 $ 10,154,591 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.98 % 4.06 % 4.12 % 4.28 % 4.32 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 4.02 % 4.10 % 4.18 % 4.34 % 4.38 % (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 2019

2018

2019 2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 111,321 $ 110,678 $ 320,984 $ 303,671 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,140 1,544 3,820 4,663 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 112,461 112,222 324,804 308,334 Noninterest income 29,400 29,765 88,178 82,115 Securities (gains)/losses, net (2,013 ) 145 (7,168 ) (1,037 ) Unrealized gain on equity securities, net (144 ) (54 ) (514 ) (97 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (375 ) — (375 ) — Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 626 (230 ) 1,579 (12 ) Adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 139,955 $ 141,848 $ 406,504 $ 389,303 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 92,967 $ 92,539 $ 256,295 $ 265,067 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,899 2,626 9,054 6,763 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,052 338 4,992 338 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 356 912 (20,934 ) 2,243 Restructuring expenses — — 3,227 2,564 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 86,660 $ 88,663 $ 259,956 $ 253,159 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 61.92 % 62.51 % 63.95 % 65.03 %





Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 111,321 $ 106,708 $ 102,955 $ 110,283 $ 110,678 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,140 1,268 1,412 1,565 1,544 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 112,461 107,976 104,367 111,848 112,222 Noninterest income 29,400 32,061 26,717 27,045 29,765 Securities (gains)/losses, net (2,013 ) (3,580 ) (1,575 ) (48 ) 145 Unrealized gain on equity securities, net (144 ) (112 ) (258 ) (115 ) (54 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (375 ) — — — — Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 626 364 589 58 (230 ) Adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 139,955 $ 136,709 $ 129,840 $ 138,788 $ 141,848 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 92,967 $ 75,098 $ 88,230 $ 88,821 $ 92,539 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,899 3,313 2,842 2,592 2,626 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,052 1,465 475 3,895 338 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 356 (18,286 ) (3,004 ) (35 ) 912 Restructuring expenses — — 3,227 — — Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 86,660 $ 88,606 $ 84,690 $ 82,369 $ 88,663 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 61.92

% 64.81

% 65.23

% 59.35

% 62.51

% (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 42.62 $ 41.48 $ 39.65 $ 38.44 $ 37.14 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 29.62 $ 28.40 $ 27.04 $ 25.70 $ 24.33 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,696,190 36,690,061 34,603,611 34,477,499 34,473,029 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.99 % 8.92 % 8.60 % 8.08 % 7.70 % Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,563,843 $ 1,521,787 $ 1,372,102 $ 1,325,175 $ 1,280,393 Less goodwill 427,097 427,097 391,668 391,668 391,668 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,819 52,718 44,637 47,479 50,071 Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,086,927 $ 1,041,972 $ 935,797 $ 886,028 $ 838,654 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,696,190 36,690,061 34,603,611 34,477,499 34,473,029 Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 42.62 $ 41.48 $ 39.65 $ 38.44 $ 37.14 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 29.62 $ 28.40 $ 27.04 $ 25.70 $ 24.33 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,086,927 $ 1,041,972 $ 935,797 $ 886,028 $ 838,654 Total assets (GAAP) $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495 $ 11,408,006 $ 11,335,132 Less goodwill 427,097 427,097 391,668 391,668 391,668 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,819 52,718 44,637 47,479 50,071 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 12,092,346 $ 11,680,475 $ 10,876,190 $ 10,968,859 $ 10,893,393 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.99 % 8.92 % 8.60 % 8.08 % 7.70 % Loan Data Loans held to maturity: Commercial and commercial real estate $ 6,393,596 $ 6,230,372 $ 5,745,051 $ 5,731,712 $ 5,610,953 Residential mortgage 589,793 613,707 630,433 673,603 676,941 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 545,006 549,404 544,805 565,408 574,048 Consumer 447,718 461,802 412,573 440,158 506,181 Unearned discount and deferred loan fees (4,505 ) (2,234 ) (1,318 ) (3,184 ) (2,630 ) Total loans held to maturity $ 7,971,608 $ 7,853,051 $ 7,331,544 $ 7,407,697 $ 7,365,493 Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 18.66 % 23.12 % 20.88 % 17.22 % 20.99 % Full time equivalent employees 1,962 2,040 1,976 2,045 2,124 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, beginning of period $ 63,850 $ 62,639 $ 61,963 $ 61,221 $ 61,324 Provision for loan losses 5,201 4,918 1,635 9,681 5,238 Charge-offs (4,842 ) (4,780 ) (1,950 ) (9,777 ) (6,120 ) Recoveries 2,013 1,073 991 838 779 Balance, end of period $ 66,222 $ 63,850 $ 62,639 $ 61,963 $ 61,221 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 72,208 $ 79,619 $ 77,294 $ 71,943 $ 73,060 Loans past due ninety days or more 40 285 1,706 726 154 Other real estate owned 6,425 6,646 5,391 6,153 11,908 Other repossessed assets 13 39 8 459 495 Total nonperforming assets $ 78,686 $ 86,589 $ 84,399 $ 79,281 $ 85,617 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 3,199 $ 3,539 $ 3,460 $ 4,026 $ 4,180 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 86,589 $ 84,399 $ 79,281 $ 85,617 $ 81,003 Net loan charge offs (2,829 ) (3,707 ) (959 ) (8,939 ) (5,341 ) New nonperforming loans 6,818 13,688 15,314 17,332 16,965 Acquired nonperforming assets — 230 — — — Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (8,861 ) (6,246 ) (6,238 ) (6,065 ) (5,085 ) OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds (3,067 ) (1,288 ) (2,092 ) (8,390 ) (1,064 ) OREO/Repossessed assets gain/(loss and writedowns), net 36 (487 ) (462 ) (230 ) (886 ) Net activity at Citizens Finance Co. — — (445 ) (44 ) 25 Balance, end of period $ 78,686 $ 86,589 $ 84,399 $ 79,281 $ 85,617 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.91 % 1.02 % 1.08 % 0.98 % 0.99 % Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.95 % 1.06 % 1.12 % 1.04 % 1.05 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.75 % 0.69 % 0.76 % Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.48 % 0.28 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.85 % 0.84 % 0.83 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 91.66 % 79.91 % 79.29 % 85.27 % 83.62 % Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.47 % 0.21 % 0.62 % (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.







HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 2,658,107 $ 18,567 2.77 % $ 2,217,863 $ 16,123 2.92 % $ 2,066,071 $ 14,433 2.77 % Nontaxable(1) 266,933 2,682 3.99 324,164 3,233 4.00 435,045 4,418 4.03 Total securities 2,925,040 21,249 2.88 2,542,027 19,356 3.05 2,501,116 18,851 2.99 Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 358,327 2,151 2.38 424,262 2,299 2.17 252,535 1,238 1.94 Federal funds sold — — — — — — — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 6,216,133 86,864 5.54 5,968,424 82,328 5.53 5,637,360 77,443 5.45 Residential mortgage 662,663 7,979 4.78 676,465 8,238 4.88 736,875 8,952 4.82 Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 550,441 7,551 5.44 558,128 7,581 5.45 571,599 7,725 5.36 Consumer 454,441 6,697 5.85 445,545 6,517 5.87 516,342 10,043 7.72 Fees on loans 2,052 — 1,952 — 2,186 — Less: allowance for loan losses (64,464 ) — — (62,685 ) — — (61,236 ) — — Net loans 7,819,214 111,143 5.64 7,585,877 106,616 5.64 7,400,940 106,349 5.70 Total earning assets 11,102,581 134,543 4.81 % 10,552,166 128,271 4.88 % 10,154,591 126,438 4.94 % Nonearning Assets 1,190,751 1,156,372 1,136,698 Total Assets $ 12,293,332 $ 11,708,538 $ 11,291,289 Interest Bearing Liabilities(3) Savings $ 5,643,722 $ 13,301 0.94 % $ 5,360,355 $ 11,895 0.89 % $ 4,932,013 $ 6,980 0.56 % Time deposits 1,149,064 4,681 1.62 1,142,842 4,243 1.49 1,193,971 3,112 1.03 Short-term borrowings 102,440 250 0.97 92,977 338 1.46 148,041 464 1.24 Other borrowings 279,718 3,850 5.46 276,275 3,819 5.54 270,924 3,660 5.36 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,174,944 22,082 1.22 % 6,872,449 20,295 1.18 % 6,544,949 14,216 0.86 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3) Noninterest bearing deposits 3,460,857 3,287,559 3,404,759 Accrued interest and other liabilities 116,162 106,142 77,786 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,577,019 3,393,701 3,482,545 Stockholders' Equity 1,541,369 1,442,388 1,263,795 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,293,332 $ 11,708,538 $ 11,291,289 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) $ 112,461 $ 107,976 $ 112,222 Net interest spread(1) 3.59 % 3.70 % 4.08 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets 4.02 % 4.10 % 4.38 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Includes deposits held for sale.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 2,350,120 $ 50,566 2.88 % $ 1,937,053 $ 38,280 2.64 % Nontaxable(1) 327,150 9,830 4.02 444,127 13,485 4.06 Total securities 2,677,270 60,396 3.02 2,381,180 51,765 2.91 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 334,191 5,742 2.30 183,905 2,413 1.75 Federal funds sold 185 4 2.89 471 — — Loans:(2) Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 5,978,304 247,275 5.53 5,319,862 211,557 5.32 Residential mortgage 670,896 23,396 4.66 688,367 23,365 4.54 Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 554,344 22,433 5.41 542,755 20,579 5.07 Consumer 446,546 19,693 5.90 489,417 27,895 7.62 Fees on loans 6,008 — 6,606 — Less: allowance for loan losses (63,271 ) — — (58,810 ) — — Net loans 7,586,819 318,805 5.62 6,981,591 290,002 5.55 Total earning assets 10,598,465 384,947 4.86 % 9,547,147 344,180 4.82 % Nonearning Assets 1,161,655 1,023,306 Total Assets $ 11,760,120 $ 10,570,453 Interest Bearing Liabilities(3) Savings $ 5,376,999 $ 35,279 0.88 % $ 4,681,710 $ 16,306 0.47 % Time deposits 1,109,302 12,054 1.45 1,048,878 7,535 0.96 Short-term borrowings 129,928 1,477 1.52 149,453 1,279 1.14 Other borrowings 275,642 11,333 5.50 271,234 10,726 5.29 Total interest bearing liabilities 6,891,871 60,143 1.17 % 6,151,275 35,846 0.78 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3) Noninterest bearing deposits 3,317,187 3,207,709 Accrued interest and other liabilities 110,308 71,506 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,427,495 3,279,215 Stockholders' Equity 1,440,754 1,139,963 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,760,120 $ 10,570,453 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) $ 324,804 $ 308,334 Net interest spread(1) 3.69 % 4.04 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets 4.10 % 4.32 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Includes deposits held for sale.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Total Assets Citywide Banks $ 2,335,811 $ 2,261,591 $ 2,214,105 $ 2,307,284 $ 2,300,018 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,607,498 1,534,236 1,500,024 1,492,555 1,465,020 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,547,014 1,680,539 1,550,487 1,480,914 1,523,447 Bank of Blue Valley(1) 1,346,342 1,319,226 564,833 571,012 592,786 First Bank & Trust 1,158,320 1,088,796 1,099,759 1,109,929 1,112,464 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,032,016 1,042,463 1,031,305 1,114,352 1,051,160 Premier Valley Bank 888,401 847,076 855,473 849,696 851,358 Illinois Bank & Trust 839,721 852,830 810,357 804,907 795,132 Minnesota Bank & Trust 718,035 631,339 657,187 666,564 649,179 Arizona Bank & Trust 695,236 732,783 669,806 658,714 650,032 Rocky Mountain Bank 528,094 503,126 489,135 490,453 492,063 Total Deposits(2) Citywide Banks $ 1,895,894 $ 1,833,259 $ 1,802,701 $ 1,848,373 $ 1,905,830 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,413,170 1,346,304 1,313,708 1,307,464 1,267,844 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,275,131 1,157,881 1,245,553 1,214,541 1,217,976 Bank of Blue Valley(1) 1,091,243 1,077,183 473,712 489,471 511,154 First Bank & Trust 903,410 844,793 857,313 861,629 875,170 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 880,217 892,020 872,090 927,821 891,167 Premier Valley Bank 719,141 689,384 676,849 639,194 706,125 Illinois Bank & Trust 768,267 769,577 735,101 715,482 726,790 Minnesota Bank & Trust 600,175 515,310 546,706 560,399 544,513 Arizona Bank & Trust 578,694 646,728 593,089 574,762 550,530 Rocky Mountain Bank 462,825 438,349 426,503 424,700 429,167 Net Income Citywide Banks $ 6,030 $ 8,120 $ 7,283 $ 7,005 $ 7,762 New Mexico Bank & Trust 6,404 7,634 7,847 6,007 7,104 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 5,445 17,353 5,011 6,002 4,458 Bank of Blue Valley(1) 3,550 3,505 1,172 324 165 First Bank & Trust ,927 3,099 2,792 3,334 3,932 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 3,195 2,516 4,707 3,229 3,735 Premier Valley Bank 3,301 2,763 2,411 2,930 3,006 Illinois Bank & Trust 2,223 1,751 2,632 2,180 2,419 Minnesota Bank & Trust 3,250 1,980 1,454 1,038 2,167 Arizona Bank & Trust 3,222 3,110 2,780 1,951 2,660 Rocky Mountain Bank 720 779 1,358 1,230 1,210 (1) Formerly known as Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company. (2) Includes deposits held for sale.

CONTACT: Bryan R. McKeag Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer (563) 589-1994 bmckeag@htlf.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.