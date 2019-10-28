Media Advisory: More than 50 Organizations Come Together to Piggyback Against Doug Ford's Public Health + other Health Care Cuts

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A broad array of organizations are not accepting Doug Ford's plans to use a "facilitator" to try to force through his cuts to Public Health. The group is announcing a major event and campaign in Toronto to stop these cuts as well as cuts to hospitals, long-term care and provincial agencies.



The Doug Ford government is planning to:

Cut Public Health funding & eliminate 25 out of 35 local Public Health Units, reducing them to 10.

Eliminate 49 out of 59 local ambulance services, reducing them to 10 & eliminate 12 of 22 local dispatch centres.

Make real-dollar cuts to public hospital funding, even though we have the fewest hospital beds left per person of any province in Canada and a crisis of hospital overcrowding. More cuts mean more services & staff cuts, less services, longer waits, more privatization & higher death rates.

Make real-dollar cuts to long-term care homes, forcing municipalities to either raise taxes or cut services for elderly & chronic care residents.

When: Tuesday, October 29 at 12 pm noon.

Where: Outside Toronto Public Health, 277 Victoria St. (At the Public Health sign).

Visuals: Giant lawn signs that will be put up across the city, balloons, a group representing the more than 50 Organizations that are coming together.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director Ontario Health Coalition (416) 230-6402.



