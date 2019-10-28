Historic Ambler Yards Looks to the Future with SemaConnect Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The two new SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging stations at Ambler Yards are installed outside Building 4 for employees and visitors.

PHILADELPHIA, USA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly redesigned Ambler Yards mixed-use campus in Ambler, Pennsylvania has installed new, smart networked SemaConnect charging stations. The 100-year-old industrial facility was recently developed into a new space for office, laboratory, co-working, and flex space for innovative businesses in the Philadelphia region. The two Series 6 charging stations are mounted on a dual pedestal with cable management system.

Partners Matt Sigel and Marc Policarpo acquired Ambler Yards in 2015 to redevelop the historic chemical and research facility into a new, green office space in Lower Gwynedd Township. Open, light-filled workspaces, solar panels, walking paths, outdoor seating, on-site conference center, farmer’s market, beer gardens and a shuttle to the train station make Ambler Yards an attractive workspace for the next generation of professionals.

“When renovating Ambler Yards, we wanted to create a space that would rejuvenate employees and promote collaboration,” said Matt Sigel, co-managing partner at Ambler Yards. “We loved the irony of turning a former chemical facility into an eco-friendly green space. Adding SemaConnect electric vehicle charging stations was the finishing touch we needed for making our parking more green.”

“After researching smart charging options in the Philadelphia region, Matt contacted me to learn more about adding SemaConnect to his new development,” said Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Ambler Yards is leading the way for Philadelphia-area commercial real estate. We’re honored to help Ambler Yards create a one-of-a-kind workspace for its tenants.”

The two new SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations at Ambler Yards are installed outside Building 4 for employees and visitors. In addition to the slim build, weatherproof aluminum enclosure, and interactive LED lights, the two smart stations also include SemaConnect’s full service warranty and access to the SemaConnect Network. With the SemaConnect Network, Ambler Yards management can set pricing, customize access, and generate usage and sustainability reports. The two new SemaConnect charging stations at Ambler Yards are open to tenants and public and currently cost $2 per hour to charge. Live station status and current location can be found on the SemaConnect and PlugShare mobile apps.

About Ambler Yards:

Ambler Yards is comprised of vintage structures that have been reimagined into a one-of-a-kind open workspace environment, accommodating a diverse group of tenants ranging from growth companies to established businesses. The property comprises 10 buildings with 272,590 SF of office, lab, industrial space and retail space spread over a landscaped 26-acre campus that features a plethora of amenities. Visit https://ambleryards.com/.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



