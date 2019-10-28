First International Symposium on the Benefits of Early Childhood Biking

/EIN News/ --

More than 15 experts participated in the first All Kids Bike® Health and Education Symposium, a fact-finding seminar designed to explore the physical, psychological, academic, and socialization benefits that accrue to children who learn to bike before they reach the first grade.

The videoconference is available beginning today for free online at www.AllKidsBike.org/symposium

The international symposium, featuring five different sessions, was organized by All Kids Bike, a nonprofit movement that seeks to provide schools across the United States free bikes and a “Learn-to-Ride” curriculum developed specifically for kindergarten students.

Primary school educators, as well as administrators, school board members, and parents of young children, can select from any of the panels to gain a better understanding of the All Kids Bike movement, how to participate in it, and why it benefits students, teachers, and school communities.

Available panels are:

The Physiology of Early Childhood Biking

This panel discusses the physical development of toddlers and kindergarteners, including balance and muscle strength. It also examines how exercise improves children’s health, including cardiovascular, motor skills, coordination, weight management, skeletal development, and the immune system.



The Psychology of Early Childhood Biking

This session examines the ways that exercise in general, and biking in particular, bolsters the self-confidence and self-esteem of young children, as well as improves their academic performance and socialization skills.

Public Policy and Bicycling

This nonpartisan discussion covers the ways government, private businesses, nonprofits, and citizens can work together to help implement the All Kids Bike program for schools in their cities. It also explains how encouraging kids and adults to bike enriches entire neighborhoods and communities, and is a boon to economic development.

Integrating All Kids Bike® into the Primary School Curriculum

Hear firsthand from educators who’ve embraced the All Kids Bike® program in their schools and districts, and are enthusiastic about the benefits their students receive. This panel covers teacher training, parental participation, legal considerations, and community outreach.

What is the All Kids Bike® Movement and How Can I Help?

Whether you’re a parent, teacher, administrator, policymaker, or a pro-bike citizen, this session provides a clear overview of the All Kids Bike movement, and how everyone can contribute to its success.

The nonprofit All Kids Bike movement is supported by a nationwide coalition of parents, educators, health care providers, businesses, nonprofits, and members of the general public. The drive is an initiative organized by the Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, based in Rapid City, SD.

Schools that are the beneficiaries of the All Kids Bike project receive, free of charge, everything they need to get their students pedaling; including a proven, integrative curriculum; staff training and certification; patented child-friendly bikes designed to make learning easy and fun, safety helmets, and ongoing support.

The program requires no out-of-pocket expenditures by the participating schools.

For more information, contact Susiem@AllKidsBike.org (605) 956-3877

