Bioxytran Unveiling Concept of a new Vital Sign at Targeting Mitochondria World Congress

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTC: BIXT), a developmental stage biotechnology company focused on a pipeline of drugs designed to treat hypoxia, by delivering nanoscale oxygen carriers to affected tissues in the brain, heart, and other vital organs. The head of Bioxytran’s scientific advisory board, Professor Avraham Mayevsky, will be presenting his abstract titled “Monitoring of Patients’ Mitochondrial Function and Tissue Metabolic Score (TMS) In Critical Care Medicine. A New Standard of Care?” at the Targeting Mitochondria World Congress 2019 in Berlin, Germany on October 29th.

The Targeting Mitochondria World Congress is a forum where the pioneers in mitochondrial research can gather and present their ideas and discoveries. Much of the focus is on understanding, assessing, and manipulating mitochondrial function in one way or another. Major topics of this conference are the recent advances in understanding mitochondrial dysfunction in etiology and pathogenesis of human disease and aging. In the concluding remarks from last year, president of the World Mitochondrial society, Volkmar Weissig, SC. D., Ph.D., said the challenge has been to “qualitatively and even more important quantitatively asses mitochondrial function in vitro and in vivo.”

“We have a tremendous opportunity to get in front of key opinion leaders to advance the field of mitochondrial research with our MDX Viewer,” said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran. “The challenge as Dr. Weissig so eloquently stated is to be able to measure mitochondrial function, otherwise therapeutic approaches will not be possible. The MDX Viewer not only measures mitochondrial function but also incorporates microcirculatory blood flow, blood volume, and oxygen saturation of the hemoglobin in the very small blood vessels. The MDX Viewer does this in real-time and assess the patient with a Tissue Metabolic Score (TMS). We believe we have the solution to Dr. Weissig’s challenge and think that this opportunity to present on a global platform is a giant step in validating Tissue Metabolic Score (TMS) as the next vital sign in critical care medicine.”

“The recent Nobel Prize in Health or Physiology highlighted the concept that hypoxia is actually a disease state which consequently effects mitochondrial function. The MDX Viewer essentially measures tissue hypoxia. We feel that the MDX viewer has demonstrated its ability to measure not only hypoxia, which would advance the field of research of the recent Nobel Laureates, but also measure mitochondrial function, advancing the field of mitochondrial research. It is our belief that the MDX Viewer is on its way to becoming a new vital sign and we hope to entertain licensing opportunities toward that end.”

“There is clear evidence to support a new standard of care for critical care patients,” said Dr Avraham Mayevsky. “The MDX Viewer is providing an early warning signal of the tissue-oxygen-balance needed to ensure optimum tissue perfusion and mitochondrial functionality. Monitoring the Tissue Metabolic Score (TMS) will allow the doctor to take corrective action to prevent hypoxia or ischemia in the brain and heart. These organs are the largest consumers of oxygen in the human body. Patients subjected to open heart surgery demonstrated decreased mitochondrial function, as measured by the TMS, while on the MDX Viewer until the surgery was over. This easy to use scoring system will give critical care physicians new insight into developing new standards of care.”

“This scoring system can be applied to our clinical trial being planned for stroke patients. Our goal is to establish a protocol that uses our oxygen transport compound BXT-25 in conjunction with the MDX Viewer during a stroke. If we are able to demonstrate a functional increase in tissue oxygenation evidenced by an increase in the Tissue Metabolic Score we would be able to make a functional claim for regulatory approval. This conference is one of the first steps in establishing Tissue Metabolic Score as a new vital sign. In addition we hope to bring awareness that this FDA Approved device could be used in clinical trials as a functional endpoint in diseases such as stroke,” added Mayevsky.

Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes, could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it can penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. To learn more, visit our website: http://www.Bioxytraninc.com.

