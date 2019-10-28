Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at eCOA/ePRO & IRT in Philadelphia

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is exhibiting at the eCOA/ePRO and IRT event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from October 28th to 30th, 2019.



As exhibitors and sponsors of both events, Axiom will be showcasing its expertise in the implementation and delivery of IRT/RTSM and eCOA/ePRO technology.

Axiom’s native Fusion ePRO Mobile module offers patients a user-friendly platform to enter data with point of entry checks and smart real time notifications about data discrepancies and outstanding data entry to increase compliance.

Axiom can deliver BYOD and global mobile devices, inclusive of total device management, including, data, devices, site support and end-user assistance. This seamless delivery removes the burden from the sponsor to manage all aspects of an eCOA/ePRO deployment and task handling.

“Our eClinical suite Fusion features key RTSM functions that include central vs site-specific randomization, cohort management and stratification, and incorporates eligibility criteria from EDC or ePRO as well as strategic support from the RTSM team from specifications to LPLV. Axiom completes this offering with dynamic and real-time reports and dashboards to visualize enrollment and inventory status,” contributed Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder and CEO.

“We are truly passionate about our technology and configure our platform to consider the needs of all stakeholders. Device accountability is an aspect that is often still left to paper and manual excels, posing challenges with visibility and accuracy. Fusion’s CTM Tracking Module as a stand-alone module or within the unified Fusion platform takes the manual burden off our clients and sites by automating this process with real-time AI inventory analysis, algorithms and flexible reporting,” added Heather DiFruscia, Associate Director RTSM/IWRS.

“We encourage attendees to stop by for a brief demo. We are looking forward to two great events!” concluded DiFruscia.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Contact

solutions@axiom.cc

+1.877.321.9191



PR Contact

Sarah Glofcheskie

sarahg@axiom.cc

+1.647.588.9073



