SmartThings Will Be the Next Service Featured in the Revenue EDGE by Calix

SmartThings will become the next Revenue Edge offering that service providers can deploy and actively manage to deliver an exceptional smart home experience for their subscribers

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today, from the main stage at the annual ConneXions conference , announced that SmartThings , the global leader in smart home automation, will join the Revenue EDGE ecosystem. This new partnership represents a tremendous new opportunity for communications service providers (CSPs) to create phenomenal connected experiences in their subscribers’ homes. Through this partnership, Calix will deliver new applications on the Revenue EDGE, offering CSPs the ability to manage connectivity to more than 1500 certified devices from more than 120 partners around the world.

This unique, groundbreaking service leverages the world’s ultimate carrier-class Wi-Fi and IoT system, the GigaSpire , to deliver an unparalleled experience that is supported through an integrated mobile app and fully managed by the CSP with Calix Support Cloud .

Per recent research from Gartner, by 2020, there will be an estimated 165 million smart home devices installed in the US alone. By 2025, Gartner estimates the average U.S. home will have more than 100 connected devices. This explosive growth in connected devices requires new thinking with respect to connecting, controlling, and most importantly, managing these separate devices. The challenge has been delivering on this promise of a simple, connected experience that can be fully managed. With the addition of SmartThings to the Revenue EDGE ecosystem, CSPs will be in the ideal position to manage the experience and delight their subscribers while monetizing the added value.

“SmartThings has vast distribution internationally, but this partnership is significant, as we are making it easier for communication service providers to be front and center in the home,” said Doug Burman, vice president of engineering for SmartThings. “Together, SmartThings and Calix are doing all of the hard work behind the scenes so that Revenue EDGE customers can delight their subscribers with a fully integrated experience.”

“We are thrilled to have SmartThings join the Revenue EDGE ecosystem, as it is one of the transcendent brands in smart home and IoT,” said Michael Weening, executive VP of field operations for Calix. “This partnership will be the ninth service to be added to the Revenue EDGE and is significant because it enables CSPs of all sizes to provide a Samsung managed offering for the subscriber’s home, enabled by Calix Support Cloud. Furthermore, CSPs are able to leverage the insights derived from Calix Marketing Cloud to understand the needs of their subscribers and leverage the extensive SmartThings ecosystem to build bespoke retail offerings leveraging their own and partner IoT devices. This allows CSPs to create the IoT experiences their subscribers desire, manage them at the lowest cost possible, and ensure they continue to advance their value in the subscribers’ homes and lives.”

For more information on SmartThings, the Calix ecosystem, or other EXOS solutions, visit us online . Also, click here for a livestream of the main stage at ConneXions 2019, the industry’s premier innovation and learning conference happening now.

About SmartThings

SmartThings is the easiest way to turn a home into a smart home, making it simple to connect and control your devices from anywhere. As the industry leader for consumer IoT technology, SmartThings’ open platform brings together devices, developers, and services to offer one of the largest ecosystems of integrated devices – connecting over 10 million homes with more than 45 million active users, and support for more than 5,000 devices for limitless possibilities. Founded in 2012, SmartThings is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. For more information, visit www.smartthings.com . There’s potential in your everyday things.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

