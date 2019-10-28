Contrast Contouring Applies Heat to Conventional Cryolipolysis

New fat-loss technology heats and freezes fat cells for safe, effective body contouring

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the 2018 survey from the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, more than 93% of plastic surgeons performed tummy tucks that year and 92% performed liposuction. While these invasive procedures remain popular – liposuction was the second most popular aesthetic surgical procedure in 2018 with more than 289,000 procedures performed – nonsurgical alternatives are growing, too. The same survey cites more than 174,000 noninvasive fat reduction procedures performed in 2018.

Freezing the fat out

The benefits of these noninvasive procedures include no downtime and minimal soreness with safe, effective results. Cryolipolysis, or fat freezing, has been proven safe and effective by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for years as an alternative to invasive procedures such as liposcution. NIH studies conducted in 2014 and 2016 revealed that because adipocytes, or fat cells, are more responsive to cooling than other skin cells, targeted application of cold temperatures can decrease subcutaneous fat by up to 25% after a single treatment in the majority of patients, without damaging surrounding tissue.

Adding heat for more effective fat loss

More recently, the NIH has looked into the results contrast cryolipolysis, or Contrast Contouring, which applies intervals of heat and cooling to targeted areas of body fat, finding it to be potentially more effective for fat loss. A study from 2018 revealed that 90 days after Contrast Contouring, some patients lost up to 50% of abdomen fat (mean loss of 21.6%) and up to 43% of flank fat (mean loss of 14.5%) in targeted areas (Meyer, PF et al.).1 The procedure’s safety was also investigated in this NIH trial, which found that neither fasting glucose, lipid levels, or liver function were adversely affected, and temporary side effects such as such as redness, slight bruising, and numbness resolved spontaneously.

“Contrast cryolipolysis was safe and effective in the treatment of localized fat in the flanks and abdominal region” according to the study Effectiveness and Safety of Contrast Cryolipolysis for Subcutaneous-Fat Reduction (Almeida, et al., 2018)2, including “reducing the fat layer and improving body contouring.”

How Contrast Contouring works

Now offered in the US for the first time, Contrast Contouring treatments can scheduled at Your Best Body Today locations by trained, certified technicians in as little as an hour and with minimal discomfort. The best candidates for the procedure are non-obese individuals with areas of stubborn fat that persist despite a healthy lifestyle. Contrast Contouring involves heating the targeted area of fat to 107 degrees, then freezing it approximately 12 degrees, repeating that process four times within an hour-long session. The heat eliminates the need for massaging cooled areas and allows individuals to resume normal activity as soon as their session is complete.

Offering similar benefits to invasive procedures, Contrast Contouring is an increasingly popular, low-risk option for getting rid of hard-to-lose fat that, in some cases, according to the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, can also result in long-term fat loss for up to five years.

1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30246297

2. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6304526/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.