The MPS-ISAO Adds Name to List of Sponsors for One-of-a-Kind Maritime Cybersecurity Summit

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, US, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maritime and Port Security Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (MPS-ISAO) has added its name to the growing list of sponsors for the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit . The Summit, which supports safe and secure maritime operations, is being held in Walnut Creek, California on December 10-11th, 2019.This unique Summit supports the growth of a more resilient maritime cyber ecosystem by blending a mix of owners, operators, ports, suppliers, service providers, and public sector to collaborate and exchange information related to their current efforts to address maritime cyber risks. This event will offer a rare opportunity to not only engage and hear from a diverse group of experts, but also connect with others in the community to build trusted relationships.The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Assistant Director for Integrated Operations, John Felker, will provide a keynote address and share approaches with private sector stakeholders in panel discussions. In addition, U.S. Coast Guard personnel will be on hand to share their thoughts on how public-private partnerships are critical to security maritime critical infrastructure.To add to the diversity of the discussions, world-renowned security researcher Chris Roberts is expected to present information on recent maritime events and provide his thoughts on questions from maritime stakeholders. Combined with the experiences from private sector stakeholders, the combined ideas created through these community discussions during the Summit can help organizations refine their strategies and approaches to managing cyber risk.Scott Dickerson, MPS-ISAO Chief Strategy Officer and Summit organizer, says, “The Summit has really come together with a range of critically important topics – including Developing a Roadmap, Maritime Cyber Threat Actors, Effective Incident Response, and Lessons Learned - which will be discussed by maritime industry stakeholders and experts. Since this globally connected industry has vast boundaries and differing approaches, this Summit offers a diverse mix of opinions and expertise from both public and private sector participants. This joint public-private sector conversation about cyber safety and security in the maritime industry is long overdue.”The MPS-ISAO, the recognized ISAO for the Maritime critical infrastructure and authorized ISAO by Executive Order 13691, offers Cybersecurity Intelligence and Information Sharing as a Service to port and maritime stakeholders. The MPS-ISAO is sponsoring a Summit track and hosting a booth to greet Summit attendees, customers, prospects, and industry partners. Several MPS-ISAO customers will be on-hand to participate in Summit panels to provide insight to the community on their experiences and the best practices they’ve adopted – including benefits from the value of information sharing.“Cybersecurity perspectives, experiences, and capabilities are varied in the Maritime critical infrastructure. Bringing this important community together for two days of expert sessions and collaboration is a sure way to increase cyber resilience across industry“, adds Christy Coffey, VP of Operations for the MPS-ISAO. “Sponsoring the Cybersecurity Information Sharing track is perfect closure to a very productive 2019. We applaud all the work Scott has done to pull this important Summit together and look forward to seeing everyone in December.”A few sponsorships are still available. Interested parties are encouraged to send a request for information to info@maritimecybersecuritysummit.com. Information about the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit can be found at: https://www.maritimecybersecuritysummit.com/ Please direct MPS-ISAO questions to info@mpsisao.org.About the Maritime and Port Security ISAOThe MPS-ISAO, a non-profit organization, headquartered at the Global Situational Awareness Center at NASA/Kennedy Space Center, represents a strategic public- and private-sector collaborative partnership. Established to advance Maritime and Port cyber resilience, the MPS-ISAO provides a sustainable infrastructure for the Maritime and Port sector to recognize and defend cyberspace by coordinated real-time security situational awareness threat intelligence information sharing and response, adoption of best practice and workforce education. The MPS-ISAO is a Member of the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI). MPS-ISAO is a 2019 CSO50 award winner.



