MUSCLE MAKER GRILL OFFICIALLY OPENS AT FORT MEADE AND CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING

/EIN News/ -- Health-Focused Fast-Casual Brand opens 5th Army & Air Force Exchange Service location and offers FREE Wraps on Wednesday, November 6 to Celebrate Occasion

Burleson, TX, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill®, the rapidly expanding fast-casual restaurant brand, promoting a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes, today announced that it has opened its fifth Army & Air Force Exchange Service location at Fort Meade.

Fort Meade is the chain’s first high engagement linear model. Sticking to its core of providing healthier fuel for an active lifestyle, the health-conscious brand still offers the same great flavors without the guilt. Guests can now customize their healthy meal by selecting their ingredients instead of choosing a standard menu item. Guest start by choosing a wrap, salad or bowl, then progress down the line choosing their base, protein, fresh toppings and finish the meal with an MMG signature dressing. Healthier for you sides including cucumber salad, pasta salad, steamed broccoli and more are available to complete the meal. Guests walk away with their ready to eat meal as quickly as they can build it.

The new location will celebrate its grand opening by giving away one FREE wrap per guest from 11:00AM – 1:00PM along with free samples and Muscle Maker Grill promotional items on Wednesday November 6.

Grand opening attendees will have a choice of three different wraps from its nutritionally-charged meal plan menu on Wednesday, November 6, including: the Rocky Wrap – grilled chicken breast, turkey meatballs, reduced fat mozzarella and marinara in an herb wrap; Santa Fe Wrap – grilled chicken breast, turkey bacon, red beans and brown rice, reduced fat cheddar cheese and zero carb signature sauce in a jalapeño wrap; and MMG Signature Wrap – grilled chicken breast, turkey bacon, reduced fat cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions with zero carb signature sauce and romaine, spinach and baby kale in a jalapeño wrap.

“This location marks our fifth Army & Air Force Exchange Service location which is a big milestone for Muscle Maker Grill’s non-traditional growth” said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker Grill. “The new linear style model gives our guests the opportunity to create unique, healthier for you dishes made with healthy bases, lean proteins and fresh toppings which is perfect for a fast paced environment. We look forward to introducing this new model to the Fort Meade community, and celebrating the grand opening with free wraps on November 6.”

Muscle Maker Grill of Fort Meade is located at 2799 Rose Street, open Monday – Saturday 10:00AM – 8:00PM and 11:00AM – 7:00PM on Sunday. Convenient take out, phone in and online orders are available. Muscle Maker Grill also offers catering for any occasion. Guests may reach the restaurant directly by calling (410) 695-5379.

For more information on Muscle Maker Grill and its variety of menu offerings, visit www.musclemakergrill.com. Muscle Maker Grill also can be found on Facebook, where fans can participate in online promotions, engage with other health-conscious individuals and receive updates on new menu items, store openings and tips on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

