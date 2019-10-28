RS Components Launches Professional Upgrade to Free Online PCB Design Tool in North America

DesignSpark PCB Pro adds new features to popular free version of DesignSpark PCB online design tool; bridges gap between low-end and high-end PCB design tools

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, TEXAS, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the official launch of its DesignSpark online engineering and design community in North America, RS Components (RS), a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, is debuting DesignSpark PCB Pro, a professional-level upgrade to its already popular free online PCB design tool, DesignSpark PCB.

DesignSpark PCB is an award-winning, free-to-use electronic computer-assisted design (ECAD) rapid prototyping tool offering workflow integration; unlimited schematic size, sheets, nodes, pads and connections; part library integration; unrestricted Gerber and ODB++ file output; multi-format bill of material generation; and compatibility with all other DesignSpark CAD systems.

In addition to the features available in the free tool, DesignSpark PCB Pro is specifically designed to bridge the gap between existing complex, high-cost, PCB design software and low-end, unsupported open-source tools for professional design engineers. The software provides an upgraded design suite, along with a wealth of productivity features to accelerate and enhance the design process, including blind and buried vias, extensive copper pour rules, hierarchical blocks, net class-level spacing rules, and manufacturability checks. An upgraded autorouter optimizes the efficiency of the board layout, while enhanced library support allows import of the latest symbols, footprints and 3D models. DesignSpark PCB Pro is now available for users in North America for just $449 for a perpetual license.

“With the addition of DesignSpark PCB Pro, RS Components is excited to add yet another cost-effective, easy-to-use professional tool to the resources available through our 850,000 member-strong DesignSpark online engineering community,” said Cameron Ward, senior vice president of RS Components. “We remain committed to finding new ways to enable and partner with electronics designers, engineers and buyers across the entire product lifecycle.”

Both DesignSpark PCB and DesignSpark PCB Pro are part of the suite of tools and resources available through DesignSpark, RS Components’ free online engineering community that joins together more than 100,000 active members in North America, and more than 850,000 globally to solve companies’ toughest engineering design challenges. The fast-growing platform, which added almost 130,000 worldwide users in 2019, provides resources, connections, tools and online purchasing for engineers throughout the product lifecycle.

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc. We offer more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of value-added services to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we ship more than 50,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

Electrocomponents is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended March 31, 2019 reported revenue of £1.88 billion. Electrocomponents has seven operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA and Monition.

