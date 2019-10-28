Willis Towers Watson launches a safe resident moving program aimed at reducing accidents at senior living communities

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today launched the Safe Resident Moving and Positioning Program, that provides guidance for nurses and caregivers working in senior living communities – with an emphasis on moving and positioning their residents. The program includes methods for determining the amount and type of assistance a resident may need and what type of equipment, if any, is recommended.



The program is designed to improve the overall safety culture of an organization and help senior living operators focus on injury prevention when assisting residents. In association with Direct Supply, one of the leading providers of products and solutions to the senior living industry, this program draws upon the recommendations established by the American Nurses Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and other leading experts.

“While other safe patient handling programs focus on hospitals and nursing homes, there is increasing demand for an effective program customized to the unique needs of senior living communities — one that would include the homelike environment with residents who are at varying levels of functional mobility, as well as ongoing staff training,” said John Atkinson, managing director, Senior Living Center of Excellence, Willis Towers Watson.

According to Willis Towers Watson’s senior living experts, the financial impact associated with moving and positioning residents incorrectly can also be significant, particularly given the increase in both the frequency and severity of liability claims stemming from resident falls. “Given these trends, organizations need proactive strategies to adopt best practices, improve the quality of care and drive down the incidents of loss associated with assisting residents with moving and positioning,” Atkinson added.

Ashley Hettermann, senior manager, Healthcare Products, Direct Supply, said, “We are excited to engage with Willis Towers Watson to create safer senior living environments. Not only will this program connect nurses and caregivers to our industry-leading equipment, it will also provide practical information and expertise on how to use the equipment and apply safer handling practices.”

In support of this program and other safety practices in senior living communities, Willis Towers Watson has also developed a customized training video library with over 25 videos covering the following five categories: ergonomics, resident moving and positioning, resident care, facility and employee safety. The suite of resident moving and positioning videos work in conjunction with this program and provide a powerful coaching tool to deliver content to staff in brief, informative videos.

For more information on the program or to access the videos, interested organizations can contact beth.warloe@willistowerswatson.com .

ABOUT WILLIS TOWERS WATSON

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

About Direct Supply

Since 1985, Direct Supply has been committed to enhancing the lives of seniors and those who care for them. We help senior living providers create amazing environments, improve care and outcomes, optimize building operations, streamline procurement and more. While the senior living industry evolves at a record pace, Direct Supply is dedicated to delivering world-class solutions, Taking Cost Out of Healthcare® and bringing what’s next to senior living.

Media contact

Ileana Feoli: +1 212 309 5504

Ileana.feoli@willistowerswatson.com



