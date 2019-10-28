MagnaCare Honored Among Winners of Newsday’s Long Island Top Workplaces 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagnaCare , a leader in health plan management, network rental, medical management, and casualty solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by Newsday. The list is based on feedback gathered through a survey administered to employees in MagnaCare’s Westbury, NY office by research partner Energage, LLC.



The anonymous employee survey gathered responses covering seven areas of workplace culture, including employee alignment, engagement, connection, and compensation as well as company leadership, management, and effectiveness. The survey also covered organizational health factors that measure how well employees are working together toward a common cause.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Long Island by Newsday and to share in the honor with other terrific organizations,” said President and CFO Jim Cusumano. “I’m proud to be part of a team whose members are just as passionate as I am about our mission. To me, it speaks volumes that this award was determined solely by our employees.”

“This distinction validates our deep commitment to making MagnaCare, as well as our parent company Brighton Health Plan Solutions, an environment where our employees feel excited to come to work every day,” said Julie Bank, SVP of Human Resources.

The Top Workplaces program started in 2006 as a way to identify, study, and learn from organizations that know how to unlock potential and inspire performance. Top workplaces are organizations that understand the true value of culture, and they use culture as a competitive advantage. This year, MagnaCare was recognized for this award among 80 companies and organizations in Long Island.

Winners were publicly announced in a special edition of Newsday on Sunday October 27th. See the special edition here: https://projects.newsday.com/business/long-island-top-work-places/ . To celebrate and bring together the Long Island winners, a special event was held in Woodbury, NY on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About MagnaCare

For more than 25 years, MagnaCare has been building healthy communities together with Taft-Hartley funds, TPAs, carriers, and workers’ compensation and no-fault payors in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tristate area. Its broad and wholly owned network, full health plan management services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes-based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help customers control health care costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC.

Visit www.magnacare.com

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lexy Siegel, Group Gordon, (212) 784-5727, lsiegel@groupgordon.com



