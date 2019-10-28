NewLeaf Brands’ Partners With Innovative Social Media Influencer Marketing Platform Herbfluence, Inc, Which Reaches Over 20,000,000 People

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE:NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) (“NewLeaf Brands” or the “Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, We Are Kured, LLC (“Kured”) and ReLyfe Brand, LLC (“ReLyfe”) are pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Herbfluence, Inc. (“Herbfluence”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Herbfluence has selected two of the Company’s CBD branded products to be included in the initial launch of the Herbfluence marketing platform on Monday, October 28, 2019. Herbfluence is an influencer marketplace for the Cannabis Industry. It is a smarter, simpler approach to advertising cannabis brands through social media influencers.

Tyler Knight, Founder and CEO of Herbfluence states, “Having worked in the cannabis industry as a Marketing Executive for over six years, I have experienced numerous problems marketing cannabis and CBD companies online. Our team developed a streamlined online platform that truly allows CBD, cannabis and ancillary companies to seamlessly find, connect, and communicate directly with social influencers in our industry. The platform will prove to successfully advertise brands online to their desired target market and will receive full analytical data on the marketing campaigns, without the barriers caused by typical digital advertising platforms. As a firm believer in NewLeaf Brands’ CBD products, we are confident that we can provide an advertising service through our social influencers that will greatly increase product sales and brand awareness for NewLeaf Brands as a leader in the CBD industry.”

As many social media platforms restrict paid cannabis and CBD advertising, Herbfluence has developed a marketing platform where the cannabis and CBD brands can communicate with social media influencers to negotiate online promotions. Herbfluence currently has hundreds of social media influencers, whom have over 20,000,000+ followers on Instagram online.

“After meeting Tyler Knight, I immediately wanted to get our CBD brands involved. I have been in the cannabis and CBD industry for over seven years now, and I know how hard it is to market CBD and cannabis brands online. The Herbfluence platform is truly an industry game-changer, and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to work with Tyler and the Herbfluence team,” said Benjamin Martch, CMO of NewLeaf Brands.

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol (“CBD”) lifestyle Company. Through the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company’s main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

For further information about NewLeaf Brands, please consult the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.NABrandsInc.com . For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com .

