Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Avedro, Dova, SemGroup, and United Community on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR)

Buyer: Glaukos Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on August 7, 2019, Avedro shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of Glaukos common stock for each share of Avedro common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Avedro and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Avedro investigation go to: https://bespc.com/avdr/.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA)

Buyer: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 30, 2019 and valued at $915 million, Dova shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash for each share of Dova common stock owned. Additionally, Dova shareholders will be entitled to one non-tradeable CVR of $1.50 per share upon the regulatory approval of DOPTELET, a treatment for CIT. The investigation focuses on whether Dova and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Dova investigation go to: https://bespc.com/dova/ .

SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG)

Buyer: Energy Transfer LP

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 16, 2019 and valued at up to $5.1 billion, SemGroup shareholders will receive $6.80 in cash and 0.7275 shares of Energy Transfer common stock for each share of SemGroup common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether SemGroup and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the SemGroup investigation go to: https://bespc.com/semg/.

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC)

Buyer: First Defiance Financial Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 9, 2019 and valued at $473 million, United Community shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether United Community and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the United Community investigation go to: https://bespc.com/ucfc/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

