Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Approved as Exhibitor at PGA Merchandise Show 2020 in Orlando, Florida on January 21-24, 2020

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today confirmed that it will be an Exhibitor at The PGA Merchandizing Show 2020 (“PGA 2020”), which will take place on January 21-24, 2020 at the following venue: The Orange County Convention Center / Orlando, Florida. As an Exhibitor at PGA 2020, the Company will operate its own booth (# 4507) on the main floor, from which it will sell Tauri-Gum™ (Proprietary CBD Infused Chewing Gum) to potential industry customers as well as provide samples to attendees.



PGA Merchandise Show 2020 Event Link: https://www.pgashow.com/Home/

The Company has been allocated a Main Floor Booth – 50 Sq. Ft (# 4507)

PGA Merchandise Show 2020 is the golf industry's leading trade-only event, where PGA Professionals & Golf Industry Professionals gather to discover the latest trends in golf equipment & technology, apparel & accessories. At the PGA Show you can attend the world's largest Outdoor Demo Day, discover revolutionized education sessions taught by world-class golf instructors, network with industry experts and much more.

The attendees of PGA Merchandise Show 2020 will be the following types of potential customers: golf industry professionals and enthusiasts, buyers for golf facilities and courses, golf course owners (presidents & managers), PGA and LPGA professionals (International and Domestic), assistant PGA professionals & PGA apprentices, golf and pro shop owners & managers, golf coaches & instructors, directors of golf, students & entrepreneurs of the golf industry, and golf tournament directors & organizers.

The Company will have all 3 of its Tauri-Gum™ flavors (Mint, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate) available for its corporate Exhibit at PGA 2020.

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw commented, “The Company has identified the golf industry as a major potential revenue opportunity for its Tauri-Gum™ product line. The Company is pleased to be a main floor Exhibitor at PGA Merchandise Show 2020 and believes that this is a great opportunity to expand its brand awareness to the golf world. At least one major professional golfer has already ordered Tauri-Gum™ via the Company’s E-Commerce site and Tauriga is looking forward to the chance to meet a number of additional PGA professional golfers at the event.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or “CBD”) infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum™: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com .

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com



